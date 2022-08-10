Top Tickets — Blake Christiana, Maria Bamford, JJ Grey, Watkins Family Hour, Daniel Champagne, Indigo Girls

THURSDAY
Blake Christiana
With Isaac Hadden
Frontman for festival heroes Yarn brings his own band to The Spot, in what will be a warm-up for a live album he is recording at the venerable Down Home, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Hadden, who opens, performed on several FloydFest stages last month.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/blakechristianamusic, facebook.com/ilhadden
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band
Telecaster blaster Volkaert dipped out for a cross-country tour, but he's back for one week before heading overseas. Cat can burn.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Sasha
A member of Palmyra — which this week was ID’d as winner of FloydFest’s On the Rise fan-voted competition — plays two solo shows. Mostly Palmyra stuff, they say, but cuts from their excellent Sashathem project might make it on a set list.
Details: 6 p.m. Thursday. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita. 6 p.m. Friday. Sweet Donkey Coffeehouse. Free. 540-491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, sashathem.bandcamp.com
FRIDAY
Ladies of the Mic
With singers Fame, Renee’ Sole; rappers Honey G, Lady Loe, Shanna; producer/beatmaker sets from DivineHeat, SheWillMakeBeats; music by DJ Tipton
Singing, rapping and beats at the Pot, with women’s perspectives.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $10 at door; 21-older. 540-774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, reverbnation.com/LadyLoe34, soundcloud.com/shayna1336, soundcloud.com/divineheat, mixcloud.com/jes-tipton/
The Wilson Springs Hotel
Bluegrass and folk covers, and country-leaning originals, from a growing Richmond act.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
Johnny Folsom 4
You walk the line when paying musical tribute to Johnny Cash.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $22 general admission advance via seetickets.us/08122022, $25 day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, johnnyfolsom4.com
Ripejive
Things will get funky when this instrumental band hits in Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, ripejive.bandcamp.com
Tom Floyd Trio
Keyboard-tickling jazzer and his combo play.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, tomfloyd.com
Also on Friday …
Electric Road 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Face 2 Face Elton John/Billy Joel Tribute 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $25, $65 and $40 VIP
Grandin Get Down: Ben Trout with Miss Mandy 6 p.m. Village Grill. $5 (part of cover donated to The Humble Hustle Co.
Travis Reigh & Trey Tucker 7 p.m. The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge. Free
JE Feazell & th' Dive Bar Stars 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
Saint Diablo with Artusha, The Plan 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $12 online $15 door
SATURDAY
Maria Bamford With Melissa Douty
Look to Friday’s Extra for our interview with world-class comic Bamford. Douty, from the Roanoke area, is a strong opener.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. $45, $40, $35, $30. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, mariabamford.com, melissadouty.com
JJ Grey & Mofro With Nat Myers
Soul, funk and blues from a good #floridaman, Grey, and his excellent band.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $30, $99 VIP via etix.com. jjgrey.com, facebook.com/natmyersyall
Watkins Family Hour With Scott Miller
Sara and Sean Watkins, ex-Nickel Creek, return to Lexington. For opener Miller, it’s a quick jaunt south from Swoope.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $35 advance, $40 gate. limekilntheater.org, watkinsfamilyhour.com, thescottmiller.com
The Kind Thieves With Ripejive
West Virginia rockers, fresh off playing FloydFest, headline 5 Points.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20, $17, $15 and $10 advance via seetickets.us/08132022; $12 general admisson day of show. facebook.com/kindthievesofficial
The Blinky Moon Boys
Check out a trad-grass act that boasts a past win at the Old Fiddlers Convention, in Galax.
Details: 6 p.m gates. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $5 at gate, free to 12-younger. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, facebook.com/BlinkyMoonBoys
The Brothers Young
Speaking of Galax, these wunderkind siblings have had success at the convention.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free (venue suggests $10 donation). facebook.com/thebrothersyoung
Gathering at the Grange: Bob Chew, Black Twig Pickers, New River Valley Boys, Appalachian AfterShock cloggers
Old-time, country and gospel music, and dancing.
Details: 4 p.m. Prices Fork Grange Hall, 4248 Price’s Fork Road. Free (donations to the Grange accepted). 540-230-9811, gulbenkiang@gmail.com, facebook.com/bobchewmusic, thrilljockey.com/artists/the-black-twig-pickers
Yearning With Dé Meré, Her Majesty
It’s a night of punk rock at the Den.
Details: 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/weareyearning, demere.bandcamp.com, hermajestyband.com
Also on Saturday …
tENTATIVELY, a cONVENIENCE 8 p.m. Art Rat Studios. Free (venue enourages donations to performers)
Ryan Greer Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Matt Gatewood 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
Virginia Electric 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8
Chad Nickell & the Loose Change 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $5
Big Lick Conspiracy: Hits The Spot! 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $15 door
SUNDAY
Lenny Marcus Trio
Hoist a glass of fine brew in Marcus’ direction, for some great jazz.
Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, lennymarcusmusic.com
Terrafirma With Yearning, Orange Culture
The headliner, a quartet of players from Roanoke and Blacksburg, plays prog-metal.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. terrafirmaband.com, orangecultureband.com
TUESDAY
Daniel Champagne With Catherine Britt
A pair of Australians outlasted COVID restrictions in their homeland and return stateside. Read our 2020 story on Champagne, an outstanding guitarist, at bit.ly/danielchampagneTRT.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $16 via eventbrite.com advance, $20 day of show. danielchampagnemusic.com, catherinebritt.com
WEDNESDAY
Indigo Girls
This paragon of folk music goodness and singalongs keeps chugging, always “Closer to Fine.”
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 via etix.com. indigogirls.com
Dinner & Show: Joe Troop & Larry Bellorin
It’s a North Carolina act, But Bellorin is from Venezuela, while Troop spent a decade in South America with his band, Che Apalache. The pair melds Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on multiple instruments. And btw, dinner at Floyd Country Store is very good.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $42 dinner and show, $22 show only via aftontickets.com. larryandjoe.com