The Wallflowers to headline Down by Downtown

Drive it home to Elmwood Park with one headlight for this year's Down by Downtown headliner.

The Wallflowers — the Jakob Dylan-fronted band that had hits in the 1990s with "One Headlight," "The Difference," "6th Avenue Heartache" and a cover of "Heroes" — will be onstage April 16 to punctuate that Saturday's Blue Ridge Marathon, according to a news release from event organizer Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Tickets are on sale at $45 and $26 via bit.ly/dxdt-wallflowers-tix.

It's not all the old stuff for The Wallflowers. Dylan, son of Bob Dylan, and his band recently released the album "Exit Wounds."

"The festival was founded as a way for venues to work together to shine a light on Roanoke’s music scene, and by shining that light, grow it into something special," Roanoke Outside Event Manager Kait Pedigo said in the news release. She added that "the venues are working together, Freedom First is championing the event, Berglund [Center] is involved, and we have a great act like the Wallflowers. All that’s left is for Roanokers to come out and show that having a live music culture is important to them."

Down by Downtown will run April 14-17 at Elmwood and downtown venues Martin’s Downtown, Big Lick Brewing Co., Three Notch’d Brewing Co., Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage, Twisted Track Brewpub, Sweet Donkey Coffee House, The Spot on Kirk, Fork in the Market, Jefferson Center and 5 Points Music Sanctuary.

Also on the long weekend's bill are The Nth Power, with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra (April 14, 5 Points), Wilson Springs Hotel (April 16, Martin's), Joel Ross Good Vibes (April 14, Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall), Lady Couch (April 15, Martin's), Charissa Joy & The High Frequency (April 15, Sweet Donkey) and Jordan Harman Band (April 17, Starr Hill).

Visit downbydowntown.com for more information.

