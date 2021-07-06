Sarah Jarosz brings Grammy Award-winning music to The Coves

Things got flip-flopped for Sarah Jarosz, but the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist wound up being OK with it.
Jarosz’ latest record, “Blue Heron Suite,” came out May 7, more than two years after she recorded it. It’s the follow-up to “World On The Ground,” which dropped in June 2020 — in the throes of the pandemic — then won a Grammy Award this year for Best Americana Album. That Grammy, by the way, is the Texas native’s fourth in five years.
Needless to say, she barely has played any of the music live, so an audience on Friday at The Coves Amphitheater, at Union Hall, will be some of the first people to hear her most recent work in concert.
Jarosz said she will lean more heavily on “World On The Ground” music, with a couple of songs from the newer release. “World ...” is a more conventional album, while “Blue Heron” is a song-cycle written to be performed as one piece, and less of its music would stand alone in a live setting, she said.
“So this is the first time that things that I’ve written and worked on have come out in the opposite order of how they were written,” Jarosz said in a phone call last week. “Normally, I write something, work on a record, and it comes out three or four months later. So that was something that I was kind of bummed about initially … just because the nature of my touring schedule and other projects that I was working on, that it was taking so long to find a window to put this piece of music out into the world.”
It is, in fact, a very personal piece of music. She did it as a commissioned work, after the Massachusetts-based FreshGrass Festival’s FreshGrass Composition Commission reached out to her. That offer came in May 2017, right about the time that Jarosz’ mother was undergoing a chemotherapy and radiation regimen for breast cancer. She had been diagnosed the previous December.
She focused lyrics from the suite on family trips to Port Aransas, Texas, where morning walks with her mother among blue herons would later inspire hope during such a difficult time. Then, as she wrote during a concentrated period in August 2017, the category 4 Hurricane Harvey devastated the area.
“It was almost like a weird coincidence in a way, because I had already decided to focus on Port Aransas, and then that happened,” Jarosz said. “It just felt like, oh my God, it’s even more heart-wrenching, you know. …
“And being far away from my mom when she was going through this intense thing, the writing of this music wound up being almost like a therapy process for myself, to sort of have somewhere to pour all these emotions into.”
Her mother, by the way, is in remission.
Jarosz and two accompanists would perform the suite that September, at FreshGrass, and record it in December 2018. Jarosz said that her initial disappointment about its late release was soothed by the responses she has received from those who listened to the album.
“It almost feels like it was meant to be, because it was such an intense thing to write, that it almost feels like it came at the right time, after this really tough year that everybody has had,” she said. “I’m really pleased that it seems to be connecting so deeply with people, and a lot of people have similar stories, obviously with their family or friends, or people who have gone through breast cancer.”
She said that two songs from the suite, “Morning” and “Blue Heron,” might find their way into the set list. For now, she wants to showcase “World On The Ground,” with an eye toward another tour in which she performs “Blue Heron …” in full.
“World On The Ground” followed her previous project, the double-Grammy-winning “Undercurrent.” Again, she looked toward home, focusing a story-telling turn of mind on Wimberly, Texas, about 45 minutes south of Austin. That’s where she grew up and where her parents still live. Jarosz, who recently moved to Nashville after several years in New York City, teamed with producer John Leventhal to make the album.
Leventhal’s credits include Shawn Colvin, Elvis Costello and Leventhal’s wife, Rosanne Cash.
“It was a dream come true,” Jarosz said. “John has been one of my biggest musical heroes, largely through his work with Shawn Colvin, who is also just as good as it gets for me.”
Now the time has come to take the music out to the people. She recorded her third “Austin City Limits” segment in June, and did another live set around the same time.
“It was just so joyful,” she said of returning to the stage. “I think joyful would be the word that I would kind of cling to. I feel like I appreciate being able to play and connect with people more — I know it sounds cliché — but I truly appreciate it more than ever before.”