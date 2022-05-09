Steeldrivers return to Harvester Performance Center for 2 shows

Does a lead singer’s voice define a band? Not according to Tammy Rogers of the Steeldrivers, now on their fourth lead singer.

“After all these years, when people come to see the Steeldrivers, they know what they’re going to hear,” Rogers said on a Zoom call from her home in Nashville. “And the sound has remained extremely consistent.”

The Grammy-winning bluegrass act brings its hard-driving sound to the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Friday and Saturday.

The Steeldrivers, founded in 2005, launched vocalist Chris Stapleton’s career. Stapleton left after the group’s second album, 2010’s “Reckless,” and became a country music superstar.

Stapleton’s profile has boosted sales of the band’s first two albums. “I think both of them are nearing 300,000 copies apiece, which is kind of unheard of in the bluegrass world,” Rogers said. “That’s totally because suddenly, the former lead singer is now selling out arenas,” she laughed. “But, you know, we’re all still friends. And I know that Chris is still very, very proud of that work.”

Gary Nichols replaced Stapleton, and the new lineup took home a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album with “The Muscle Shoals Recordings,” released in 2015. Nichols left in 2017.

Lead singer No. 3 was a bit of a gamble. Kelvin Damrell was a 25-year-old rock singer from Kentucky. Rogers’ daughter found the rock singer on YouTube. “I was pretty fresh to bluegrass,” Damrell said in a quote from the band’s website. “The only bluegrass I’d heard was couch pickin’ at my grandparents’ house, and I wasn’t into it, to be completely honest. I was a rocker. Cinderella [a rock band] was my favorite band before I met these guys.”

Bad timing afflicted Damrell’s debut, “Bad For You,” released in February 2020. The band, with Damrell in tow, played Roanoke’s Jefferson Center that month. COVID-19 shutdowns began the next month.

“The new record had come out with him, and we’re set to really take off with it when everything locked down, and he literally went right back into construction,” Rogers said.

Damrell, quoted in an August 2021 Bluegrass Today article, said he left after prayerful consideration and with good wishes for the group. His reasons included the need to support his young family; a calling to pursue religious music; and a desire to remain in Kentucky rather than move to Nashville, Rogers said.

Enter Matt Dame, a Nashville veteran who is a better match socially and demographically for his new bandmates, who range in age from 47 to 71.

Dame’s voice fits neatly into the band’s three-part vocal arrangements, with harmonies from Rogers and Mike Fleming. “I wouldn’t want anybody to ever think that we’ve set out to find a Chris Stapleton copy or impersonator, but finding someone that has a bluesy, raspy voice, then suddenly, you still have a very similar blend,” Rogers said.

“Not to discount what Kelvin brought to the band because he certainly brought a very youthful … rock-edged energy … but Matt brings just so much experience and so much depth to his singing. Some of the ballads and things that maybe are from a little bit older perspective, he’s just killing it. That’s not to say that he’s not rocking out on the bluesier stuff too — he enjoys that — but man, when you hear him sing a ballad, it has been sung.”

Instrumentally, the band’s trademark sound — bluegrass flavored with rock and blues — is still there with Rogers (fiddle), Fleming (bass), Dame (guitar), Richard Bailey (banjo) and Brent Truitt (mandolin). Rogers called it “almost a rhythmic approach and a rhythmic identity as much as a melodic identity.

“If you take apart all these elements, besides the lead singer, all these other parts that make the Steeldrivers who they are, that’s all remained.”

The band’s fans, called Steelheads, can expect to hear songs from all five albums.

“At this point, it’s almost like a greatest hits show,” she said. “With Stapleton’s tremendous success in the last five or six years … a lot of those songs will be represented for sure. But, you know, ‘Muscle Shoals Recordings’ is the record that won the Grammy. So we definitely have songs off that record that we love.

“And then, we really felt like ‘Bad For You’ just didn’t get its fair shake, because it came out and five weeks later, the whole world shut down. So we still kind of feel like we’re touring for it, if you will.”

Rogers’ husband, Jeff King, has family in Roanoke. “So give all my extended family that live in Roanoke a shout out for me, because I always love seeing them when we come to Roanoke. But yes, the Harvester, we’re looking forward to this and it’ll be nice for us to have two nights in one spot. So that’ll be a really good time.”