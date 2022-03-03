Southern Culture on the Skids set to headline The Lyric Theatre

More than a quarter-century has passed since Southern Culture on the Skids hit the national consciousness with its slinky rock song, “Camel Walk.”

A new Southern Culture number, “Run Baby Run,” was selected No. 4 among Little Steven’s Underground Garage’s “Coolest Songs in the World” for 2021. That song, with band member and Roanoke native Mary Huff on lead vocal, spent the week of May 3 as the reigning coolest song on the lauded radio show. It was part of the band’s latest album, “At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids.”

In between, the band that fans know as SCOTS has written, recorded and performed a busload of other crowd-pleasers, including “Dirt Track Date,” “Liquored Up,” “Come & Get It,” “Eight Piece Box,” “Firefly” and “Viva Del Santo.” The band moved from major labels to its own imprint and opened its own recording studio, which its 1990s success funded. Meanwhile, the band toured hard throughout, notwithstanding the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We’re really lucky. Our fans are fantastic,” band leader Rick Miller said last week from the band’s North Carolina studio, Kudzu Ranch. “We kept playing live. … We always toured, and we always put out new material.”

With the worst of the COVID-19 fog lifted, the band is set for a Saturday night show at The Lyric Theatre, in Blacksburg. It’s a homecoming of sorts. Southwest Virginia was home to two of the band members — drummer and Virginia Tech grad Dave Hartman, like Huff, grew up in Roanoke — and the band has played the Roanoke Valley many times in recent years.

But it has been 30 years since SCOTS played Blacksburg. The band looks forward to returning and to welcoming its opening act, Wendy Godley and Tom Snediker of The Kind.

The trio isn’t quite sure why Blacksburg fell off the itinerary. The old days included gigs at the Cellar Restaurant and Top of the Stairs, the latter being the band’s last public show in town, about 1994 — right before the CD “Dirt Track Date” came out, Hartman said in an email conversation.

That album, on the major imprint Geffen Records, launched “Camel Walk,” a song that the band’s earliest fans already knew. Miller said he was short one song for the album. Producer Mark Williams knew the number from the trio’s indie days and suggested redoing it. The band considered it filler and was surprised when rock radio stations started adding it. SCOTS would go on to play it on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

“Without that song, we wouldn’t be where we’re at, really,” Miller said. “It was a total fluke. And it was modern rock radio that actually picked up on it, which is so strange. And ‘Dirt Track Date’ had been out a year before that song got picked up.”

Americana, or AAA radio, was the format that had been playing album cuts before the rock outlets started spinning the uber-catchy “Camel Walk.”

“So you never know, I guess,” he said.

Miller took the lead on that one, and as the years have gone on, Huff has done more singing, giving resonance to the likes of “Run Baby Run.”

“I always try to write songs for Mary,” Miller said. “We’ve got it pretty good now. It’s almost half and half” mixed between the two singers. “But it took her a while. She was self-conscious about her voice a little bit, and it just took a while to get her going. But her voice is great.”

The band finally brings those bookended hits and the many in-between back to a Blacksburg crowd. Miller said the band has played a private party at The Lyric in years past, so he knows it will be a fun spot to play.

“The stage sounds good, and that has a lot to do with enjoying the show as a performer,” he said.

And afterward? The Cellar. “That’s where I wanna go,” he said. “I’m going there for dinner. And maybe for lunch the next day.”

Sounds like a plan.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.