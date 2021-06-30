Top Tickets — Amythyst Kiah, Jimmy Fortune, Freekbass, Sammy Shelor & Friends, Poe Mack

THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Amythyst Kiah, with DaShawn Hickman, Charlie Hunter & Nick Falk
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about this show.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, amythystkiah.com, charliehunter.com
GOTE
While GOTE jams out, NORML shares info about weed legalization. No smoking at the beer house, y’all.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, gotemusic.com, facebook.com/RoanokeValleyNORML
Party in Elmwood: The Kings
Roanoke’s stalwart party band lights ‘em up at Elmwood.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at the gate, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, thekingsband.com
Big Dog
This Knoxville, Tennessee, group labels itself as funk, but claims improvisational twists derived from Widespreak Panic and the Dead.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/bigdogknoxville
FRIDAY
The Dead Reckoning, with Sol Roots
Another big outdoor weekend starts at Wasena Park with this double-bill. The Dead Reckoning fetes the immortal Grateful Dead. Get funky blues and reggae from the opener.
Details: 5:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 general admission at seetickets.us/07022021. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva, solrootsmusic.com
Backyard Jamboree: Jackson Cunningham & Nobody’s Business
Cunningham, a Floyd-area guitar maker, can pick a little, too.
Details: 6 p.m. Live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and livestreaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $8 suggested donation to performers. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/CunninghamHandmadeInstruments
Sean K. Preston
Baltimore-based rocker Preston returns to Salem.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. seankpreston.com
Carrington Kay
Pretty folk songs and driving Americana are in this act’s range.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, carringtonkay.com
Black Mountain Revival
With Chad Nickell & the Loose Change
Get high-energy acoustic Americana rock from the headliner.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. blackmountainrevival.com, chadnickellandtheloosechange.bandcamp.com
The Dundies
It’s not just a classic episode of “The Office.” It’s a rocking party band, too.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/dundiemusic
Bob Schmucker
with The Co-Conspirators
Third Street Coffeehouse’s key organizer takes the stage for a live and livestreaming show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Live from Third Street Coffeehouse and livestreaming from bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. theco-conspirators.com
Alleghany Highland Blues Society
Regional blues pickers and singers gather in their home base.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $15 via historicmasonictheatre.com. facebook.com/AlleghanyHighlandsBlues
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Roads Below
Check out this country act’s pop-inflected “First Line,” at youtu.be/uaMFkZjyAWo.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TheRoadsBelow
The Werner Helms Edition
Check out a bluegrass band from Franklin County.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com. 2 p.m. Saturday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, bit.ly/wernerhelmsFB
SATURDAY
Freekbass
With Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead
Bootsy Collins acolyte Freekbass returns to Roanoke for a 5 Points funk fest. A hot day in more ways than one.
Details: 7 p.m. Wasena Park. $15 general admission and seating options available via seetickets.us/07032021. freekbass.com, facebook.com/ShredIsDeadOfficial
Independence Day Celebration
with Sammy Shelor & Friends
Bluegrass banjo ace Shelor, mando master Adam Steffey and other hot pickers gather in Floyd.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show. sammyshelor.com
Poe Mack With Case Jaffa, Quanstar, DJ Jai Pair’re, Ed E. Ruger with Phillie Phresh, Lady Loe
Byron “Poe” Mack does music from his latest release, “Tamarack Lane.”
Details: 9 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, poemack.com
Walk Talk
Mayteana Morales, of The Pimps of Joytime, brings another of her projects to Roanoke.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/WalkTalkBand
The Malpass Brothers
With Redd Volkaert
Hear honky-tonk country music from two fine acts with Merle Haggard connections.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, themalpassbrothers.com, reddvolkaert.com
Sol Roots
Sol finishes a very busy weekend with a Floyd show.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse,
Beach Party: Bill Deal’s
Original Rhondels
Get your shag on in Clifton Forge.
Details: 3 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre. $25 via historicmasonictheatre.com. billdealsband.com
Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns
and Jared Stout Band
Parkway presents energetic and high quality original music and covers from two bands.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (Mullins) and 5:30 p.m. (Stout). Parkway Brewing. Free. bringdowns.com, thejaredstoutband.com
SUNDAY
Radford July 4th Spirit of America
Celebration with Jimmy Fortune, Wade Hayes, The Castaways, Glen Shelton, Faithful Praise
Platinum-selling country music from former Statler Brother Fortune, with another country hitmaker, Hayes, warming up the stage, and lots of other music, along with food trucks and vendors, in a traditional Radford event.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. fireworks) Bisset Park, Radford. Free. radfordva.gov, jimmyfortune.com, wadehayes.com
Terry Brown and The Fire
Smashing good soul singer Brown, his funky band and special guests take the stage.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free.
William Seymour
Touring bassist Seymour (The Broadcast, Rebekah Todd) has a popular solo act, too.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY
Anthony Wayne Vibe
Americana rockers hit Roanoke for two shows.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Martin’s. Free. awvibe.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Forrest Baldwin
Blues/rock singer and songwriter plays mini-set while you donate.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org
WEDNESDAY
Dan It John
Half of Mad Iguanas puts on a whole show.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free.