top story spotlight

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken coming to Jefferson Center

Ruben and Clay

Ruben Studdard (left) and Clay Aiken

 Courtesy Jefferson Center

"American Idol" fans were thrilled two decades ago as singers Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken made it a competition to remember, with Studdard taking the win.

The two singers, who have remained friends, are celebrating that 2003 run with a tour next year, and Jefferson Center is one of the stops. Ruben & Clay: Twenty — The Tour hits the venue's Shaftman Performance Hall on May 5. Tickets are $69, $54, $44, $34 and $24 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday (the venue's season subscribers and donors received access on Monday morning).

Get tickets at 540-345-2550 or jeffcenter.org.

Both singers have had success since their "Idol" competition. According to a news release from Jefferson Center, they have combined for: six platinum and gold selling albums; 21 Billboard Top 20 singles; six Billboard No. 1 singles; two Billboard Music Awards; and two Grammy Award nominations.

Studdard played Jefferson Center in 2019, when he brought a tribute to Luther Vandross. He played the Henry Street Heritage Festival in 2006. Aiken's only previous Roanoke Performance was in 2004, at what was then called the Roanoke Civic Center.

