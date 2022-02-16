Top Tickets — Bert Kreischer, Cross That River, Caitlin Krisko with Abby Bryant

FRIDAY

Cross That River

Performer/composer Allan Harris leads this musical about a runaway slave who becomes a pioneering cowboy in the West.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $81, $41, $5 on-site parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, crossthatriver.com

Amy Helm

Road trip alert — a wonderful performer who also happens to be the late Levon Helm’s daughter hits a classic West Virginia venue.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $35, $33, $32. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, amyhelm.com

Carbon Leaf

Richmond band stirs Celtic vibes into its alt-country and folk-rock.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $52, $32, $240 VIP. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, carbonleaf.com

JE Feazell & The Dive Bar Stars With Michael & The Pentecost, Black Mountain Revival

Three Roanoke Valley bands sling alt-country, Americana and more.

Sonny and Friends Fun Jam

Sonny Campbell (Bebop Hoedown, Barefoot West) leads this streaming sesh.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, reverbnation.com/sonnycampbell

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steven Metz

A Sidewinders favorite returns for another weekend of country.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic

SATURDAY

Bert Kreischer

Typically shirtless comic Kreischer is a fantastic and bawdy story-teller.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99.75, $79.75, $59.75, $39.75, $5 on-site parking. berglundcenter.live, bertbertbert.com

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

With Abby Bryant & The Echoes

Two FloydFest stars hit Roanoke on their “Sirens of the Southeast Tour.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $30, $22, $15 advance via seetickets.us/02192022; $17 day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, caitlinkriskoandthebroadcast.com, abbybryantandtheechoes.com

Wilson Springs Hotel

Richmond-based band rocks up the bluegrass.

The Boptet

Guitarist Bruce Fickley leads this jazz combo.

Details: 7 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, facebook.com/theboptet

Makenzie Phipps

Catch a young country music performer from Bluefield, West Virginia.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10. makenziephippsmusic.com

TC Carter Band

Hear Blues, rock and country originals from a band set for Rooster Walk.

McFadden & Friends

Blues, jazz, soul and more from harmonica player/singer Roscoe McFadden.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub

Karlee Raye Band

Raye’s voice and band sound good.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com

SUNDAY

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

2019 IBMA Entertainers of the Year hit Floyd.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Blues-rocker has sold out the Harvester.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT. kennywayneshepherd.net

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Kinnfolk

Traditional Irish folk duo fuels your giving.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. kinnfolkmusic.com, feedingswva.org

WEDNESDAY

Ballet Hispánico

This Latinx dance institution of 50 years brings “Noche de Oro” to the Moss.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students with ID and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, ballethispanico.org

