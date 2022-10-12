Top Tickets — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears and Shemekia Copeland at Go Fest, Josyln & The Sweet Compression, Scott Miller, Keller Williams, Steve Forbert, Christopher Cross

THURSDAY

GOTE

Good ol’ tempo enthusiasts hit Parkway.

Corners of Sanctuary

Classic heavy metal revivalists crank up.

Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10 at door. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, cornersofsanctuary.com

Brother & The Hayes

Texas sibs lead Americana band from Tennessee.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, brotherandthehayes.com

FRIDAY

Josyln & The Sweet Compression

With Charissa Joy & The High Frequency

Joslyn Hampton leads a horn-blasting, funk, soul and R&B band that is building crowds everywhere they play.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $40, $35, $25, $17 advance via seetickets.us/10142022, $19 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, joslynandtsc.com, facebook.com/charissajoyandthehighfrequency

Pi Jacobs Trio

West Coast Americana-rocker returns to the valley.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. pijacobs.com

Dance Candy

Richmond funkmeisters will inspire booty-shaking.

KISS America

With Last Nights Villain

Local country-rocker Adam Rutledge plays Ace Frehley in this touring act.

Details: 6 p.m. gate. Dr Pepper Park. $25; $75 and $40 VIP options. drpepperpark.com, kissamericaband.com

Music Road Co. Trio

Funk, rock, Afrobeat and reggae.

Details: 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free. 540-566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, musicroadco.com.

Also …

Camp Culture 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

Zach Wiley 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Four Thirty Four, Shattered Earth and October 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

The Good Goddamn, with Ready or Not 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

Harvest Homecoming: Seph Custer and the Flatbreaks 6 p.m. Virginia Museum of Transportation. $12.66 (tax, fee not included) via showclix.com

Davis Bradley Duo, with 4 Random Notes 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Go Outside Festival: Banff Film Festival (Friday), Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, with Shemekia Copeland, Lazy Man Dub Band (Saturday), Hoot & Holler, The Judychops (Sunday) and more

Roanoke’s downtown opens up to this annual outdoor wonderland, a collab between Roanoke Outside Foundation and the city’s parks and rec department. Blues-rocker Black Joe Lewis and Americana-blues singer Shemekia Copeland are both stellar acts set for Saturday at Elmwood Park.

Details: 5 p.m. Friday (Banff festival 7 p.m. at Elmwood Park amphitheater), 10 a.m. Saturday (Black Joe Lewis show 5:30 p.m. Elmwood amphitheater) 10 a.m. Sunday. Free (donations to Project Outside via roanokeoutside.com/project-outside). roanokegofest.com, blackjoelewis.com, shemekiacopeland.com

Between the Vines Music & Culture Festival: Mungion, Consider the Source, The Jared Stout Band (Friday), Acoustic Syndicate, Yam Yam, Songs from the Road Band, Kentucky Ruckus, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio (Saturday), Mo Lowda & The Humble, The Wilson Springs Hotel (Sunday) and more

Road trip alert: A wide variety of national, regional and local performers descend on an Abingdon venue.

Details: Begins 2 p.m. Friday (noon gates) Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon. $80 general admission weekend pass and more ticket options at aftontickets.com/BTV2022. btvfest.com, mungion.com, acousticsyndicate.com, molowda.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Shelby Lee Lowe 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

SATURDAY

Jazz Club at Jefferson Center: Lenny Marcus Trio

Roanoke’s own jazz piano master, Marcus, has built a reputation beyond his adopted home and has more than earned a Jazz Club gig. Drummer Denver Nuckolls and bassist Zachary McDonald, who recorded with Marcus on his most recent album, “When A Door Opens,” are performing with him.

Details: 9 p.m. (7 p.m. show SOLD OUT) Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, lennymarcusmusic.com

Scott Miller

The sage of Swoope is one of the best Americana songwriters and performers out there. He takes a break from raising cattle for a return to The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk. $20 (tax, fee not included). thespotonkirk.org, thescottmiller.com

Christopher Cross

We have yet to catch Cross, of “Sailing” and “Ride Like The Wind” fame, at one of his frequent Rocky Mount shows. Word is he and his band are great live.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $72, $52. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, christophercross.com

Travers Brothership

Blues, rock and jam siblings (and brilliant instrumentalists) Eric and Kyle Travers return to Southwest Virginia.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 via eventbrite.com. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, traversbrothership.com

Wilson Springs Hotel

Quality country and bluegrass band has a songbook full of originals and covers.

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

It’s a guaranteed pro show when Vaughan and his band hit.

Details: 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free. hoppievaughan.com

Also …

Darkside Experience 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $15 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com, $18 day of show

Jeremy Porter and The Tucos 6:30 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem. Free

The Kings 5 p.m. Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $5

Jim Hurst with Blue Tradition 5 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $15 via selahspringsfarm.com

The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience: Night Train, with opener TBA 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $25; $65 and $40 VIP options via etix.com; 12-younger free in general admission areas

SUNDAY

Keller Williams with Dave Watts + Tye North

Fredericksburg native Williams, a jam music world hero, returns to Rocky Mount with a group he hasn’t brought there before, to perform the entire “Laugh” album.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $42, $32 (standing room only) via tixr.com. kellerwilliams.net

Steve Forbert

Forbert, who flirted with pop stardom when his “Romeo’s Tune” was a hit last century, is a favorite at The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. (7 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk. $25 via eventbrite.com. steveforbert.com

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

A bluegrass and old-time scion brings a brand his father built, to celebrate 76 Years of Stanley Brothers music.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, ralph2.com

Terry Brown Benefit

Super-talented singer Brown, whose bands have entertained many in funky fashion, has been ill of late. A cadre of his musical friends will gather to help him out.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free (donations accepted). facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject

TUESDAY

Bluegrass and Dinner: Jesse Smathers & Friends

Lonesome River Band frontman Smathers has a regular Tuesday date in Floyd, for dining, dancing and listening pleasures.

Details: 5 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Venue suggests $10 donation. jessesmathers.com

WEDNESDAY

Jack Marion & the Pearl Snap Prophets

A North Carolina-based, ramblin’ and honky-tonkin’ quintet sets up downtown.

