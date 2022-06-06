Salem Civic Center books Gary Allan

A stalwart country hit maker is headed for Salem.
Gary Allan, a Californian whose songs include “Nothing On But The Radio,” “Watching Airplanes” and “Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain,” wil play Salem Civic Center on Sept. 17. Tickets are $97.50, $67.50, $57.50, $47.50 and $37.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the civic center box office (avoid phone and internet fee) or ticketmaster.com. A 10 a.m. Thursday presale is available at the ticketing website, with the password BSE22.
In other Salem concert news, the civic center announced last week that Koe Wetzel will play the venue on Oct. 22. Tickets are on sale at $67, $57, $47, $42 and $37. Wetzel, an East Texas singer/songwriter, has built an indie following with a devil-may-care attitude. Check out his latest music via https://koewetzel.lnk.to/Sellout.
— Tad Dickens