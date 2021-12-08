Top Tickets: American Aquarium, Donna the Buffalo, Junior Sisk Band, Chatham County Line, Big Daddy Love with Isaac Hadden Project, Sol Roots Band

THURSDAY
Jesse James de Conto & Pinkerton Raid
de Conto, a working journalist, is also a rocker who travels with his band, named for a dark chapter in labor vs. coal company history.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, pinkertonraid.com
FRIDAY
American Aquarium With Tommy Prine
B.J. Barham continues to work with peak songwriting and performance skill, and his backing band delivers twangy rock. Tommy Prine is the son of a legend, but his voice and songwriting approach do not show familial mimicry.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $32, $22. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, americanaquarium.com, tommyprine.com
Donna the Buffalo
Stalwart jam-rock band from upstate New York slings folk, zydeco, bluegrass and other styles into its mix.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $20 advance, $24 day of show. 745-6836, dogtownroadhouse.com
Big Daddy Love With Isaac Hadden Project
Big Daddy Love, rarely heard in these parts of late, returns. Gigs at FloydFest showed the southern grass/rock band has still got the goods.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $30, $22 via seetickets.us/12102021. 5pointsmusic.com, bigdaddylove.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Music Road Company
We’re sorry for you if you can’t feel a groove with this band.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. musicroadco.com
RSO: Holiday Brass
‘Tis the season for some Roanoke Symphony players, led by trombonist Jay Crone.
Details: 7 p.m. Cave Spring United Methodist Church 4505 Hazel Drive, Roanoke. $52, $40, $35. rso.com/tickets
Jonathan Barker and The Jive Exchange
Start your holiday season early out front at the Fork. Sip a toddy by the fire pit.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Adam Calvert
Calvert is in heavy rotation at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.
Details: 10 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charges vary, contact venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/adamcalvertmusic
SATURDAY
Junior Sisk Band
Some of the best in traditional bluegrass comes from Ferrum. Sisk and his band are multiple winners at the IBMA Awards.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, juniorsisk.com
Chatham County Line
This North Carolina band, which goes from bluegrass to Americana, brings its “Electric Holiday Tour” to Roanoke.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15 advance, $18 day of show general admission, $25 and $20 seating options at seetickets.us/12112021. chathamcountyline.com
Sol Roots Band
Rasta, blues and funk man Sol Roots always brings the good musical vibes.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. solrootsmusic.com
Black Mountain Revival
Hear a rocking acoustic Americana band that did well at FloydFest last summer.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, blackmountainrevival.com
SUNDAY
Isaac Hadden
Hadden, who can rip on electric guitar, is a strong acoustic looping performer, as well.
Details: 4 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
TUESDAY
RSO: Handel’s Messiah
Let the holiday classics continue with your symphony.
Details: 7 p.m. Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $56, $44, $39, $28. rso.com/tickets
WEDNESDAY
Bobby Rush
Check out Sunday’s paper for a story on this Grammy Award-winning bluesman, a real throwback who won the 2020 Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy Award with his disc, “Rawer Than Raw.”
Details: 6:30 p.m. Epperly Mill, Floyd. $65. 745-3888, epperlymill.com, bobbyrushbluesman.com
A Very Merry Soul Sessions, feat. Rhiana Roper, Steven T. Licardi, Angelina Dawn, Jane Gabrielle, Bernadette “BJ” Lark, Jordan Harman
A pack of strong entertainers sings and brings poetry and other spoken word goodness. It’s holiday-centric.
Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $10. 345-6377, grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke