Rooster Walk Reunion to require proof of vaccination or negative test

The novel coronavirus knocked out Rooster Walk in consecutive springs. For the fall version, organizers aren't taking chances with superspreader fears.
Rooster Walk Reunion, set for Oct. 8-10, will require proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative c-bug test within 72 hours of festival arrival, according to an email that organizers pushed out today.
Planning to go? That means you have to have received your first Moderna shot by August 25 (that's this coming Wednesday). If you go the Pfizer route, you need your first by September 1. If you get your single Johnson & Johnson shot by Sept. 22, you'll be OK in Rooster Walk's book.
Smaller scale shows on Aug. 28 and Sept. 11, set at the festival's Martinsville-area home, Pop's Farm, will not require vaccinations, though festival organizers encourage them.
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Robert Randolph Band are atop the reunion bill. Rooster Walk 12, by the way, is set for May 26-29, 2022 — the festival's traditional, Memorial Day weekend run.
Here is the full text of the letter that Rooster Walk sent out to email subscribers today:
Dear Festival Friend,
Our team has been working hard to make Rooster Walk Reunion Music Festival happen this fall, Oct. 8-10, 2021. Creating a safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment for our community and for everyone in attendance is of the utmost importance to the Rooster Walk festival organizers, board of directors and staff. As such, we have been in close contact with local and state officials to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations.
In response to the threat of the delta variant, Rooster Walk Reunion will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend the event (Oct. 8-10). Patrons who are not fully vaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was administered no more than 72 hours prior to arriving at the festival. Unvaccinated individuals will be asked to wear a mask whenever social distancing is not possible.
This safety precaution is being implemented to protect everyone in attendance - patrons, staff, artists, vendors, volunteers and community members. It is also to help sustain the music industry. Increasing our country's vaccination rate is the quickest path to returning to normalcy, and getting back to a "normal" concert experience. Let's band together and put this virus at bay! This the best option to be able to host events safely.
"Thank you in advance to all festival attendees for their support and understanding as we update our safety protocols to overcome the constant changes and challenges brought on by COVID-19," said Johnny Buck, a festival co-founder.
At this time, vaccinations will not be required for our Aug. 28th and Sept. 11th concerts, though encouraged.
Not vaccinated? Find a vaccination site in the US here.
In order to be fully vaccinated in time for Rooster Walk Reunion, you'll need to receive your first Moderna shot by Wed, August 25th; first Pfizer shot by Wed, September 1st; or single Johnson & Johnson shot by Wed., Sept. 22nd.