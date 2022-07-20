Top Tickets — Anthony Hamilton, Dedicated Men of Zion, Rissi Palmer, Reggae By The River, Tim O'Brien, Jekalyn Carr, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, FloydFest

THURSDAY
Anthony Hamilton
Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more about this show.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $121, $102, $88.50, $76.50, $62; $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, anthonyhamilton.com berglundcenter.live, anthonyhamilton.com
Floyd Small Town Summer: Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, with Justin Golden
A tight and funky soul/R&B band headlines. A Richmond blues man opens the show.
Details: 6 p.m. gates Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, joslynandtsc.com, justingoldenmusic.com
Jared Stout Trio
Singer and songwriter Jared Stout and harmonica man/percussionist Robby Carden fuel this act.
Details: 8 p.m. Awful Arthur’s, Roanoke. Free. 540-344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown, thejaredstoutband.com
FRIDAY
Middle East Micfest 2022: OC from NC, Illpo, Noah-O, Poe Mack, Johnny Ciggs, DJ Al D, host Van Gunz and more
Some of the best indie rappers in this part of the South gather for Poe Mack’s nearly annual throwdown.
Details: 8 p.m. (doors) The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $15 advance via poemack.com, $20 door. ocfromnc.bandcamp.com, illpo1.bandcamp.com, noah-o.com
Emme Cannon
With Wyatt Moran, Samantha McKaige
Cannon, a Roanoke Valley native studying at Berklee College of Music, is a dynamite singer.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12. thespotonkirk.org, linktr.ee/emmecannon, linktr.ee/wyattjmoran, linktr.ee/Samanthamckaige
Disco Risque
With Natalie Brooke
Trumpet powered rock and funk from Charlottesville.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. linktr.ee/discorisque, nataliebrookemusic.com
T.C. Carter Band
With Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks
Patrick County’s Carter leads a band doing original rock, blues and country.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/tccarterband, sephcustermusic.com
Keith Goggin
With Mike DeGiorgi
Goggin is an outstanding folk and bluegrass flatpicking cat.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Venue encourages donations to performers. 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, youtube.com/user/kego1962
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival: Dan Marshall
Ex-Virginia Tech reserve linebacker Daniel Griffith, from Chesapeake, went with a stage name (Marshall is his middle name) to perform on “American Idol,” where he became popular on the TV entertainment competition.
Details: 5 p.m. both nights (Last Chance Band also performs on Saturday) Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $12. 540-382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, danmarshallofficial.com
Matt Gatewood
Pop-leaning country performer from southern Indiana.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Can Garden Weekend: Ryan Greer Trio, Jordan Harman (Friday); Evergreen, Two Dollar Shake (Saturday), Corey Hunley & Matt Powell (Sunday)
Here’s hoping for great weather. It’s always a cool musical scene at Starr Hill.
Details: 6 p.m. (Greer, outside) and 8 p.m. (Harman, inside) Friday; 4:30 p.m. (Evergreen, outside) and 6:30 p.m. (Two Dollar Shake, inside) Saturday; 4 p.m. outside Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/evergreenbandroanoke
SATURDAY
Dedicated Men of Zion
This could be the show of the week. A grooving North Carolina gospel band with killer four-part harmonies and tight instrumental backing comes to Floyd.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $22 advance, $28 day of show. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/dedicatedmenofzion
Rissi Palmer
With Joe Troop & Friends
Road trip alert: Palmer, who first came to national attention as a country music performer, is a multi-faceted one after all, and such a good singer.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, rissipalmermusic.com, joetroop.com
Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners
With Tim Montana
Lewis alienated some of his fans with anti-vax rhetoric, conspiracy theories and a pro-Putin stance. Of course, many love him for it.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. SOLD OUT. drpepperpark.com
Reggae By The River: Lazy Man Dub Band, The Ambassador
Load up on one drop drum beats and irie vibes by the James River.
Details: 5 p.m. 485 Lowe St., Buchanan. $10. 540-254-1212 (ext. 4), lazymandubband.com, theambassadormusic.com
Tim O’Brien
A folk/Americana/bluegrass master brings his show to Lexington.
Details: Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. limekilntheater.org, timobrien.net
Jekalyn Carr
With Nefateria Jennings
Gospel singer and songwriter Carr has five Grammy Award nominations and a Dove Award.
Details: 7 p.m. Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall. $95, $60, $40. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, iamjekalyncarr.com
SUNDAY
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
Musical collective has made a ton of fans by fusing recent pop hits with throwback musical styles.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $50, $47. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, postmodernjukebox.com
WEDNESDAY-JULY 31
FloydFest
With Yonder Mountain String Band, 49 Winchester, Sexbruise?, Dead Reckoning and more (Wednesday)
Look to Sunday’s Extra for more.
Details: 5 p.m. music begins. 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road, Floyd. SOLD OUT. floydfest.com