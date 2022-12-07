Top Tickets — Alabama with Scotty McCreery, Patterson Hood, Jake Blount Band

THURSDAY

Holiday Cafe Night

with Sam & Rhi

Singer Rhiana Roper and guitarist/singer Sam “Stimulator Jones” Lunsford are a gift of a duo.

Details: 6 p.m. Gainsboro Branch Roanoke Public Library, 15 Patton Ave. N.W. Free. 540-853-2540, facebook.com/roanokepubliclibraries, facebook.com/samandrhi

Hoppie Vaughan

Plenty of blues and throwback soul classics from Vaughan.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com

Samantha Fish with Jesse Dayton Band 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT

FRIDAY Alabama

With Scotty McCreery

Times are sad for Alabama these days, with the Nov. 8 death of band co-founder Jeff Cook. His bandmates, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, soldier on with a band of ringers and a songbook full of massive country hits from back in the day.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum. $129.50, $79.50. $59.50, $39.50, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, thealabamaband.com, scottymccreery.com

Big Daddy Love With Captain Midnight Band

Sparta, North Carolina’s own Big Daddy Love headlines with its rocked-up bluegrass mix. The opener bills itself as “waterbed rock and roll.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $32, $30, $27, $22 advance via seetickets.us/12092022; $24 day of show. 540-795-5618, bigdaddylove.com, captainmidnightband.com

Sol Roots

Blue rasta funk man returns to the scene of much musical goodness.

Urban Soil

Raleigh, North Carolina-based roots rockers get back to Dogtown.

The Jared Stout Band

Stout and crew continue working hard and slinging good jams.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thejaredstoutband.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Christian Yancey

Onetime University of Mississippi track athlete is a singer now.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 each night. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, soundcloud.com/christian-yancey-18

Weekend Meltdown: System of a Down and Soundgarden tribute shows

Two North Carolina acts — Sugar, System of A Down tribute band, and Batmotorfinger, which celebrates Soundgarden — headline. Plenty of locally-based groups are on the bill, too.

Details: 7:15 p.m. Friday (Sugar headlining) 7:15 p.m Saturday (Badmotorfinger headlining) Pizza Den, Salem. $12 each night or $20 both nights. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/SugarSOADtributeCLT, facebook.com/BadmotorfingerNC

Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett

Talented young singer and growing songwriter Annalyse Marie has two shows this weekend.

SATURDAY

Patterson Hood

Hood, of Drive-By Truckers fame, has played a couple of Harvester sets with that band. He returns with a solo project and at least a couple albums worth of non-Truckers material. Fun trivia: His father is bassist David Hood, a Muscle Shoals, Alabama, studio ace from The Swampers collective.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $32, $260 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, pattersonhood.com

Jake Blount Band

This past recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize is a clawhammering beast whose album, “The New Faith,” dropped in September as part of Smithsonian Folkways’ African American Legacy series.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $18. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jakeblount.com

Jouwala Collective

Powerfully performed world music from Richmond, featuring Casablanca, Morocco’s Ismail Bouzidoune on bass and gimbri. The latter ax is a three-stringed Morrocan lute that gives bass vibes.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. jouwalacollective.com

Beats, Brews, and Buddies Presents: Songwriters In The Round Holiday Special: Dylan Dent, Corey Hunley, J.D. Sutphin

Talented Roanoke-area singer/songwriters do it podcast-style, live.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, linktr.ee/DylansPrism, coreyhunley.com, lowlowchariot.com

Cinémathèque

A band of groove merchants hits the Martin’s stage.

The Floorboards

Top-shelf Americana from a Roanoke band.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com

ToyDrive: Dé Merè, Hess, Dotty B, Wrath of Autumn, Amber Collier, Graffiti Nightclub

Bring a toy or some food for a needy kid, then rock out.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. Food or toys valued at at least $5 (no stuffed animals). 540-774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Nutcracker

A Roanoke Valley holiday season tradition resumes, Sugar Plum Fairies and all.

Details: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. 540-853-5483, tickets@theberglundcenter.com, berglundcenter.live, svballet.org

SUNDAY

Allen Thompson, American Honey

Thompson, best known these days for fronting Nashville-based Lady Couch, returns to his home valley and plays a solo show.

Details: 1 p.m. (Thompson) 5 p.m. (American Honey). Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/allenthompsonband, facebook.com/AHBRoanoke

Blue Ridge Vocal Connection

Read more about this group at bit.ly/trtblueridgevox.

Details: 5 p.m. Hotel Roanoke, among the Christmas trees off Wells Avenue. Free. 540-985-5900, hotelroanoke.com, blueridgevocalconnection.com/

Tab Benoit with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT

Dan Tyminski Feat. Gaven Largent 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY

Phat Anchovies 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free

