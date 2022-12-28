Top Tickets — Big Lick Downtown Countdown, Circles Around The Sun, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Grass Monkey

THURSDAY

Circles Around The Sun

With Kolumbo

A band that the late Neal Casal formed has soldiered on after the great guitarist and songwriter’s suicide. Guitarist John Lee Shannon has joined the band, which has a new album due in the spring. Hear the advance cut “Outer Boroughs” via youtu.be/rKDjvEdC_MI.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $45, $28 advance, $30 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, circlesaroundthesun.com, linktr.ee/kolumbo

Grass Monkey

This reunion show, for a bluegrass-adjacent Roanoke band that had quite a run in years past, appears to have become an annual thing. Good news.

GOTE

Laid back rock and country jams from a quartet of excellent players.

Underground Frequencies: Volume, Sp_ceboy, Ganix, live visuals from CraftWorx, hosts Vitals, Rational Soul

Electronic dance music will rock the floor at The Park.

Details: 9 p.m. The Park Dance Club. Free to 21-older till 10 p.m.; $7 21-older, $12 18-20. facebook.com/theparkdanceclub, ufpromos@gmail.com

William Seymour 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

FRIDAY

Wilson Springs Hotel

It’s a rocking hoedown from a hot Richmond act, for Martin’s last Friday of 2022.

Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

With Rebekah Todd

Funky soul-jazz music from Hadden and his guest, Todd, a powerful singer.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music. $40, $25, $18 advance via seetickets.us/12302022; $20 general admission door. facebook.com/ilhadden, rebekahtodd.com

Travis Fitch

Guitarist/singer Fitch rocks acoustically while Mill Mountain Zoo hosts a party that encourages dressing up like cats. Some brew sales will help the zoo.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett

Sweet singing Annalyse Marie has originals and covers.

Rare Chocolate

5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Aunt Vicki

6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

The Buck&Griz Show

8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

SATURDAY

Big Lick Downtown Countdown: The Low Low Chariot, Vinyl Nation, Macklyn

This Roanoke tradition continues, with country, rock, pop and soul music.

Ripejive

It’s a funky NYE with guest Pete Medina (Chupacabras) on percussion.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 540-951-1393, https://themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/Ripejive

Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars

Things are going to be shaking at Vinton’s home for “historical horse racing.”

NYE Party: Music Road Co, Phat Anchovies, DJ The Kid’nMe

This shindig in Floyd may well be sold out by the time you check the listing.

Sexbruise?

Festival-going musical pranksters sold out this New Year’s Eve blast.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music. SOLD OUT. sexbruise.com

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance: Twin Creeks String Band, Unique Sound of the Mountains & The Virginia Girls, Raistlin Brabson & Mac Traynham

Hit the floor for dance music and an alchohol-free toast at midnight.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $50 dinner and dance, $20 dance only; $45 and $15 for friends and fixtures card holders. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

Kyle Elliott

Get into the new year at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, thekyleelliott.com

The Jared Stout Band

The FloydFest On the Rise contest runner-up rocks you into 2023.

Tate Tuck Band

Guitarist/singer Tuck and his band help your ring it in, country- and rock-style.

Details: 10 p.m. Awful Arthur’s Downtown. $10 (includes Champagne toast). 540-344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown,

The Jared Gibbs Trio 6 p.m. Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke. Free

Adult Prom Night with The Grand Total & DJ Jack Carter 7 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Glam’r Kiti 10 p.m. The Hangout. $10

JSB Variety Show

Jared Stout and his band, with special guests, take over every other Tuesday for a Martin’s residency.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Soul Sessions

Poetry, spoken word and music event gets its jump on 2023.

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.