Summer bills at Elmwood to feature Buddy Guy, War, The Commodores and more

A blues guitar triple-bill of Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is part of the action set for this summer at Elmwood Park.

The Backwoods Blues Festival, which blues-rocker Shepherd's team organized, is hitting the amphitheater on Aug. 20. Guy, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and Shepherd each have played multiple Roanoke-area dates in recent years, but it will be the debut for Ingram, a brilliant young player and singer from Mississippi.

Tickets are $45 advance and $700 for 8-person VIP tables via the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky additional fees), 853-5483 or berglundcenter.live. General admission tickets will be $50 day of show.

But wait. There's more.

Two funky hitmakers from the 1970s and 1980s will be hitting Elmwood on July 30. Headliner War is responsible for such ultra-cool hits as “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and “The Cisco Kid,” while The Commodores, which introduced the world to a young Lionel Richie, immortalized itself with "Brick House," "Sail On" and "Night Shift."

Tickets are $39 and $700 VIP advance, and $44 day of show, via the same contacts.

Both shows are part of Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Friday.

— Tad Dickens

