Singer Anthony Hamilton to play Berglund theater

Anthony Hamilton

A Grammy Award-winning soul and R&B mainstay is coming to Roanoke.

Anthony Hamilton, a North Carolina native whose hits include ”Can’t Let Go,” “So In Love,” “Pray for Me,” “Charlene” and “Comin’ From Where I’m From,” is set for a Berglund Performing Arts Theatre concert on July 21.

Tickets are $121, $102, $88.50, $76.50 and $62 and go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid fees), 853-5483 and berglundcenter.live.

Stand-up comic and host MC Lightfoot is also on the bill.

— Tad Dickens

