Top Tickets: American Aquarium, Donna the Buffalo, Junior Sisk Band, Chatham County Line, Big Daddy Love with Isaac Hadden Project, Sol Roots Band
Top Tickets: American Aquarium, Donna the Buffalo, Junior Sisk Band, Chatham County Line, Big Daddy Love with Isaac Hadden Project, Sol Roots Band

THURSDAY

Jesse James de Conto & Pinkerton Raid

de Conto, a working journalist, is also a rocker who travels with his band, named for a dark chapter in labor vs. coal company history.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, pinkertonraid.com

FRIDAY

American Aquarium With Tommy Prine

B.J. Barham continues to work with peak songwriting and performance skill, and his backing band delivers twangy rock. Tommy Prine is the son of a legend, but his voice and songwriting approach do not show familial mimicry.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $32, $22. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, americanaquarium.com, tommyprine.com

Donna the Buffalo

Stalwart jam-rock band from upstate New York slings folk, zydeco, bluegrass and other styles into its mix.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $20 advance, $24 day of show. 745-6836, dogtownroadhouse.com

Big Daddy Love With Isaac Hadden Project

Big Daddy Love, rarely heard in these parts of late, returns. Gigs at FloydFest showed the southern grass/rock band has still got the goods.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $30, $22 via seetickets.us/12102021. 5pointsmusic.com, bigdaddylove.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

Music Road Company

We’re sorry for you if you can’t feel a groove with this band.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. musicroadco.com

RSO: Holiday Brass

‘Tis the season for some Roanoke Symphony players, led by trombonist Jay Crone.

Details: 7 p.m. Cave Spring United Methodist Church 4505 Hazel Drive, Roanoke. $52, $40, $35. rso.com/tickets

Jonathan Barker and The Jive Exchange

Start your holiday season early out front at the Fork. Sip a toddy by the fire pit.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Adam Calvert

Calvert is in heavy rotation at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.

Details: 10 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charges vary, contact venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/adamcalvertmusic

SATURDAY

Junior Sisk Band

Some of the best in traditional bluegrass comes from Ferrum. Sisk and his band are multiple winners at the IBMA Awards.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, juniorsisk.com

Chatham County Line

This North Carolina band, which goes from bluegrass to Americana, brings its “Electric Holiday Tour” to Roanoke.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15 advance, $18 day of show general admission, $25 and $20 seating options at seetickets.us/12112021. chathamcountyline.com

Sol Roots Band

Rasta, blues and funk man Sol Roots always brings the good musical vibes.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. solrootsmusic.com

Black Mountain Revival

Hear a rocking acoustic Americana band that did well at FloydFest last summer.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, blackmountainrevival.com

SUNDAY

Isaac Hadden

Hadden, who can rip on electric guitar, is a strong acoustic looping performer, as well.

Details: 4 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

TUESDAY

RSO: Handel’s Messiah

Let the holiday classics continue with your symphony.

Details: 7 p.m. Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $56, $44, $39, $28. rso.com/tickets

WEDNESDAY

Bobby Rush

Check out Sunday’s paper for a story on this Grammy Award-winning bluesman, a real throwback who won the 2020 Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy Award with his disc, “Rawer Than Raw.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. Epperly Mill, Floyd. $65. 745-3888, epperlymill.com, bobbyrushbluesman.com

A Very Merry Soul Sessions, feat. Rhiana Roper, Steven T. Licardi, Angelina Dawn, Jane Gabrielle, Bernadette “BJ” Lark, Jordan Harman

A pack of strong entertainers sings and brings poetry and other spoken word goodness. It’s holiday-centric.

Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $10. 345-6377, grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT.

