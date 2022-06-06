Salem Civic Center books Gary Allan

Gary Allan, a Californian whose songs include “Nothing On But The Radio,” “Watching Airplanes” and “Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain,” wil play Salem Civic Center on Sept. 17. Tickets are $97.50, $67.50, $57.50, $47.50 and $37.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the civic center box office (avoid phone and internet fee) or ticketmaster.com. A 10 a.m. Thursday presale is available at the ticketing website, with the password BSE22.