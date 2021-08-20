Rooster Walk Reunion to require proof of vaccination or negative test

Here is the full text of the letter that Rooster Walk sent out to email subscribers today:

Dear Festival Friend,

Our team has been working hard to make Rooster Walk Reunion Music Festival happen this fall, Oct. 8-10, 2021. Creating a safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment for our community and for everyone in attendance is of the utmost importance to the Rooster Walk festival organizers, board of directors and staff. As such, we have been in close contact with local and state officials to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations.

In response to the threat of the delta variant, Rooster Walk Reunion will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend the event (Oct. 8-10). Patrons who are not fully vaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was administered no more than 72 hours prior to arriving at the festival. Unvaccinated individuals will be asked to wear a mask whenever social distancing is not possible.