Sacred steel guitar player Roosevelt Collier returns to Martin’s

Plenty of hardcore FloydFest and Rooster Walk audiences know Roosevelt Collier. The steel guitar player with the white hot licks elevated crowds at FloydFest in 2006 and 2009. Two years ago, Collier brought his own band to Rooster Walk for a phenomenal set.
In between, he played at Jefferson Center with the Snarky Puppy spinoff, Bokante, in 2017. Collier came through Martin’s Downtown in 2012, traveling solo, sitting in with Ben Trout’s band on a Tuesday, then playing his own gig there the next night, with Trout’s band — bassist Cameron McLaughlin and drummer Carlos Aranguren — backing him for some incredibly fun blues, soul and funk jams.
Collier returns to Martin’s on Wednesday, and this time, he will have a backing band of guys from his home base, Miami, Florida. Martin’s patrons may know these guys well, too — they are the keyboardist, drummer and bassist of jazz-fusion band Electric Kif.
“Those are my boys,” Collier said in a phone call last week. “Absolutely so. It’s gonna be a blast.”
Collier grew up playing in the sacred steel tradition of House of God Keith Dominion, learning multiple instruments. The Lee Boys original steel man, the late Glenn Lee, taught him to play the style’s foundational ax, then Collier developed his own, internationally recognized style.
He has been overseas a couple of times in the past year, traveling to Spain to record Bokante’s upcoming album, and in July hitting Italy, Luxembourg and Serbia. He played Russia in August, an experience he loved so much, he’s already booked another run.
“I was kind of scared at first, just kind of because of the stigma on it, but that stigma is totally gone, man, because it was not nearly what people talk about,” Collier said. “Of course, people put on social media as bad as it can possibly be, and that’s just the nature of it. But we’ve got to understand that there’s bad everywhere, not just overseas. There’s bad here. It’s just what they paint it to be. … It was totally one of the best, easiest tours I’ve done, and I will be back ASAP. It was completely mind-blowing, you know.”
He and his band played to thousands at a festival there in August, then played one of Moscow’s most famous jazz clubs, he said, adding that the audience responses were beyond his ability to describe.
Collier is touring with his first album, 2018 release “Exit 16.” Snarky Puppy and Bokante leader Michael League produced and played bass on the record, which is on League’s GroundUp Music imprint. Drummer Jason “JT” Thomas and keyboardist Bobby Sparks are in the thick of it, too.
“It did wonders, and I couldn’t have asked for nothin’ else better,” Collier said.