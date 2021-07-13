Singer/songwriter Darrell Scott plays shows in Floyd, Lexington this week

Most recently, he sent tracks to a mixer for what will be his father’s final album. Wayne Scott, who died in a 2011 car crash at age 77, had formed a family band with his young sons, and Darrell Scott repaid the influence and experience by recording his father and producing his debut album, “This Weary Way.” The elder Scott was 71 at the time.

They cut 25 songs back then, and Scott held on to the rest for another album. It was all good stuff, and pure country, and his father wrote almost all of it. Wayne Scott didn’t live to see the upcoming record happen, but Darrell made sure that his brothers all took part in contributing tracks to the second one.

“What was missing on the first one was my brothers, so I made sure they were on the second one … which I thought was very important to be done on this one,” he said.

Brother Denny, a longtime church minister of music before he died in January, played guitar, Darrell Scott said.

When their dad was about 31 and the Kentucky-born family was living in Gary, Indiana, the band cut six songs direct to 45 RPM discs in the back of a TV repair shop. Scott is considering adding those tracks to his father’s final album. Denny, who was 14 and going for a Jerry Reed guitar style, was the class of the session. Darrell was about 7 at the time.