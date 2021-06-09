 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Ashley McBryde with Morgan Wade, Allman Betts Band, Ana Popovic with Eric Gales
Top Tickets — Ashley McBryde with Morgan Wade, Allman Betts Band, Ana Popovic with Eric Gales

Event update

War Chile, which Twisted Track Brewpub listed as its Saturday performer, is not playing the date. The Willies are there, instead. That information arose after Thursday's Extra Vibe section went to press.

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Orange Culture

Young rock band from Salem has a cool alt-rock style.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial

Circus Mutt

Asheville, North Carolina, act slings a variety of originals.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley’s Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/circusmuttband

Party in Elmwood: The Entertainers

If you are “Living for the Summer,” this is your ticket to shag.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5; free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, theentertainersband.com

FRIDAY

Old Town Fields Concert: Crawford & Power

A couple of Franklin County boys are picking and singing some good original country music.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Old Town Fields, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville. $5, free to 12-younger. 268-1623, facebook.com/OldTownFields, crawfordandpower.com

Handmade Music School: Appalachian Dance with Martha Spencer

One of the best old-time dancers in Southwest Virginia shows how it’s done.

Details: 4 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $30. handmademusicschool.com, marthaspencermusic.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Unique Sounds of the Mountains

Spencer, from the previous listing, teams with Larry Sigmon for some old-time music.

Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and livestreaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation to musicians). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/uniquesoundofthemountains

Jordan Harman Band

Soul and blues from a great singer who works with great players.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, jordanharman.com

Lord Nelson

Don’t confuse this Charlottesville rock band with the admiral and 1st Viscount.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. lordnelsonband.com

Al Wittig Jazz Quartet

After 26 years in the U.S. Air Force Band, Wittig’s a civilian jazzer.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $25 (plus fees). historicmasonictheatre.com

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners

Acoustic folk and rock from a Richmond-based band.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/peflmusic

Space Jam Unplugged

FloydFest co-founder Erika Johnson is involved in this new venture in Floyd. Check it out, open mic-style.

Details: 5 p.m. Outer Space, 324 S. Locust St., Floyd. Free. facebook.com/outerspaceva

Doug & Robin Settles Duo

Classic rock and more from this couple.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub

Completely Unchained With Glam'r Kiti It’s a Van Halen tribute at Dr Pepper Park.

Details: 6:15 p.m. (6 p.m. gate) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $20 general admission; $40 VIP patio; $55 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, completelyunchainedrocks.com

LiveStream Stage — Laura Pole, with Mitchel Evan

Check out Pole having fun with her own “Oat Bran Muffin,” at youtu.be/QZi-yrRRh18.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. mitchelevanmusic.com

Travis Elliot

Elliot brings acoustic rock from Charlottesville, via Richmond.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, traviselliott.com

FRIDAY and SUNDAY

Eric Wayne Band

Two shows from a hard-working, Southern-flecked rock band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com. 5 p.m. Sunday. Fork in the Alley. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Grayson

An Australian performer, transplanted to Nashville, hits Sidewinders.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, grayson-music.com

SATURDAY

Ashley McBryde

With Morgan Wade

This is as good a bill as you’ll find all summer. Grammy Award-nominated McBryde is riding high, and Wade, from Floyd, may not be far behind.

Details: 7 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Dr Pepper Park. $59 pit, $35 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. ashleymcbryde.com, morganwademusic.com

Allman Betts Band with River Kittens

Allman Brothers Band scions return to Southwest Virginia.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphtheater, Union Hall. $40 advance, $45 day of show via seetickets.us/06122021. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, allmanbettsband.com, facebook.com/riverkittens

Erin Lunsford

A powerful voice. An impressive songbook. You can’t go wrong here.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, erinlunsford.com

The Kody Norris Show

Hear and see this East Tennessee quartet’s “Brand New Hit In Nashville,” via youtu.be/z8VVzTpQ28E.

Details: 8 p.m. Live and livestreaming from Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show via floydcountrystore.com; livestream free (venue encourages donations). thekodynorrisshow.com

Virginia Electric

Gritty rock with strong songcraft from a Roanoke group.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com

The Willies

Will Henson sets up with guitarist Jody Ensor and drummer Mike Hudson.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/willieheadquarters

Issac Hadden Project Acoustified Trio

Enjoy an impressive young musician in the great outdoors.

Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/ilhaddenmusic

Black King Coal, Music Road Co

Americana music by day, and funky reggae by evening in Salem.

Details: 1 p.m. Black King Coal and 5:30 p.m. Music Road Co. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/blackingcoal, musicroadco.com

Handmade Music School: Blue Ridge Style with Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman

These cats show how fiddle and clawhammer banjo work together.

Details: 3 p.m. Handmade Music School, Floyd. $30. handmademusicschool.com

Buck Fi’ty and the Change

Outlaw country, blues and honky-tonk from an Atlanta act.

Details: 7 p.m. Live from Dogtown Roadhouse and live-streaming from facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. $3. bit.ly/BuckFityFB

Live Music on the Village Green: Henry Hardt

Get some deep, old-school blues.

Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/HenryHardtsMudcats

Cocobolo

Stella Trudel and Bob Dillard pick and sing.

Details: 7 p.m. Outer Space. Free. facebook.com/outerspaceva, cocoboloband.com

SUNDAY

Sunday Summer Blues Band Jam: Ana Popovic, Eric Gales, Mike Zito

It’s a blues-splosion of epic proportions, with three performers who can simply wail.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater $38 advance, $43 day of show via seetickets.us/06132021 (fee, tax not included). anapopovic.com, ericgales.com, mikezito.com

Jimmie Wilson

Stalwart country performer with a Willie Nelson jones sets up by the lake.

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. jimmiewilsonroadshow.com

Travis Fitch

Roanoke singer/songwriter does it matinee-style at the downtown Fork.

Details: 3 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, thetravisfitch.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Amanda Bocchi

Bocchi delivers her “Americana soul flood” while you give to the needy.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

Tyler Parrish

Lead singer for The Oddfellows has a heckuva voice.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ. Free. facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic

WEDNESDAY

Ryan Greer Band

Americana rockers of growing popularity go over the hump at Martin’s.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

