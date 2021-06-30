 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Amythyst Kiah, Jimmy Fortune, Freekbass, Sammy Shelor & Friends, Poe Mack
Jimmy Fortune (copy)

Jimmy Fortune

 File 2019

Event update

Due to weather concerns, the 5 Points Music Sanctuary shows scheduled for Wasena Park this weekend will happen at the 5 Points venue, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., instead. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday for The Dead Reckoning with Sol Roots, with a 5:30 p.m. showtime. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday for Freekbass with Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead, with a 7 p.m. showtime. Seating will be provided for all pod holders. General admission tickets are still available, with seating still available for Saturday only. More info at 795-5618 or info@5pointsmusic.com. This information arose after Thursday's Extra Vibe went to press.

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Amythyst Kiah, with DaShawn Hickman, Charlie Hunter & Nick Falk

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about this show.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, amythystkiah.com, charliehunter.com

GOTE

While GOTE jams out, NORML shares info about weed legalization. No smoking at the beer house, y’all.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, gotemusic.com, facebook.com/RoanokeValleyNORML

Party in Elmwood: The Kings

Roanoke’s stalwart party band lights ‘em up at Elmwood.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at the gate, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, thekingsband.com

Big Dog

This Knoxville, Tennessee, group labels itself as funk, but claims improvisational twists derived from Widespreak Panic and the Dead.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/bigdogknoxville

FRIDAY

The Dead Reckoning, with Sol Roots

Another big outdoor weekend starts at Wasena Park with this double-bill. The Dead Reckoning fetes the immortal Grateful Dead. Get funky blues and reggae from the opener.

Details: 5:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 general admission at seetickets.us/07022021. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva, solrootsmusic.com

Backyard Jamboree: Jackson Cunningham & Nobody’s Business

Cunningham, a Floyd-area guitar maker, can pick a little, too.

Details: 6 p.m. Live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and livestreaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $8 suggested donation to performers. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/CunninghamHandmadeInstruments

Sean K. Preston

Baltimore-based rocker Preston returns to Salem.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. seankpreston.com

Carrington Kay

Pretty folk songs and driving Americana are in this act’s range.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, carringtonkay.com

Black Mountain Revival

With Chad Nickell & the Loose Change

Get high-energy acoustic Americana rock from the headliner.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. blackmountainrevival.com, chadnickellandtheloosechange.bandcamp.com

The Dundies

It’s not just a classic episode of “The Office.” It’s a rocking party band, too.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/dundiemusic

Bob Schmucker

with The Co-Conspirators

Third Street Coffeehouse’s key organizer takes the stage for a live and livestreaming show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Live from Third Street Coffeehouse and livestreaming from bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. theco-conspirators.com

Alleghany Highland Blues Society

Regional blues pickers and singers gather in their home base.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $15 via historicmasonictheatre.com. facebook.com/AlleghanyHighlandsBlues

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Roads Below

Check out this country act’s pop-inflected “First Line,” at youtu.be/uaMFkZjyAWo.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TheRoadsBelow

The Werner Helms Edition

Check out a bluegrass band from Franklin County.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com. 2 p.m. Saturday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, bit.ly/wernerhelmsFB

SATURDAY

Freekbass

With Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead

Bootsy Collins acolyte Freekbass returns to Roanoke for a 5 Points funk fest. A hot day in more ways than one.

Details: 7 p.m. Wasena Park. $15 general admission and seating options available via seetickets.us/07032021. freekbass.com, facebook.com/ShredIsDeadOfficial

Independence Day Celebration

with Sammy Shelor & Friends

Bluegrass banjo ace Shelor, mando master Adam Steffey and other hot pickers gather in Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show. sammyshelor.com

Poe Mack With Case Jaffa, Quanstar, DJ Jai Pair’re, Ed E. Ruger with Phillie Phresh, Lady Loe

Byron “Poe” Mack does music from his latest release, “Tamarack Lane.”

Details: 9 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, poemack.com

Walk Talk

Mayteana Morales, of The Pimps of Joytime, brings another of her projects to Roanoke.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/WalkTalkBand

The Malpass Brothers

With Redd Volkaert

Hear honky-tonk country music from two fine acts with Merle Haggard connections.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, themalpassbrothers.com, reddvolkaert.com

Sol Roots

Sol finishes a very busy weekend with a Floyd show.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse,

Beach Party: Bill Deal’s

Original Rhondels

Get your shag on in Clifton Forge.

Details: 3 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre. $25 via historicmasonictheatre.com. billdealsband.com

Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns

and Jared Stout Band

Parkway presents energetic and high quality original music and covers from two bands.

Details: 1:30 p.m. (Mullins) and 5:30 p.m. (Stout). Parkway Brewing. Free. bringdowns.com, thejaredstoutband.com

SUNDAY

Radford July 4th Spirit of America

Celebration with Jimmy Fortune, Wade Hayes, The Castaways, Glen Shelton, Faithful Praise

Platinum-selling country music from former Statler Brother Fortune, with another country hitmaker, Hayes, warming up the stage, and lots of other music, along with food trucks and vendors, in a traditional Radford event.

Details: 1:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. fireworks) Bisset Park, Radford. Free. radfordva.gov, jimmyfortune.com, wadehayes.com

Terry Brown and The Fire

Smashing good soul singer Brown, his funky band and special guests take the stage.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free.

William Seymour

Touring bassist Seymour (The Broadcast, Rebekah Todd) has a popular solo act, too.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY

Anthony Wayne Vibe

Americana rockers hit Roanoke for two shows.

Details: 4 p.m. Saturday. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Martin’s. Free. awvibe.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Forrest Baldwin

Blues/rock singer and songwriter plays mini-set while you donate.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

WEDNESDAY

Dan It John

Half of Mad Iguanas puts on a whole show.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free.

