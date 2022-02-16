Top Tickets — Bert Kreischer, Cross That River, Caitlin Krisko with Abby Bryant

FRIDAY
Cross That River
Performer/composer Allan Harris leads this musical about a runaway slave who becomes a pioneering cowboy in the West.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $81, $41, $5 on-site parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, crossthatriver.com
Amy Helm
Road trip alert — a wonderful performer who also happens to be the late Levon Helm’s daughter hits a classic West Virginia venue.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $35, $33, $32. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, amyhelm.com
People are also reading…
Carbon Leaf
Richmond band stirs Celtic vibes into its alt-country and folk-rock.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $52, $32, $240 VIP. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, carbonleaf.com
JE Feazell & The Dive Bar Stars With Michael & The Pentecost, Black Mountain Revival
Three Roanoke Valley bands sling alt-country, Americana and more.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $6 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic, linktr.ee/michaelandthepentecost, blackmountainrevival.com
Sonny and Friends Fun Jam
Sonny Campbell (Bebop Hoedown, Barefoot West) leads this streaming sesh.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, reverbnation.com/sonnycampbell
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
A Sidewinders favorite returns for another weekend of country.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic
SATURDAY
Bert Kreischer
Typically shirtless comic Kreischer is a fantastic and bawdy story-teller.
Details: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99.75, $79.75, $59.75, $39.75, $5 on-site parking. berglundcenter.live, bertbertbert.com
Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast
With Abby Bryant & The Echoes
Two FloydFest stars hit Roanoke on their “Sirens of the Southeast Tour.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $30, $22, $15 advance via seetickets.us/02192022; $17 day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, caitlinkriskoandthebroadcast.com, abbybryantandtheechoes.com
Wilson Springs Hotel
Richmond-based band rocks up the bluegrass.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
The Boptet
Guitarist Bruce Fickley leads this jazz combo.
Details: 7 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, facebook.com/theboptet
Makenzie Phipps
Catch a young country music performer from Bluefield, West Virginia.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10. makenziephippsmusic.com
TC Carter Band
Hear Blues, rock and country originals from a band set for Rooster Walk.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/tccarterband
McFadden & Friends
Blues, jazz, soul and more from harmonica player/singer Roscoe McFadden.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub
Karlee Raye Band
Raye’s voice and band sound good.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com
SUNDAY
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
2019 IBMA Entertainers of the Year hit Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $20. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, radioramblers.com
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Blues-rocker has sold out the Harvester.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT. kennywayneshepherd.net
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Kinnfolk
Traditional Irish folk duo fuels your giving.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. kinnfolkmusic.com, feedingswva.org
WEDNESDAY
Ballet Hispánico
This Latinx dance institution of 50 years brings “Noche de Oro” to the Moss.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students with ID and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, ballethispanico.org