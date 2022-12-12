Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken coming to Jefferson Center

"American Idol" fans were thrilled two decades ago as singers Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken made it a competition to remember, with Studdard taking the win.

The two singers, who have remained friends, are celebrating that 2003 run with a tour next year, and Jefferson Center is one of the stops. Ruben & Clay: Twenty — The Tour hits the venue's Shaftman Performance Hall on May 5. Tickets are $69, $54, $44, $34 and $24 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday (the venue's season subscribers and donors received access on Monday morning).

Get tickets at 540-345-2550 or jeffcenter.org.

Both singers have had success since their "Idol" competition. According to a news release from Jefferson Center, they have combined for: six platinum and gold selling albums; 21 Billboard Top 20 singles; six Billboard No. 1 singles; two Billboard Music Awards; and two Grammy Award nominations.

Studdard played Jefferson Center in 2019, when he brought a tribute to Luther Vandross. He played the Henry Street Heritage Festival in 2006. Aiken's only previous Roanoke Performance was in 2004, at what was then called the Roanoke Civic Center.