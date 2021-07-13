Singer/songwriter Darrell Scott plays shows in Floyd, Lexington this week

Some hit songwriters’ work is better known than they are. That may be true for Darrell Scott, who has penned such hits as The Chicks’ “Long Time Gone,” Travis Tritt’s “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” Sara Evans’ “Born To Fly” and the oft-covered “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”
That’s not to say he is anonymous, particularly in Southwest Virginia, where over the past dozen years or so he has performed at FloydFest, Jefferson Center, the Lyric Theatre, Harvester Performance Center and Floyd Country Store.
Scott, a multi-instrumentalist who specializes in deeply fluent guitar playing, is returning to the region for two shows. On Thursday, he hits the Floyd Small Town Summer series at Floyd’s Warren G. Lineberry Park. On Saturday, he is on stage at Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater.
He played both venues in 2018. Scott said he loves to return to such places and is mindful of always doing a different show.
“I never want people to see me just clock in,” Scott said in a phone call last week from his home in Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau. “I always like to throw down things they’ve never seen happen with me. That’s the spirit of all this stuff. That’s kind of what I do.”
This has been true over the years whether he has performed solo — changing instruments, changing keys, changing tunings and generally keeping himself on his toes during his improvisation-heavy performances — or with a band. This time around, he is bringing bassist Bryn Davies (Jack White, Tony Rice, Scott Miller) and drummer Jeff Sipe (Col. Bruce Hampton & The Aquarium Rescue Unit, Leftover Salmon, Warren Haynes).
Scott and Davies have played together frequently, for example, in the bluegrass ensemble that Scott brought to Lexington and Floyd in 2018. But they have never been in a trio with Sipe, Scott said. This week’s shows will mark the Electrifying Trio’s stage debut.
The band spent some time starting last week at Davies’ place in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area, working through a set list.
“We’re not going to be terribly rehearsed, but enough not to make fools of ourselves, and also open enough that we discover what’s going to happen, you know, right in front of the people,” Scott said.
Staying busy in quarantineAs it has been for most performers, this summer marks Scott’s first time back on the road.
Scott, along with hit songwriting, has seen just as much success as a studio musician and a touring one, with the likes of Robert Plant’s Band of Joy and Zac Brown Band.
He stayed busy at home during quarantine, releasing a studio set of Hank Williams songs, performed electric blues-style (“Darrell Scott Sings The Blues of Hank Williams”); releasing a live, solo project from an old church in the Southwest (“Jarosa”); completing production work on a Hayes Carll album; and building a studio on his property.
The structure features wood and trim cut and milled on his land.
Most recently, he sent tracks to a mixer for what will be his father’s final album. Wayne Scott, who died in a 2011 car crash at age 77, had formed a family band with his young sons, and Darrell Scott repaid the influence and experience by recording his father and producing his debut album, “This Weary Way.” The elder Scott was 71 at the time.
They cut 25 songs back then, and Scott held on to the rest for another album. It was all good stuff, and pure country, and his father wrote almost all of it. Wayne Scott didn’t live to see the upcoming record happen, but Darrell made sure that his brothers all took part in contributing tracks to the second one.
“What was missing on the first one was my brothers, so I made sure they were on the second one … which I thought was very important to be done on this one,” he said.
Brother Denny, a longtime church minister of music before he died in January, played guitar, Darrell Scott said.
When their dad was about 31 and the Kentucky-born family was living in Gary, Indiana, the band cut six songs direct to 45 RPM discs in the back of a TV repair shop. Scott is considering adding those tracks to his father’s final album. Denny, who was 14 and going for a Jerry Reed guitar style, was the class of the session. Darrell was about 7 at the time.
“It’s charming as hell for one thing, because we actually have a recording of us from 1967,” he said. “It’s not like it sounds great or that we are even sounding great. My brother played great on guitar. It’s more charming than a revelation. It’s just kind of a family snapshot, except in audio form.”