Top Tickets — Big Lick Downtown Countdown, Circles Around The Sun, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Grass Monkey

THURSDAY
Circles Around The Sun
With Kolumbo
A band that the late Neal Casal formed has soldiered on after the great guitarist and songwriter’s suicide. Guitarist John Lee Shannon has joined the band, which has a new album due in the spring. Hear the advance cut “Outer Boroughs” via youtu.be/rKDjvEdC_MI.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $45, $28 advance, $30 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, circlesaroundthesun.com, linktr.ee/kolumbo
Grass Monkey
This reunion show, for a bluegrass-adjacent Roanoke band that had quite a run in years past, appears to have become an annual thing. Good news.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com
GOTE
Laid back rock and country jams from a quartet of excellent players.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/gotebooking
Underground Frequencies: Volume, Sp_ceboy, Ganix, live visuals from CraftWorx, hosts Vitals, Rational Soul
Electronic dance music will rock the floor at The Park.
Details: 9 p.m. The Park Dance Club. Free to 21-older till 10 p.m.; $7 21-older, $12 18-20. facebook.com/theparkdanceclub, ufpromos@gmail.com
William Seymour 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
FRIDAY
Wilson Springs Hotel
It’s a rocking hoedown from a hot Richmond act, for Martin’s last Friday of 2022.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downton. $10. facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
Isaac Hadden Organ Trio
With Rebekah Todd
Funky soul-jazz music from Hadden and his guest, Todd, a powerful singer.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music. $40, $25, $18 advance via seetickets.us/12302022; $20 general admission door. facebook.com/ilhadden, rebekahtodd.com
Travis Fitch
Guitarist/singer Fitch rocks acoustically while Mill Mountain Zoo hosts a party that encourages dressing up like cats. Some brew sales will help the zoo.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett
Sweet singing Annalyse Marie has originals and covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free. 540-482-0369, buddysbbqva.com, annalysemariemusic.hearnow.com
Rare Chocolate
5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Aunt Vicki
6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
The Buck&Griz Show
8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8
SATURDAY
Big Lick Downtown Countdown: The Low Low Chariot, Vinyl Nation, Macklyn
This Roanoke tradition continues, with country, rock, pop and soul music.
Details: 8 p.m. Market Square, Roanoke. $20, 12-younger free general admission; $75 VIP. https://centerinthesquare.org/events, lowlowchariot.com, facebook.com/Vinyl.Nation.2021, macklyn.bandcamp.com
Ripejive
It’s a funky NYE with guest Pete Medina (Chupacabras) on percussion.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 540-951-1393, https://themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/Ripejive
Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars
Things are going to be shaking at Vinton’s home for “historical horse racing.”
Details: 8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free; 21-older. rosiesgaming.com/vinton, facebook.com/funkallstars
NYE Party: Music Road Co, Phat Anchovies, DJ The Kid’nMe
This shindig in Floyd may well be sold out by the time you check the listing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $22 general admission via DogtownRoadhouse.com/event/nye2022. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com, facebook.com/phatanchovies, bit.ly/thekidnmefb
Sexbruise?
Festival-going musical pranksters sold out this New Year’s Eve blast.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music. SOLD OUT. sexbruise.com
New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance: Twin Creeks String Band, Unique Sound of the Mountains & The Virginia Girls, Raistlin Brabson & Mac Traynham
Hit the floor for dance music and an alchohol-free toast at midnight.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $50 dinner and dance, $20 dance only; $45 and $15 for friends and fixtures card holders. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
Kyle Elliott
Get into the new year at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, thekyleelliott.com
The Jared Stout Band
The FloydFest On the Rise contest runner-up rocks you into 2023.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $15. thejaredstoutband.com
Tate Tuck Band
Guitarist/singer Tuck and his band help your ring it in, country- and rock-style.
Details: 10 p.m. Awful Arthur’s Downtown. $10 (includes Champagne toast). 540-344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown,
The Jared Gibbs Trio 6 p.m. Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke. Free
Adult Prom Night with The Grand Total & DJ Jack Carter 7 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Glam’r Kiti 10 p.m. The Hangout. $10
JSB Variety Show
Jared Stout and his band, with special guests, take over every other Tuesday for a Martin’s residency.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free.
WEDNESDAY
Soul Sessions
Poetry, spoken word and music event gets its jump on 2023.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Ursula’s Cafe, 511 Jefferson St. S.W. ursulascafe.org, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke
