Top Tickets — Anthony Hamilton, Dedicated Men of Zion, Rissi Palmer, Reggae By The River, Tim O'Brien, Jekalyn Carr, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, FloydFest

THURSDAY

Anthony Hamilton

Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more about this show.

Floyd Small Town Summer: Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, with Justin Golden

A tight and funky soul/R&B band headlines. A Richmond blues man opens the show.

Details: 6 p.m. gates Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, joslynandtsc.com, justingoldenmusic.com

Jared Stout Trio

Singer and songwriter Jared Stout and harmonica man/percussionist Robby Carden fuel this act.

FRIDAY

Middle East Micfest 2022: OC from NC, Illpo, Noah-O, Poe Mack, Johnny Ciggs, DJ Al D, host Van Gunz and more

Some of the best indie rappers in this part of the South gather for Poe Mack’s nearly annual throwdown.

Details: 8 p.m. (doors) The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $15 advance via poemack.com, $20 door. ocfromnc.bandcamp.com, illpo1.bandcamp.com, noah-o.com

Emme Cannon

With Wyatt Moran, Samantha McKaige

Cannon, a Roanoke Valley native studying at Berklee College of Music, is a dynamite singer.

Disco Risque

With Natalie Brooke

Trumpet powered rock and funk from Charlottesville.

T.C. Carter Band

With Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks

Patrick County’s Carter leads a band doing original rock, blues and country.

Keith Goggin

With Mike DeGiorgi

Goggin is an outstanding folk and bluegrass flatpicking cat.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Venue encourages donations to performers. 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, youtube.com/user/kego1962

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival: Dan Marshall

Ex-Virginia Tech reserve linebacker Daniel Griffith, from Chesapeake, went with a stage name (Marshall is his middle name) to perform on “American Idol,” where he became popular on the TV entertainment competition.

Details: 5 p.m. both nights (Last Chance Band also performs on Saturday) Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $12. 540-382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, danmarshallofficial.com

Matt Gatewood

Pop-leaning country performer from southern Indiana.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Can Garden Weekend: Ryan Greer Trio, Jordan Harman (Friday); Evergreen, Two Dollar Shake (Saturday), Corey Hunley & Matt Powell (Sunday)

Here’s hoping for great weather. It’s always a cool musical scene at Starr Hill.

Details: 6 p.m. (Greer, outside) and 8 p.m. (Harman, inside) Friday; 4:30 p.m. (Evergreen, outside) and 6:30 p.m. (Two Dollar Shake, inside) Saturday; 4 p.m. outside Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/evergreenbandroanoke

SATURDAY

Dedicated Men of Zion

This could be the show of the week. A grooving North Carolina gospel band with killer four-part harmonies and tight instrumental backing comes to Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $22 advance, $28 day of show. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/dedicatedmenofzion

Rissi Palmer

With Joe Troop & Friends

Road trip alert: Palmer, who first came to national attention as a country music performer, is a multi-faceted one after all, and such a good singer.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, rissipalmermusic.com, joetroop.com

Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners

With Tim Montana

Lewis alienated some of his fans with anti-vax rhetoric, conspiracy theories and a pro-Putin stance. Of course, many love him for it.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. SOLD OUT. drpepperpark.com

Reggae By The River: Lazy Man Dub Band, The Ambassador

Load up on one drop drum beats and irie vibes by the James River.

Details: 5 p.m. 485 Lowe St., Buchanan. $10. 540-254-1212 (ext. 4), lazymandubband.com, theambassadormusic.com

Tim O’Brien

A folk/Americana/bluegrass master brings his show to Lexington.

Jekalyn Carr

With Nefateria Jennings

Gospel singer and songwriter Carr has five Grammy Award nominations and a Dove Award.

Details: 7 p.m. Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall. $95, $60, $40. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, iamjekalyncarr.com

SUNDAY

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Musical collective has made a ton of fans by fusing recent pop hits with throwback musical styles.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $50, $47. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, postmodernjukebox.com

WEDNESDAY-JULY 31

FloydFest

With Yonder Mountain String Band, 49 Winchester, Sexbruise?, Dead Reckoning and more (Wednesday)

Look to Sunday’s Extra for more.

Details: 5 p.m. music begins. 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road, Floyd. SOLD OUT. floydfest.com