TOP TICKETS

Top Tickets — Alabama with Scotty McCreery, Patterson Hood, Jake Blount Band

  • 0
dp Alabama 110217 p04 (copy)

Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama onstage at Berglund Center Coliseum in November 2017. The band returns to the venue on Friday, with Scotty McCreery opening.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2017

THURSDAY

Holiday Cafe Night

with Sam & Rhi

Singer Rhiana Roper and guitarist/singer Sam “Stimulator Jones” Lunsford are a gift of a duo.

Details: 6 p.m. Gainsboro Branch Roanoke Public Library, 15 Patton Ave. N.W. Free. 540-853-2540, facebook.com/roanokepubliclibraries, facebook.com/samandrhi

Hoppie Vaughan

Plenty of blues and throwback soul classics from Vaughan.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com

Samantha Fish with Jesse Dayton Band 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT

FRIDAY Alabama

With Scotty McCreery

Times are sad for Alabama these days, with the Nov. 8 death of band co-founder Jeff Cook. His bandmates, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, soldier on with a band of ringers and a songbook full of massive country hits from back in the day.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum. $129.50, $79.50. $59.50, $39.50, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, thealabamaband.com, scottymccreery.com

Big Daddy Love With Captain Midnight Band

Sparta, North Carolina’s own Big Daddy Love headlines with its rocked-up bluegrass mix. The opener bills itself as “waterbed rock and roll.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $32, $30, $27, $22 advance via seetickets.us/12092022; $24 day of show. 540-795-5618, bigdaddylove.com, captainmidnightband.com

Sol Roots

Blue rasta funk man returns to the scene of much musical goodness.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, solrootsmusic.com

Urban Soil

Raleigh, North Carolina-based roots rockers get back to Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, urbansoilmusic.com

The Jared Stout Band

Stout and crew continue working hard and slinging good jams.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thejaredstoutband.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Christian Yancey

Onetime University of Mississippi track athlete is a singer now.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 each night. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, soundcloud.com/christian-yancey-18

Weekend Meltdown: System of a Down and Soundgarden tribute shows

Two North Carolina acts — Sugar, System of A Down tribute band, and Batmotorfinger, which celebrates Soundgarden — headline. Plenty of locally-based groups are on the bill, too.

Details: 7:15 p.m. Friday (Sugar headlining) 7:15 p.m Saturday (Badmotorfinger headlining) Pizza Den, Salem. $12 each night or $20 both nights. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/SugarSOADtributeCLT, facebook.com/BadmotorfingerNC

Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett

Talented young singer and growing songwriter Annalyse Marie has two shows this weekend.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hot Shots, Moneta. Free. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb. 6 p.m. Saturday. Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free. 540-482-0369, buddysbbqva.com, annalysemariemusic.hearnow.com

SATURDAY

Patterson Hood

Hood, of Drive-By Truckers fame, has played a couple of Harvester sets with that band. He returns with a solo project and at least a couple albums worth of non-Truckers material. Fun trivia: His father is bassist David Hood, a Muscle Shoals, Alabama, studio ace from The Swampers collective.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $32, $260 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, pattersonhood.com

Jake Blount Band

This past recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize is a clawhammering beast whose album, “The New Faith,” dropped in September as part of Smithsonian Folkways’ African American Legacy series.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $18. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jakeblount.com

Jouwala Collective

Powerfully performed world music from Richmond, featuring Casablanca, Morocco’s Ismail Bouzidoune on bass and gimbri. The latter ax is a three-stringed Morrocan lute that gives bass vibes.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. jouwalacollective.com

Beats, Brews, and Buddies Presents: Songwriters In The Round Holiday Special: Dylan Dent, Corey Hunley, J.D. Sutphin

Talented Roanoke-area singer/songwriters do it podcast-style, live.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, linktr.ee/DylansPrism, coreyhunley.com, lowlowchariot.com

Cinémathèque

A band of groove merchants hits the Martin’s stage.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. facebook.com/cinemathequeband

The Floorboards

Top-shelf Americana from a Roanoke band.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com

ToyDrive: Dé Merè, Hess, Dotty B, Wrath of Autumn, Amber Collier, Graffiti Nightclub

Bring a toy or some food for a needy kid, then rock out.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. Food or toys valued at at least $5 (no stuffed animals). 540-774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Nutcracker

A Roanoke Valley holiday season tradition resumes, Sugar Plum Fairies and all.

Details: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. 540-853-5483, tickets@theberglundcenter.com, berglundcenter.live, svballet.org

SUNDAY

Allen Thompson, American Honey

Thompson, best known these days for fronting Nashville-based Lady Couch, returns to his home valley and plays a solo show.

Details: 1 p.m. (Thompson) 5 p.m. (American Honey). Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/allenthompsonband, facebook.com/AHBRoanoke

Blue Ridge Vocal Connection

Read more about this group at bit.ly/trtblueridgevox.

Details: 5 p.m. Hotel Roanoke, among the Christmas trees off Wells Avenue. Free. 540-985-5900, hotelroanoke.com, blueridgevocalconnection.com/

Tab Benoit with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT

Dan Tyminski Feat. Gaven Largent 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY

Phat Anchovies 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.

More Coverage

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings.

See live music and other listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT and roanoke.com/events.

