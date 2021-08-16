Tanya Tucker cancels Jefferson Center show and others after hip surgery

Country music lifer Tanya Tucker saw her career on the upswing after a Grammy Award-winning album, but her touring was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Her attempt to get back on the road in the aftermath has been stifled by a July hip surgery.

Tucker has announced that multiple dates — including a Jefferson Center concert set for Aug. 26 — are off, as she continues her recovery.

"Hey Y'all, I’m sorry to say but I haven't been given the green light to travel and perform just yet," read a Saturday post on her Instagram account. "My Dr. wants me to continue with more PT in order to fully recover."

There will be no makeup date, Jefferson Center's executive director, Cyrus Pace, said in a Monday text message exchange.

Tucker, whose hit list includes "Delta Dawn," which debuted when she was just 13, announced five other cancellations in that post, including Aug. 21 at The Birchmere in Alexandria and Lexington, Kentucky's Railbird Festival, set for Aug. 29.

The surgery has forced her to cancel 13 shows to date, according to the Taste of Country website.