Top Tickets — Bela Fleck, Tesla, Little River Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Hard rockers Tesla, returning to Dr Pepper Park, have classic hits, including a cover of “Signs,” and good new stuff, too.

Gordon and Andrew Winn are practically rock music royalty in Roanoke. They truck with other outstanding players.

Fleck, one of the planet’s greatest banjo players and deeply conversant in multiple genres, returns to the style that set him on his path. Along for the show are some of bluegrass music’s finest players.