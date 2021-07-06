Sarah Jarosz brings Grammy Award-winning music to The Coves

Things got flip-flopped for Sarah Jarosz, but the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist wound up being OK with it.

Jarosz’ latest record, “Blue Heron Suite,” came out May 7, more than two years after she recorded it. It’s the follow-up to “World On The Ground,” which dropped in June 2020 — in the throes of the pandemic — then won a Grammy Award this year for Best Americana Album. That Grammy, by the way, is the Texas native’s fourth in five years.

Needless to say, she barely has played any of the music live, so an audience on Friday at The Coves Amphitheater, at Union Hall, will be some of the first people to hear her most recent work in concert.

Jarosz said she will lean more heavily on “World On The Ground” music, with a couple of songs from the newer release. “World ...” is a more conventional album, while “Blue Heron” is a song-cycle written to be performed as one piece, and less of its music would stand alone in a live setting, she said.