Grammy Award-winning prog-grass band The Infamous Stringdusters and Rooster Walk festival organizers schemed up a new event for the festival site near Martinsville.

"The Infamous Weekend" is set for Sept. 15-16 at Pop's Farm, with four sets from the Stringdusters, plus music from 49 Winchester, Yarn, Kendall Street Company, The Sweet Lillies, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Furnace Mountain and The Jared Stout Band.

Tickets are on presale and go up for public consumption at 10 a.m. Friday via infamousweekend.com. Prices weren't immediately available.

Lots of folks from Virginia and elsewhere remember when the progressive-picking, jam-leaning ’Dusters curated and hosted the Festy Experience at Devil's Backbone Basecamp, in Roseland. Rooster Walk put on a smaller, reunion-style event during pandemic-era autumns.

"It’s really a perfect pairing, Rooster Walk and the ‘Dusters," the festival's executive director, Johnny Buck, said in a news release. "We’re going to keep a small footprint on the event this fall, with plans of growing it every year going forward. It’s exciting."

On-site camping, food, art and craft vendors, outdoor excursions and children’s activities are among the draws, in addition to live music on the festival site's Lawn Stage and Pine Grove Stage.