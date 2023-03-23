THURSDAY

George Shingleton

With Jared Stout

Nashville-via-West-Virginia singer and songwriter Shingleton has songs with an outlaw vibe, but they aren't cliched. He sings them well, too, with power, range and twang.

GOTE

Get out to enjoy this eclectic group.

Hoppie Vaughan

Ministers of Soul frontman goes solo.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Will Easter & the Nomads

North Carolina country-rocker Easter plays two SWVA gigs.

FRIDAY

Abby Bryant & The Echoes

Bryant, a FloydFest favorite in recent years, returns to Roanoke with music from her recent debut album, "Not Your Little Girl." Hear the mellow, piano-driven single, "Time Wasn't On Our Side," at youtu.be/edJPq6aVBS0.

"Book of Mountains and Seas"

Moss Arts Center co-commissioned this work, which uses giant puppets, intense music and Mandarin lyrics (with English subtitles) to tell 4th century Chinese myths that reach forward to our time.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 students with ID and 18-younger (recommended for 14-older). 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu

Crys Matthews

A multi-faceted singer and songwriter returns to The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via eventbrite.com, $18 day of show. crysmatthews.com

Keith Goggin

With Bob Schmucker

Goggin, of Catawba, is a stellar guitar picker.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB

No More Waffles 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Christian Q. and The Groove 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Solacoustix Duo 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Mended Fences 9 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $15

Karlee Raye 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co., Rocky Mount. Free

Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett 7:30 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta. $10

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Christian Beck

Check out Beck's "Country As Dirt" at youtu.be/BprtdEoEEZg.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/ChristianBeckBand

Root Down Jazz Quintet

Blacksburg-based combo slings the standards.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com. 8 p.m. Square 5 Public House, 112 N. Main St., Blacksburg. Free. 540-552-9044, square5publichouse.com, instagram.com/root_down_music

SATURDAY

Jazz Club at Jefferson Center: Alicia Olatuja

Singer Olatuja mines soul, funk, R&B and jazz with her latest album, "Intuition: Songs from the Minds of Women." It includes jams from Sade, Tracey Chapman, Joni Mitchell, Brenda Russell and Kate Bush. Olatuja, who sang at President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration, puts her high-quality stamp on each number.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30 each set. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, aliciaolatuja.com

Caroline Owens

Singer and rhythm guitarist Owens was twice nominated for IBMA vocalist awards, and she has a strong band behind her.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20, $15. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, carolineband.com

Sedalia Celtic Festival: Second Wynde, Highland Athletics, Pipes & Drums, Highland Dancers & Celtic Music and more

A Roanoke St. Pat's institution, Second Wynde, plays for the final time, as leader Jim Baldwin is bowing out. Whisky tasting, pub fare and drinks, even a herding exhibition with sheepdogs, are part of the bill.

Details: 11 a.m. Sedalia Center, Big Island. $15 advance via lynchburgtickets.com/celtic2023, $20 gate, free 12-younger. 434-299-5080, sedaliacenter.org, facebook.com/SecondWynde

Phat Laces

A hot band slings ’80s and ’90s hip-hop grooves underneath Michael Eddy's raps and Melissa Mesko's singing.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $23, $12 advance via seetickets.us/03252023. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/PhatLaces

Jared Stout Band

View this group's new video, for the song "Cost," at youtu.be/rhOpbGtDT2g, filmed at The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. You'll see familiar faces.

Get Together Square Dance 8 p.m. The Floyd Eco Village, Floyd. $15, free 12-younger

Tell Jenny 1:30 p.m. Virginia Electric 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Slackjaw with Paris Bridge, Fractured Frames 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. SOLD OUT

Five Dollar Shake 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. $5 after 8 p.m.

Marie Anderson 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free

MG Bailey 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5

Michael & the Pentecost 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Tim Martin 5 p.m. The Hangout, , 7717 Williamson Road. Free

Hard 40 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

SUNDAY

Nefesh Mountain

Roanoke Jewish Federation presents a folk/Americana act with a ton of talent and a classic protest music lean.

Details: 7 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $20 via jeffcenter.org. nefeshmountain.com

Becki and The Boom Booms

Blues, jazz, rock and more from Becki Robertson and her talented band.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Foghorn Stringband

Concluding event for the Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together will be packed out.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. foghornstringband.com

MONDAY

Virginia Children's Theatre Presents: Young Artist Showcase

Who knows, maybe you'll see the next big thing, on a small stage in Roanoke.

Details: 6 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. Free. virginiachildrenstheatre.org

