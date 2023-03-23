THURSDAY
George Shingleton
With Jared Stout
Nashville-via-West-Virginia singer and songwriter Shingleton has songs with an outlaw vibe, but they aren't cliched. He sings them well, too, with power, range and twang.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $13. thespotonkirk.org, georgeshingleton.com, thejaredstoutband.com
GOTE
Get out to enjoy this eclectic group.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/gotebooking
Hoppie Vaughan
Ministers of Soul frontman goes solo.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Will Easter & the Nomads
North Carolina country-rocker Easter plays two SWVA gigs.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Martin's Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com. 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, willeastermusic.com
FRIDAY
Abby Bryant & The Echoes
Bryant, a FloydFest favorite in recent years, returns to Roanoke with music from her recent debut album, "Not Your Little Girl." Hear the mellow, piano-driven single, "Time Wasn't On Our Side," at youtu.be/edJPq6aVBS0.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10. abbybryantandtheechoes.com
"Book of Mountains and Seas"
Moss Arts Center co-commissioned this work, which uses giant puppets, intense music and Mandarin lyrics (with English subtitles) to tell 4th century Chinese myths that reach forward to our time.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 students with ID and 18-younger (recommended for 14-older). 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu
Crys Matthews
A multi-faceted singer and songwriter returns to The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via eventbrite.com, $18 day of show. crysmatthews.com
Keith Goggin
With Bob Schmucker
Goggin, of Catawba, is a stellar guitar picker.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB
No More Waffles 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Christian Q. and The Groove 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Solacoustix Duo 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Mended Fences 9 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $15
Karlee Raye 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co., Rocky Mount. Free
Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett 7:30 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta. $10
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Christian Beck
Check out Beck's "Country As Dirt" at youtu.be/BprtdEoEEZg.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/ChristianBeckBand
Root Down Jazz Quintet
Blacksburg-based combo slings the standards.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com. 8 p.m. Square 5 Public House, 112 N. Main St., Blacksburg. Free. 540-552-9044, square5publichouse.com, instagram.com/root_down_music
SATURDAY
Jazz Club at Jefferson Center: Alicia Olatuja
Singer Olatuja mines soul, funk, R&B and jazz with her latest album, "Intuition: Songs from the Minds of Women." It includes jams from Sade, Tracey Chapman, Joni Mitchell, Brenda Russell and Kate Bush. Olatuja, who sang at President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration, puts her high-quality stamp on each number.
Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30 each set. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, aliciaolatuja.com
Caroline Owens
Singer and rhythm guitarist Owens was twice nominated for IBMA vocalist awards, and she has a strong band behind her.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20, $15. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, carolineband.com
Sedalia Celtic Festival: Second Wynde, Highland Athletics, Pipes & Drums, Highland Dancers & Celtic Music and more
A Roanoke St. Pat's institution, Second Wynde, plays for the final time, as leader Jim Baldwin is bowing out. Whisky tasting, pub fare and drinks, even a herding exhibition with sheepdogs, are part of the bill.
Details: 11 a.m. Sedalia Center, Big Island. $15 advance via lynchburgtickets.com/celtic2023, $20 gate, free 12-younger. 434-299-5080, sedaliacenter.org, facebook.com/SecondWynde
Phat Laces
A hot band slings ’80s and ’90s hip-hop grooves underneath Michael Eddy's raps and Melissa Mesko's singing.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $23, $12 advance via seetickets.us/03252023. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/PhatLaces
Jared Stout Band
View this group's new video, for the song "Cost," at youtu.be/rhOpbGtDT2g, filmed at The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. You'll see familiar faces.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's $10. thejaredstoutband.com
Get Together Square Dance 8 p.m. The Floyd Eco Village, Floyd. $15, free 12-younger
Tell Jenny 1:30 p.m. Virginia Electric 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Slackjaw with Paris Bridge, Fractured Frames 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. SOLD OUT
Five Dollar Shake 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. $5 after 8 p.m.
Marie Anderson 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free
MG Bailey 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5
Michael & the Pentecost 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Tim Martin 5 p.m. The Hangout, , 7717 Williamson Road. Free
Hard 40 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10
SUNDAY
Nefesh Mountain
Roanoke Jewish Federation presents a folk/Americana act with a ton of talent and a classic protest music lean.
Details: 7 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $20 via jeffcenter.org. nefeshmountain.com
Becki and The Boom Booms
Blues, jazz, rock and more from Becki Robertson and her talented band.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Foghorn Stringband
Concluding event for the Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together will be packed out.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. foghornstringband.com
MONDAY
Virginia Children's Theatre Presents: Young Artist Showcase
Who knows, maybe you'll see the next big thing, on a small stage in Roanoke.
Details: 6 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. Free. virginiachildrenstheatre.org
Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.