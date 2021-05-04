Thursday show at Berglund marks move from drive-in to pod-style events

A recently passed Virginia law allows localities to ban firearms firearms on their property. The Roanoke City Council this year enacted such a ban.

“There’s not much I can do for that guy,” McCraw said. “I’m pretty happy that he, especially, cannot bring his gun to the concert. Short of that, we really did try to listen.”

Each of about 600, 10 x 10 pods that organizers will line out on Wednesday, with 6 feet of aisle space at each side, will comfortably fit six people. Ticket prices start at $115 for two people, with the option for four more per pod (see Grace Potter story for more information). That opens up the potential for a crowd of about 3,600.

Capacity for the drive-in shows was about 600 people.

“When we started doing this in North Carolina, we couldn’t even guarantee people that they could get out of their cars,” McCraw said. “We thought we might have to broadcast to FM radio, due to outdoor public assembly guidelines.

“We planned for people to have a space beside their vehicle … but as [capacity limits] eased even further, we can remove cars from the equation, allow for higher capacity and make the experience better for everyone. It’s not different from going outdoors for a festival-like concert, except you have an assigned space to be in.”