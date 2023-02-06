Psychedelic funk and jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong tops the list of acts that Rooster Walk announced Monday for its 13th go-round. Blues-rockers Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, newgrassers The Lil Smokies and funk band Orgone will join the festival, too.

Also in the festival's final lineup announcement this year are country singer/songwriter Kelsey Waldon and country-blues singer and multi-instrumentalist Cristina Vane. Returning performers on the list are Dangermuffin, Erin & The Wildfire, Songs From The Road Band, Dave Eggar, Empire Strikes Brass, Into the Fog, Rob Cheatham and Co. and the Patrick & Henry Community College Jazz Band.

Regional acts The Jared Stout Band, from Roanoke, and The Judy Chops, from Staunton, are set for their first Rooster Walk sets, along with other first-timers Blue Cactus, the Junior Appalachian Musicians and Oh, Christopher.

Previously announced performers include festival headliner Greensky Bluegrass, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Marshall Tucker Band, Neal Francis and The Kitchen Dwellers.

See the full lineup and check for tickets at roosterwalk.com.