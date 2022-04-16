Shemekia Copeland, Sugaray Rayford return to Jefferson Center for double-bill

When critics call a singer a "blues queen," as Rolling Stone referred to Shemekia Copeland, it's easy for people to form instant conceptions about her sound, look, and attitude.

Rolling Stone was complimentary of Copeland, as many other critics have been, and yet Copeland doesn't want anyone thinking of her as a modern-day Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey or even Koko Taylor — the latter her friend and mentor, who died in 2009.

"Gosh, you know, it's been a fight, because I feel like my whole career, that's what people want from you," Copeland, 43, said in a Zoom interview from her home in Oceanside, California. "A lot of people just want you to remake the music of the past. And we love that music, and it was already done so perfectly. I've been fighting that my whole life, wanting to do something new, be original. One of my biggest fears in life has always been being like everybody else. And I don't want and I never want that. I always want to be original."

The three-time Grammy nominee and powerhouse vocalist brings her personal mix of blues, R&B and Americana — fresh as today's headlines — back to the Jefferson Center on Friday. Copeland is sharing the bill with soul and blues vocalist Sugaray Rayford, a 2020 Grammy nominee for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Shemekia (pronounced "Shuh-ME-kuh") Copeland was born in Harlem. Her father was the late Blues Hall of Fame guitarist and singer Johnny Copeland.

"He was just a wonderful human being," she said. "I had great parents — well, I [still] have my mom — but, great parents that gave me a real solid foundation. And my dad, you know, he left me with a whole lot of things that I could live by, things that I still teach my son. But one of the most important things to him was being original."

Johnny Copeland took his daughter on tour as his opening act, helping establish her name. The senior Copeland died in 1997 just as Shemekia was beginning her recording career.

Shemekia Copeland went on to amass numerous awards, accolades and high-charting blues records. Her latest album is 2020's "Uncivil War." Guests include Americana guitarist Jason Isbell, R&B legend Steve Cropper, young Black blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, rocker Webb Wilder, mando man Sam Bush, Dobro ace Jerry Douglas, and first-generation rock instrumentalist Duane Eddy, still pickin' in his 80s.

Many of the tracks were written by producer Will Kimbrough and manager/lyricist John Hahn. Topics include gun violence, political polarization, income inequality and civil rights. "Clotilda's On Fire" recounts the horrific journey of the Clotilda, a slave ship that arrived in Mobile Bay on the eve of the Civil War.

Clotilda's on fire off the Alabama coast

Clotilda's on fire, we're still living with her ghost

Copeland said she and her writers did not intentionally set out to create a concept album.

"John and I and Will, we talk all the time, and we're just in such agreement with the state of the world right now. So it really happened organically. I did this record in 2019 … before all the stuff that happened in 2020. But still, it happened to be so relevant, you know, to what was going on."

Copeland is certainly capable of bending and twisting the vocals in a virtuoso display of blues technique, but more often she enunciates clearly, enabling listeners to get every syllable. In "Money Makes You Ugly," she charges the wealthy with exploiting the Earth and their fellow humans for personal gain.

Raping mother nature, fracking up the Earth

Selling off the land for all that it's worth

Just a little blue rock flying through space

Whoever told you that you own this place?

"Enough is never enough for some people," she said. "They want everything, and they don't want other people to have anything. And it makes me sad, because we can be better. We can do better."

Copeland also sings about good love and bad love, in the blues tradition, but her focus is firmly forward.

"I feel like blues music as a whole should evolve, should grow. And in order to do that, you have to talk about what's relevant. Otherwise, you know, you're just kind of suspended in time, and I don't want to do that. If the world ended today, and [much later] somebody dug up, you know, an old fossil of my records," she laughed, "they would know what was happening in the world. It's important to keep it evolving and growing that way."

Copeland said she has already finished her next record, "Done Come Too Far," which will be the third in a trilogy of topical records. Since it hasn't been released yet, Jefferson Center listeners will hear songs from "Uncivil War" and previous albums. She brings a band with two guitars, bass and drums.

"We have a lot of fun," she said. "I like to have a little bit of a roller coaster of a show. You know, some ups and downs, some turnarounds, fun, dancing and clapping and a little bit of everything."

Copeland said she is in a good place physically after having surgery for kidney cancer in 2021. She muted the video during the Zoom call because she had just gotten home from the gym after a long workout. "So I'm all sweaty and disgusting, but I am doing well. I am cancer-free. Very, very happy about that. I'm all good. I'm very excited to get to Roanoke. It's gonna be a fun night."