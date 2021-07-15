 Skip to main content
This weekend: Jazz in July celebrates its 20th; Salem After 5 features Brit rock
Jazz in July

Jane Powell performs in 2017 at Jazz in July, at Salem's Longwood Park. The Salem festival, which was held last year at Salem Memorial Ballpark due to COVID-19 concerns, returns to Longwood Park on Saturday.

 Courtesy of City of Salem

It's a milestone weekend for Jazz in July.

The Salem institution celebrates 20 years on Saturday, at Longwood Park. The show will feature a Chick Corea tribute set featuring former Virginia Tech jazz studies chair Chip McNeill.

The saxophonist played the first Jazz in July show back in the day. Since then, he has collected a Grammy Award and played with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Arturo Sandoval, Natalie Cole, Dizzy Gillespie and Nat Adderly. These days, McNeill chairs the University of Illinois’ jazz performance program.

Onstage with McNeill, playing Corea classics, will be festival organizer Lenny Marcus on piano and synthesizer, bassist Rick Edberg, drummer Robert Jospe, guitarist Brian Mesko, flutist Ken Hitchcock and singer Sue Mallory.

The festival marks its return to Longwood Park, after running last year at Salem Memorial Ballpark, due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Friday, British rock will rule at Salem Farmers Market. Salem After Five is hosting The British Invasion Experience, which will play songs from The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Hollies and more.

Salem After Five: The British Invasion Experience

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Salem Farmers Market, Main and Broad streets

Tickets: $5, 12-younger free

More info: 375-3057, thebritishinvasionexperience.com

Jazz in July

With: Chick Corea Tribute, J-Stop Latin Soul, James Lagueux Band, nighttime set from Chupacabras

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Longwood Park, Salem

Admission: Free

More info: bit.ly/JazzinJuly21FB

