Symphony review: RSO celebrates Wiley's 25th

Maestro David Stewart Wiley and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra celebrated their 25th anniversary together Saturday evening at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

The grand finale masterworks concert featured two towering masterpieces and included various short pieces, amid proclamations and resolutions.

Wiley exemplifies the “citizen artist.” His 425-plus concerts as conductor, pianist, composer, and collaborator should be seen within the larger context of his contributions to the city and region. RSO's board president, Nancy Oliver Gray, and Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea opened the celebration with honors for Wiley, with Lea proclaiming Saturday to be David Stewart Wiley Day.

Two videos followed, featuring elected officials: First, Del. Chris Head read a resolution that Del. Sam Rasoul and Sen. John Edwards co-sponsored; in the second, Gov. Glenn Youngkin extended congratulations and appreciation.

The scheduled season had Arthur Benjamin’s entertaining “Jamaican Rumba” listed as opener, but the program began instead with one of Wiley’s original works, “Celebration Overture.” A brief summer fireworks piece composed in 2012 for his other orchestra, the Long Island Philharmonic, its baroque-inspired fanfares and harmonies paid tribute to similar incidental music by Handel circa 1717.

As RSO’s concertmaster Akemi Takayama and guest cellist Zuill Bailey joined Wiley on stage for the evening’s first masterwork, Wiley announced an unprogrammed piece by local composer Jerome Margolis, a frequent collaborator with the orchestra. “Ukraine Lives,” arranged for violin, cello and piano for this concert, offered a lilting, elegant rumination on the war in Eastern Europe. The reserved, plaintive score served as poignant prelude to the first course, Brahms’s 1887 Concerto for Violin and Cello.

The Brahms — the first concerto of its kind — ranks as one of the more challenging scores in the string repertoire, both technically and musically. In rendering large orchestral ideas for solo violin and cello, Brahms seemed to place almost superhuman demands on the duo.

Takayama and Bailey, at every stage of the work, matched the passion and sweep of Wiley’s orchestra. The commingling of their tone and temperament fused perfectly with the orchestra's big-boned sound. In this opening movement, the tension between solo virtuosity and orchestral dominance manifests an oscillation between light and darkness, a common trope in Brahms. Takayama’s and Bailey’s commanding duo embodied the metaphor’s imaginative space with nimble shifts between urgent drive and radiant tenderness. A memorable performance!

The second-movement andante, one of Brahms' most alluring pieces, acquired a “con moto” in Wiley’s tempo. This emphasized flowering sweetness over nostalgic yearning and offered insight into the music. In the final movement, where wildly contrasting subsidiary themes mark a central danse macabre, the dynamic tug and pull between soloists and orchestra built to a magnificent finish.

Takayama returned to the stage as concertmaster in Dvorak’s New World Symphony. Her fine stand partner, Daniel Sender, served as concertmaster during the first half. Before the music, Wiley recognized the retirements of two long-serving and greatly admired RSO members, James Glazebrook, its former concertmaster, and Wallace Easter, its principal horn.

Wiley’s rendering of the Dvorak offered a masterfully nuanced interpretation. Dvorak's work dips into Wagner throughout the score. The RSO winds — kudos to Stephen Key on English horn — and brass (gorgeous choirs) were supported by the splendidly lush and brilliant string section.

The symphony encored with Brahms’s Hungarian Dance No. 5. Whipping up schmaltz without losing focus, Wiley indulged in characteristically extroverted showmanship. The music effectively banned all lingering wistfulness from either the concerto or the symphony. An apt close to this celebration of the Star City’s maestro.