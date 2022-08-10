Top Tickets — Blake Christiana, Maria Bamford, JJ Grey, Watkins Family Hour, Daniel Champagne, Indigo Girls

THURSDAY

Blake Christiana

With Isaac Hadden

Frontman for festival heroes Yarn brings his own band to The Spot, in what will be a warm-up for a live album he is recording at the venerable Down Home, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Hadden, who opens, performed on several FloydFest stages last month.

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band

Telecaster blaster Volkaert dipped out for a cross-country tour, but he's back for one week before heading overseas. Cat can burn.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Sasha

A member of Palmyra — which this week was ID’d as winner of FloydFest’s On the Rise fan-voted competition — plays two solo shows. Mostly Palmyra stuff, they say, but cuts from their excellent Sashathem project might make it on a set list.

Details: 6 p.m. Thursday. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita. 6 p.m. Friday. Sweet Donkey Coffeehouse. Free. 540-491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, sashathem.bandcamp.com

FRIDAY

Ladies of the Mic

With singers Fame, Renee’ Sole; rappers Honey G, Lady Loe, Shanna; producer/beatmaker sets from DivineHeat, SheWillMakeBeats; music by DJ Tipton

Singing, rapping and beats at the Pot, with women’s perspectives.

The Wilson Springs Hotel

Bluegrass and folk covers, and country-leaning originals, from a growing Richmond act.

Johnny Folsom 4

You walk the line when paying musical tribute to Johnny Cash.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $22 general admission advance via seetickets.us/08122022, $25 day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, johnnyfolsom4.com

Ripejive

Things will get funky when this instrumental band hits in Floyd.

Tom Floyd Trio

Keyboard-tickling jazzer and his combo play.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, tomfloyd.com

Also on Friday …

Electric Road 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Face 2 Face Elton John/Billy Joel Tribute 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $25, $65 and $40 VIP

Grandin Get Down: Ben Trout with Miss Mandy 6 p.m. Village Grill. $5 (part of cover donated to The Humble Hustle Co.

Travis Reigh & Trey Tucker 7 p.m. The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge. Free

JE Feazell & th' Dive Bar Stars 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

SATURDAY

Maria Bamford With Melissa Douty

Look to Friday’s Extra for our interview with world-class comic Bamford. Douty, from the Roanoke area, is a strong opener.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. $45, $40, $35, $30. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, mariabamford.com, melissadouty.com

JJ Grey & Mofro With Nat Myers

Soul, funk and blues from a good #floridaman, Grey, and his excellent band.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $30, $99 VIP via etix.com. jjgrey.com, facebook.com/natmyersyall

Watkins Family Hour With Scott Miller

Sara and Sean Watkins, ex-Nickel Creek, return to Lexington. For opener Miller, it’s a quick jaunt south from Swoope.

The Kind Thieves With Ripejive

West Virginia rockers, fresh off playing FloydFest, headline 5 Points.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20, $17, $15 and $10 advance via seetickets.us/08132022; $12 general admisson day of show. facebook.com/kindthievesofficial

The Blinky Moon Boys

Check out a trad-grass act that boasts a past win at the Old Fiddlers Convention, in Galax.

Details: 6 p.m gates. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $5 at gate, free to 12-younger. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, facebook.com/BlinkyMoonBoys

The Brothers Young

Speaking of Galax, these wunderkind siblings have had success at the convention.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free (venue suggests $10 donation). facebook.com/thebrothersyoung

Gathering at the Grange: Bob Chew, Black Twig Pickers, New River Valley Boys, Appalachian AfterShock cloggers

Old-time, country and gospel music, and dancing.

Details: 4 p.m. Prices Fork Grange Hall, 4248 Price’s Fork Road. Free (donations to the Grange accepted). 540-230-9811, gulbenkiang@gmail.com, facebook.com/bobchewmusic, thrilljockey.com/artists/the-black-twig-pickers

Yearning With Dé Meré, Her Majesty

It’s a night of punk rock at the Den.

Also on Saturday …

tENTATIVELY, a cONVENIENCE 8 p.m. Art Rat Studios. Free (venue enourages donations to performers)

Ryan Greer Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Matt Gatewood 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

Virginia Electric 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

Big Lick Conspiracy: Hits The Spot! 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $15 door

SUNDAY

Lenny Marcus Trio

Hoist a glass of fine brew in Marcus’ direction, for some great jazz.

Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, lennymarcusmusic.com

Terrafirma With Yearning, Orange Culture

The headliner, a quartet of players from Roanoke and Blacksburg, plays prog-metal.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. terrafirmaband.com, orangecultureband.com

TUESDAY

Daniel Champagne With Catherine Britt

A pair of Australians outlasted COVID restrictions in their homeland and return stateside. Read our 2020 story on Champagne, an outstanding guitarist, at bit.ly/danielchampagneTRT.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $16 via eventbrite.com advance, $20 day of show. danielchampagnemusic.com, catherinebritt.com

WEDNESDAY

Indigo Girls

This paragon of folk music goodness and singalongs keeps chugging, always “Closer to Fine.”

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 via etix.com. indigogirls.com

Dinner & Show: Joe Troop & Larry Bellorin

It’s a North Carolina act, But Bellorin is from Venezuela, while Troop spent a decade in South America with his band, Che Apalache. The pair melds Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on multiple instruments. And btw, dinner at Floyd Country Store is very good.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $42 dinner and show, $22 show only via aftontickets.com. larryandjoe.com