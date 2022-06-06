 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salem Civic Center books Gary Allan

  • 0
dp G_Allen 090718 p01 (copy)

Gary Allan in September 2018 at Elmwood Park. Allan is playing Salem Civic Center in September, the venue announced on Monday.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2018

A stalwart country hit maker is headed for Salem.

Gary Allan, a Californian whose songs include “Nothing On But The Radio,” “Watching Airplanes” and “Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain,” wil play Salem Civic Center on Sept. 17. Tickets are $97.50, $67.50, $57.50, $47.50 and $37.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the civic center box office (avoid phone and internet fee) or ticketmaster.com. A 10 a.m. Thursday presale is available at the ticketing website, with the password BSE22.

In other Salem concert news, the civic center announced last week that Koe Wetzel will play the venue on Oct. 22. Tickets are on sale at $67, $57, $47, $42 and $37. Wetzel, an East Texas singer/songwriter, has built an indie following with a devil-may-care attitude. Check out his latest music via https://koewetzel.lnk.to/Sellout.

— Tad Dickens

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jammin' time

Jammin' time

Blacksburg’s 2022 Market Square Jam season kicked off with host band Liam “LP” Kelly and the Trash Pickers at Market Square Park in downtown B…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pippa Middleton: is she pregnant?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert