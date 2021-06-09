Top Tickets — Ashley McBryde with Morgan Wade, Allman Betts Band, Ana Popovic with Eric Gales

THURSDAY
Orange Culture
Young rock band from Salem has a cool alt-rock style.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial
Circus Mutt
Asheville, North Carolina, act slings a variety of originals.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley’s Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/circusmuttband
Party in Elmwood: The Entertainers
If you are “Living for the Summer,” this is your ticket to shag.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5; free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, theentertainersband.com
FRIDAY
Old Town Fields Concert: Crawford & Power
A couple of Franklin County boys are picking and singing some good original country music.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Old Town Fields, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville. $5, free to 12-younger. 268-1623, facebook.com/OldTownFields, crawfordandpower.com
Handmade Music School: Appalachian Dance with Martha Spencer
One of the best old-time dancers in Southwest Virginia shows how it’s done.
Details: 4 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $30. handmademusicschool.com, marthaspencermusic.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Unique Sounds of the Mountains
Spencer, from the previous listing, teams with Larry Sigmon for some old-time music.
Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and livestreaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation to musicians). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/uniquesoundofthemountains
Jordan Harman Band
Soul and blues from a great singer who works with great players.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, jordanharman.com
Lord Nelson
Don’t confuse this Charlottesville rock band with the admiral and 1st Viscount.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. lordnelsonband.com
Al Wittig Jazz Quartet
After 26 years in the U.S. Air Force Band, Wittig’s a civilian jazzer.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $25 (plus fees). historicmasonictheatre.com
Paulo Franco & The Freightliners
Acoustic folk and rock from a Richmond-based band.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/peflmusic
Space Jam Unplugged
FloydFest co-founder Erika Johnson is involved in this new venture in Floyd. Check it out, open mic-style.
Details: 5 p.m. Outer Space, 324 S. Locust St., Floyd. Free. facebook.com/outerspaceva
Doug & Robin Settles Duo
Classic rock and more from this couple.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub
Completely Unchained With Glam'r Kiti It’s a Van Halen tribute at Dr Pepper Park.
Details: 6:15 p.m. (6 p.m. gate) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $20 general admission; $40 VIP patio; $55 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, completelyunchainedrocks.com
LiveStream Stage — Laura Pole, with Mitchel Evan
Check out Pole having fun with her own “Oat Bran Muffin,” at youtu.be/QZi-yrRRh18.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. mitchelevanmusic.com
Travis Elliot
Elliot brings acoustic rock from Charlottesville, via Richmond.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, traviselliott.com
FRIDAY and SUNDAY
Eric Wayne Band
Two shows from a hard-working, Southern-flecked rock band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com. 5 p.m. Sunday. Fork in the Alley. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Grayson
An Australian performer, transplanted to Nashville, hits Sidewinders.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, grayson-music.com
SATURDAY
Ashley McBryde
With Morgan Wade
This is as good a bill as you’ll find all summer. Grammy Award-nominated McBryde is riding high, and Wade, from Floyd, may not be far behind.
Details: 7 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Dr Pepper Park. $59 pit, $35 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. ashleymcbryde.com, morganwademusic.com
Allman Betts Band with River Kittens
Allman Brothers Band scions return to Southwest Virginia.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphtheater, Union Hall. $40 advance, $45 day of show via seetickets.us/06122021. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, allmanbettsband.com, facebook.com/riverkittens
Erin Lunsford
A powerful voice. An impressive songbook. You can’t go wrong here.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, erinlunsford.com
The Kody Norris Show
Hear and see this East Tennessee quartet’s “Brand New Hit In Nashville,” via youtu.be/z8VVzTpQ28E.
Details: 8 p.m. Live and livestreaming from Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show via floydcountrystore.com; livestream free (venue encourages donations). thekodynorrisshow.com
Virginia Electric
Gritty rock with strong songcraft from a Roanoke group.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com
The Willies
Will Henson sets up with guitarist Jody Ensor and drummer Mike Hudson.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/willieheadquarters
Issac Hadden Project Acoustified Trio
Enjoy an impressive young musician in the great outdoors.
Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/ilhaddenmusic
Black King Coal, Music Road Co
Americana music by day, and funky reggae by evening in Salem.
Details: 1 p.m. Black King Coal and 5:30 p.m. Music Road Co. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/blackingcoal, musicroadco.com
Handmade Music School: Blue Ridge Style with Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman
These cats show how fiddle and clawhammer banjo work together.
Details: 3 p.m. Handmade Music School, Floyd. $30. handmademusicschool.com
Buck Fi’ty and the Change
Outlaw country, blues and honky-tonk from an Atlanta act.
Details: 7 p.m. Live from Dogtown Roadhouse and live-streaming from facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. $3. bit.ly/BuckFityFB
Live Music on the Village Green: Henry Hardt
Get some deep, old-school blues.
Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/HenryHardtsMudcats
Cocobolo
Stella Trudel and Bob Dillard pick and sing.
Details: 7 p.m. Outer Space. Free. facebook.com/outerspaceva, cocoboloband.com
SUNDAY
Sunday Summer Blues Band Jam: Ana Popovic, Eric Gales, Mike Zito
It’s a blues-splosion of epic proportions, with three performers who can simply wail.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater $38 advance, $43 day of show via seetickets.us/06132021 (fee, tax not included). anapopovic.com, ericgales.com, mikezito.com
Jimmie Wilson
Stalwart country performer with a Willie Nelson jones sets up by the lake.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. jimmiewilsonroadshow.com
Travis Fitch
Roanoke singer/songwriter does it matinee-style at the downtown Fork.
Details: 3 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, thetravisfitch.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Amanda Bocchi
Bocchi delivers her “Americana soul flood” while you give to the needy.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org
Tyler Parrish
Lead singer for The Oddfellows has a heckuva voice.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ. Free. facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic
WEDNESDAY
Ryan Greer Band
Americana rockers of growing popularity go over the hump at Martin’s.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer