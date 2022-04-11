 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer bills at Elmwood to feature Buddy Guy, War, The Commodores and more

Buddy Guy (copy)

Buddy Guy performing in September 2016 at Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center. Guy is scheduled for Elmwood Park on Aug. 20, part of the Backwood Blues Festival bill with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2016

A blues guitar triple-bill of Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is part of the action set for this summer at Elmwood Park.

The Backwoods Blues Festival, which blues-rocker Shepherd's team organized, is hitting the amphitheater on Aug. 20. Guy, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and Shepherd each have played multiple Roanoke-area dates in recent years, but it will be the debut for Ingram, a brilliant young player and singer from Mississippi.

Tickets are $45 advance and $700 for 8-person VIP tables via the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky additional fees), 853-5483 or berglundcenter.live. General admission tickets will be $50 day of show.

But wait. There's more.

Two funky hitmakers from the 1970s and 1980s will be hitting Elmwood on July 30. Headliner War is responsible for such ultra-cool hits as “Low Rider,”  “The World Is A Ghetto,”  “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and “The Cisco Kid,” while The Commodores, which introduced the world to a young Lionel Richie, immortalized itself with "Brick House," "Sail On" and "Night Shift." 

Tickets are $39 and $700 VIP advance, and $44 day of show, via the same contacts.

Both shows are part of Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Friday.

— Tad Dickens

