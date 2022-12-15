Rooster Walk adds St. Paul & The Broken Bones, more to 2023 lineup

A powerful band that trucks in throwback soul, funk and R&B is coming to Rooster Walk.

The Martinsville-area festival announced on Thursday that it has added St. Paul & The Broken Bones to its 2023 lineup. Also newly added to the May 25-28 event at Pop's Farm are neo-soul man Neal Francis; Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country; blues-rock wunderkind Brandon “Taz” Niederauer; southern rockers The Stews; progressive acoustic act Jon Stickley Trio; and rockers Sanctum Sully and Jules & The Agreeables.

Those performers join a lineup headed by Greensky Bluegrass, The Marshall Tucker Band, Doom Flamingo, Kitchen Dwellers, Neighbor and Mike & The Moonpies.

Check for tickets and more info at roosterwalk.com.

It will be the first Rooster Walk appearance for St. Paul and The Broken Bones. The octet played the SML Wine Festival in September, Berglund Center in 2021 and FloydFest in 2017.