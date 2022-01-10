'Soul sister' Patti LaBelle bringing show to Berglund

“Hey sista, go sista” — Patti LaBelle is coming to town.

LaBelle, a woman who has made soul, pop and R&B hits for decades, is scheduled to play Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on May 12. Tickets are $112, $91, $80.50, $69.50 and $47 and go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid those pesky phone and online purchase fees), 844-599-5483 or RoanokeLive.com.

Her hits include “Lady Marmalade,” which she sang as part of LaBelle in 1974, immortalizing the phrase in the first paragraph. LaBelle would later say that she didn’t realize she was singing about a New Orleans prostitute on the Allen Toussaint-produced classic, according to genius.com. The Library of Congress added the number — which also featured singers Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx — to its National Recording Registry in 2020.

Other LaBelle smashes include “When You Talk About Love,” “If You Only Knew,” “New Attitude” and a duet with Michael McDonald, “On My Own.” Those songs and others sold 50 million copies and helped put her in the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Apollo Hall of Fame, according to a Berglund Center news release.

LaBelle is No. 95 on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Singers.

