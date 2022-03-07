Tedeschi Trucks bringing show to Harvester center in Rocky Mount

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks are bringing their Fireside Live show to Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on April 21.

This will be a smaller version of their Tedeschi Trucks Band, the 12-person-strong blues, rock and soul juggernaut that has played a couple of times in Roanoke. The Harvester show will be in the style of the band’s 2021 “The Fireside Sessions,” featuring lineups of between four and eight band members, according to a Harvester news release. Expect at least a full rhythm section and keys behind guitarist/band leader Trucks and singer/guitarist Tedeschi.

Singer/songwriter Raye Zaragoza will open the show.

Tickets are $150 reserved, $250 VIP and $850 for VIP tables for four. Presale to Harvester email list subscribers begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, with public sales beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

The TTB last played the Roanoke area in 2015, at a sold-out Jefferson Center, about two years after another sold-out show in the same venue. TTB played one of its earliest shows in Roanoke, at 2010’s Down by the River Festival.

A lot has changed in the ensuing years, including the death of keyboard/flute genius Kofi Burbridge. Other players have come and gone, as well, but in concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 25, the show was yet another for the memory banks, with newer members Gabe Dixon (keys), Isaac Eady (drums) and Brandon Boone (bass) having coalesced deeply. Eady, like predecessor J.J. Johnson, locked in like Swiss clocks with drummer Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell.

And Tedeschi, always with the stunning voice and Chicago-style guitar runs, did it all with a torn meniscus, as the band revealed last week on its Facebook. A trouper, that one.

