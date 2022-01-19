Top Tickets — Angélique Kidjo, Sam Bush, Sammy Shelor with Rod Riley, Sexbruise?

THURSDAY
Angélique Kidjo
Kidjo, a four-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter from Benin, West Africa, puts on amazing shows.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, kidjo.com
William Russell Wallace & Marshall Hicks
Wallace, who long ago was part of The Wading Girl, returns to town to pick and sing with Hicks (Virginia Electric).
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, williamrussellwallace.com, marshallhicks.com
People are also reading…
Karlee Raye
Hear a strong acoustic strummer with a winning voice.
Details: 5 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/KarleeRayeMusic
Red Not Chili Peppers
Dream of Califauxnication. Details: 6:30 p.m. doors. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 advance, $17 day of show general admission; $30 and $22 seating options via seetickets.us/01202022. 5pointsmusic.com, redhotchilipepperstribute.com
FRIDAY
Heroux presents In The Clouds
Houston based rapper, writer and producer Heroux brings conscious hip-hop.
Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $6 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/Herouxthegod
Little Rodger and the Cheap Thrills
Singer and harmonica man Rodger Crowder is back on the blues scene.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/LRandaCTs
Bryan Toney
North Carolina performer delivers folk/rock with a pop lean.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming only from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. bryantoney.com
Doomsday Doomsday Doomsday: Forever and Ever
Absurdist theater-inspired performance art.
Details: 8 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
8 Second Ride
Georgia boys sing country covers with three-part harmonies.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com,
SATURDAY
Sammy Shelor & Friends “Telegrass” feat. Rod Riley
Patrick County banjo ace Shelor, of Lonesome River Band, and Roanoke native Riley, a hot Nashville six-string slinger, go way back. This should be fun.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, sammyshelor.com, facebook.com/rodrileymusicgroup
Sexbruise?
The FloydFest 2021 On the Rise contest runner-up brings its musical shenanigans back to the valleys.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, sexbruise.com
The Mighty Good Times
Folk and rock ‘n’ roll band from Richmond brings a new album, “Belly Laughs & Broken Bones.”
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdownton.com, facebook.com/themightygoodtimes
Four Thirty Four
With Gaffer Project, Artusha
It’s a night of hard rock with a triple-bill at The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (7 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk. $7. facebook.com/fourthirtyfourmusic, gafferproject.bandcamp.com, artusha.com
Corey Hunley & Matt Powell
Musical peanut butter and chocolate, Americana-style.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
SUNDAY
Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, George Meyer
Some of the greatest bluegrassers on the planet hit the Shaftman Hall stage. Fiddle player George Meyer, by the way, is double-bass master Edgar Meyer’s son.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $70, $49, $39, $29. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, sambush.com
Robert Earl Keen This show is sold out, so if you didn’t get a ticket, you’re unlikely to see the great singer/songwriter Keen in these parts again. He announced last week he will retire from live performance after Sept. 4.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT.
Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn — Anthony Wayne Vibe Matinee beers with jazz-rock leaning Mesko and Winn. Americana soiree vibes with Wayne.
Details: 1 p.m. (Mesko and Winn), 5 p.m. (Wayne) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, brianmesko.com, facebook.com/anthonywaynevibe
TUESDAY
GOTE
New year. Same GOTE. Good vibes.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/dubstyleprods
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders Concert Series: Niko Moon
A guy who has written songs for the likes of Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts is going to sing some, himself, in Roanoke.
Details: 5:30 p.m. doors. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $25 (fee not included) via bit.ly/NikoMoonTix. nikomoon.com