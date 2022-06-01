Top Tickets — Alabama, Blind Boys of Alabama, Parker McCollum, KC and The Sunshine Band with The Village People, Tim O'Brien

THURSDAY

Charissa Joy & The High Frequency

Get your rock ‘n’ roll on with some stellar players.

FRIDAY

Alabama

With Scotty McCreery

Legacy country band Alabama, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, is becoming practically a regular in the valley. Opener McCreery is no stranger here, either.

Blind Boys of Alabama

This wonderful gospel harmony band hits Rocky Mount with some sadness going on. Longtime member Benjamin Moore Jr. died last month, at 80. The five-time Grammy Award-winning vocal group soldiers on.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $70, $47, $338 VIP table. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, blindboys.com

Parker McCollum

With Walker Montgomery

McCollum, a hot new property on the country music scene, headlines at Elmwood.

Details: 8 p.m. Elmwood Park. $35 advance, $40 day of show, $608 VIP table via berglundcenter.live. parkermccollum.com, walkermontgomery.com

The Company Stores

Charleston, West Virginia, rockers add fiddle and horns to their style.

Rutledge

Country music with rock edges from singer/guitarist Adam Rutledge and his band.

Also on Friday …

The Dundies 5 p.m. First Fridays. $5.

Tough Old Bird, with Andy Baker 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (donations to performers are welcome).

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend: Palmyra, Ryan Greer Trio (Friday), JStop Latin Soul, Jeremy Davall (Saturday), Terry Brown Ascension Project (Sunday)

You never can tell about the weather this time of year. But the music, whether indoors or out, and the beer should be solid.

Details: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, palmyratheband.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Frank Viera

A Sidewinders regular returns to the Campbell Avenue honky tonk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Contact venue for cover charge. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, frankvieira.com

SATURDAY

KC and The Sunshine Band

With The Village People

Let’s all go back to the 1970s and dance the disco. Original band members Harry Casey (KC) and Victor Willis (Village People) are expected on stage.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $38 advance, $43 day of show, $700 VIP table via berglundcenter.live. heykcsb.com, villagepeople.com

The Slocan Ramblers

Did you know they do bluegrass in Canada? This band even has an IBMA award. Good stuff.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $17 advance, $22 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, slocanramblers.com

Selah Springs Concert Series: Deeper Shade of Blue

Charlotte, North Carolina, trad-bluegrass mainstay hits a Riner venue.

Details: 5 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $20. selahspringsfarm.com, deepershadeofblue.com

Jive Exchange, Mars Hotel

Mars Hotel includes of Jake Dempsey, George Penn, John McBroom and Paul Tressel.

Summer Music Series: GOTE

Solid jams from a good-grooving band.

Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/gotebooking

Also on Saturday …

Lefty Luke & The Lefthand Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.

SUNDAY

Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius

Americana/folk/bluegrass hero O’Brien and his betrothed, also a fine musician, hit Floyd.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $32 advance, $37 day of show via floydcountrystore.com. timobrien.net

MansGottaEat

The valley’s bursting with supergroups. Hear Foster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel jam together.

Details: 6 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.