Tickets go on sale Friday for a hard-rocking June 11 triple header at Roanoke's Dr. Pepper Park outdoor venue. Sonic Slam 2022 will feature rock legends Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Faster Pussycat and L.A. Guns.

Advance general admission tickets cost $30. At the gate general admission tickets are $35. To purchase tickets or to find more information on other ticket prices, including VIP Skybox and season passes, visit www.DrPepperPark.com.