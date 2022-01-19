Top Tickets — Angélique Kidjo, Sam Bush, Sammy Shelor with Rod Riley, Sexbruise?

THURSDAY

Angélique Kidjo

Kidjo, a four-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter from Benin, West Africa, puts on amazing shows.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, kidjo.com

William Russell Wallace & Marshall Hicks

Wallace, who long ago was part of The Wading Girl, returns to town to pick and sing with Hicks (Virginia Electric).

Karlee Raye

Hear a strong acoustic strummer with a winning voice.

Details: 5 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/KarleeRayeMusic

Red Not Chili Peppers

Dream of Califauxnication. Details: 6:30 p.m. doors. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 advance, $17 day of show general admission; $30 and $22 seating options via seetickets.us/01202022. 5pointsmusic.com, redhotchilipepperstribute.com

FRIDAY

Heroux presents In The Clouds

Houston based rapper, writer and producer Heroux brings conscious hip-hop.

Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $6 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/Herouxthegod

Little Rodger and the Cheap Thrills

Singer and harmonica man Rodger Crowder is back on the blues scene.

Bryan Toney

North Carolina performer delivers folk/rock with a pop lean.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming only from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. bryantoney.com

Doomsday Doomsday Doomsday: Forever and Ever

Absurdist theater-inspired performance art.

Details: 8 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

8 Second Ride

Georgia boys sing country covers with three-part harmonies.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com,

SATURDAY

Sammy Shelor & Friends “Telegrass” feat. Rod Riley

Patrick County banjo ace Shelor, of Lonesome River Band, and Roanoke native Riley, a hot Nashville six-string slinger, go way back. This should be fun.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, sammyshelor.com, facebook.com/rodrileymusicgroup

Sexbruise?

The FloydFest 2021 On the Rise contest runner-up brings its musical shenanigans back to the valleys.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, sexbruise.com

The Mighty Good Times

Folk and rock ‘n’ roll band from Richmond brings a new album, “Belly Laughs & Broken Bones.”

Four Thirty Four

With Gaffer Project, Artusha

It’s a night of hard rock with a triple-bill at The Spot.

Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

Musical peanut butter and chocolate, Americana-style.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

SUNDAY

Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, George Meyer

Some of the greatest bluegrassers on the planet hit the Shaftman Hall stage. Fiddle player George Meyer, by the way, is double-bass master Edgar Meyer’s son.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $70, $49, $39, $29. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, sambush.com

Robert Earl Keen This show is sold out, so if you didn’t get a ticket, you’re unlikely to see the great singer/songwriter Keen in these parts again. He announced last week he will retire from live performance after Sept. 4.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT.

Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn — Anthony Wayne Vibe Matinee beers with jazz-rock leaning Mesko and Winn. Americana soiree vibes with Wayne.

Details: 1 p.m. (Mesko and Winn), 5 p.m. (Wayne) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, brianmesko.com, facebook.com/anthonywaynevibe

TUESDAY

GOTE

New year. Same GOTE. Good vibes.

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders Concert Series: Niko Moon

A guy who has written songs for the likes of Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts is going to sing some, himself, in Roanoke.

Details: 5:30 p.m. doors. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $25 (fee not included) via bit.ly/NikoMoonTix. nikomoon.com

