Show explores Black roots of old-time mountain music

White came to music by way of dancing. While attending East Carolina University, he co-founded the Green Grass Cloggers dancing group, then found himself drawn to playing the music he was dancing to. He is a teacher as well as a performer.

"Any slave that was a musician was a commodity to the owner," White said.

They were often hired out to play at neighboring plantations. Enslaved musicians who traveled from plantation to plantation had a greater opportunity to escape.

"Part of where they found refuge was in the Appalachian mountains," White said. "A lot of people of Scottish and Irish descent took them in, because the Irish were considered by many during those times to be as low as the lowest Black person was."

Although they had been taught to play European styles on the plantations, Black musicians brought African influences to their music. That set the stage for mixing African and Scots-Irish styles.

Danny Knicely grew up in a Rockingham County family steeped in mountain music traditions. He met Diabate at the Old Fiddlers' Convention, in Galax, soon after Diabate moved to the United States in 1995.

"The banjo has its roots in Africa, even though it is often considered a white 'hillbilly' instrument," Knicely said.