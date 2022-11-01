The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose atop FloydFest lineup

Prepping the first go-round at its new home, FloydFest has announced what it calls "arguably the most powerful headliners in the festival's history."

Reunited southern rock and soul powerhouse The Black Crowes is at the top of the list for a FloydFest debut. My Morning Jacket and Sheryl Crow are making their first two appearances there, too, while fast-rising, song-oriented jamband Goose returns to the festival.

Return is a relative word, as the event moves to a new spot of its own, at Check, for what organizers have dubbed FloydFest 23~Forever.

Elle King, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y, Ripe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Atlin Gün, Nikki Lane, The Hip Abduction, Ian Noe, Neighbor, Eggy and The Wilder Blue will be there, too — along with last year's On-the-Rise audience-voted contest winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

“For this year’s program, I wanted to ensure that the quality FloydFest is known for remains true and endearing to the thousands who flock to our unforgettable experience on the mountain,” FloydFest co-founder and producer Kris Hodges said in a Tuesday morning news release. “By bringing in some of the nation’s best rock, country, jam and Americana artists, FloydFest continues to be ‘Forever’ making strides in the industry … and beyond. Our new location and next level experience will be sure to tantalize all senses and awaken the spirit in all who attend.”

FloydFest is scheduled July 26-30, 2023, at the site organizers are calling FestivalPark, at 5826 Floyd Highway North (U.S. 221). That's about smack-dab between Floyd and Roanoke. Tickets are on sale now via www.floydfest.com and aftontickets.com/floydfest23.

The second round of lineup additions for is set for Nov. 15, with more to follow over at least the next six months.

“Welcome to our new home and thanks for continuing the ride,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and CEO. “FloydFest is the people, and the new setting will bring us closer.”