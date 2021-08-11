Third try at a concert in Roanoke is the charm for James Taylor, Jackson Browne

The hits included the aforementioned "Fire and Rain," which received one of three standing ovations the audience gave Taylor and crew. "Sweet Baby James" — with a pop-up cowboy book set-piece video on the big screen — "Fire and Rain," the actual "Carolina in My Mind," "Shower the People" and the classic cover of "How Sweet it Is (To Be Loved By You)" rounded out the set.

Encore number "Shed A Little Light," with Taylor and five harmony singers delivering vocals, was an emotional highlight. Martin Luther King inspired the song, and Taylor's lyrics were a reminder that in such strange times, it's probably wise to actually study what MLK was about, instead of just regurgitating out-of-context and oversimplified talking points.

Browne joined his old friend Taylor for "Take It Easy," the Eagles hit that Browne wrote with the late Glenn Frey. The headliner closed with one of his classics, a cover of Carol King's "You've Got A Friend." And, you know, that's what he's here for: to make folks feel warm through music.

Browne was returning the favor that Taylor paid during the nearly hour-long opening set. JT, with his ever-present acoustic guitar, took plenty of lines on "The Pretender." Fortunately, he warmed up his voice later, for his own set. It's certain that most of the crowd didn't notice.