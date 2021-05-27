 Skip to main content
Rooster Walk Reunion, set for October, to feature Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band
Rooster Walk Reunion, set for October, to feature Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band

The Infamous Stringdusters (copy)

The Infamous Stringdusters

 Aaron Farrington photo

The day before Rooster Walk kicked off its latest, pandemic-forced minifestival, it announced an October lineup that will make a full-on fest.

Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival, set for Oct. 8-10, will feature headliners Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band, Melvin Seals & JGB, Big Something, Tauk, Larry Keel Experience and more than 20 other performers, according to a Thursday news release.

Go to roosterwalk.com for more info. Flip back to Thursday's Top Tickets page, in Extra Vibe, or visit roanoke.com, to read up on Friday and Saturday's Moe.morial Day event at the festival's home, Pop's Farm, in Martinsville.

