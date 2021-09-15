Top Tickets — Bela Fleck, Tesla, Little River Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

THURSDAY
Tesla
With Bad Marriage, Red Reign
Hard rockers Tesla, returning to Dr Pepper Park, have classic hits, including a cover of “Signs,” and good new stuff, too.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $59, $35. drpepperpark.com, teslatheband.com, badmarriagemusic.com, redreignmusic.com
The Winn Brothers
Gordon and Andrew Winn are practically rock music royalty in Roanoke. They truck with other outstanding players.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com
FRIDAY
Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, feat. Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton
Fleck, one of the planet’s greatest banjo players and deeply conversant in multiple genres, returns to the style that set him on his path. Along for the show are some of bluegrass music’s finest players.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $56, $48, $40, $32. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, belafleck.com
Testiphy
Dig into some strong throwback blue-eyed soul.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdownton.com, testiphymusic.com
Jangling Sparrows
Asheville, North Carolina’s Paul Edelman returns to Floyd with his act.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, janglingsparrows.com
Werner Helms Edition
This bluegrass and country duo recently started working out in the nightspots, a lot.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, bit.ly/wernerhelmsFB
Probably Whiskey
With Mike Franke
It’s probably good folk music. Seriously, the headlining trio has a lot of experience.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, probablywhiskey.com, mikefrankemusic.com
First Fridays: Fuzzy Logic
Strong harmonies on classic and more recent covers.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, gotfuzz.net
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Garrett Biggs
Illinois-bred Biggs brings classic rock influences to his country style.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, biggsofficial.com
SATURDAY
Little River Band
“Reminiscing,” “Lady” and more mellow hits from a band that struck in the 1970s and 1980s.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $89, $49.50, $39, parking $5. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, reallittleriverband.com
Henry Street Music Festival
With Touch of Class Band, Applebutter Soul, Signature Sounds, Spectrum Band
Check Friday's Extra to read more about this annual event.
Details: 3 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $20, 12-younger free. Tickets at Center in the Square box office and harrisonmuseum.com. facebook.com/cromeo2016, applebuttersoul.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
With Dee White
The Dirt Band’s Jeff Hanna remains from the original lineup. His son, Jamie, is part of a legacy act that has hits including “Fishin’ In The Dark.”
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $30, $149 VIP. nittygritty.com, deewhite.com
Bruce Molsky
Old-time fiddler from The Bronx, New York, proved decades ago that his soul is in Appalachia. Molsky does a concert and workshop in Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. old-time fiddle workshop) The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 in advance, $20 day of show; workshop $35. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, brucemolsky.com
Big Lick Brewing Co. 7th Anniversary Music: Vintage Pistol, Carver Commodore, Chad Nickell & Loose Change
Arkansas rockers Vintage Pistol headline a solid lineup helping Big Lick Brewing Co. celebrate another year of making hi-test beers and ales.
Details: 12:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, vintagepistol.com, carvercommodore.com, facebook.com/chadnickellandtheloosechange
Audacity Brass Band
New Orleans-style second line horns, with lots of funk.
Details: 5 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. $5. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, audacitybrassband.com
BOCO BBQ & Country Music Festival: Adam Rutledge, Low Low Chariot, Wound Tight, DJ Flex
Three Roanoke-area bands play country and bluegrass, while you sample pork delights.
Details: 4 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free to first responders, service members, teachers. biglickentertainment.com, adamrutledgemusic.com, lowlowchariot.com, facebook.com/Woundtightbluegrass
Music Road Co
Funk, Latin and reggae band from Floyd brings great energy.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. musicroadco.com
The Wildlife
Soul, rock and blues from a tight band.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. bit.ly/theWildlifeFB
Dropping Julia
Check out this band’s “My Room” at youtu.be/t0jzsR5Dfww.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, droppingjulia.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Freedom Fest 2021
With Bill Hudson, The Pico Road Band (Saturday), Eric Wayne Band, Tate Tuck (Saturday) and more
Live music, vendors, food and family fun at a place that uses horse therapy and bills itself as a safe space for military veterans, first responders and their families.
Details: 9 a.m. each day. The New Freedom Farm, Buchanan. $7 per day 14-older, free 13-younger. newfreedomfarm.org, soundcloud.com/ericwayneband, bill-hudson.com/
SUNDAY
Gladys Knight
No tickets remain for this show from an all-time classic soul and pop singer.
Details: SOLD OUT. Jefferson Center. gladysknight.com
The Floyd Americana Arts and Music Festival
With Kat Mills, Ash Devine, Jake Retting, Richie Ursomarso, Solacoustic Duo, Cocobolo
Acoustic downtown goodness is on the Floyd agenda this Sunday.
Details: Noon. Warren G. Lineberry Park and Outer Space stage, Floyd. Free. katmills.com, ashdevine.net