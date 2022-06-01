Top Tickets — Blind Boys of Alabama, Parker McCollum, KC and The Sunshine Band with The Village People, Tim O'Brien

THURSDAY
Charissa Joy & The High Frequency
Get your rock ‘n’ roll on with some stellar players.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/charissajoyandthehighfrequency
FRIDAY
POSTPONED - Alabama - POSTPONED
With Scotty McCreery
Legacy country band Alabama, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, is becoming practically a regular in the valley. Opener McCreery is no stranger here, either. This show has been reset to Dec. 9.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Coliseum. $129.50, $79.50. $59.50, $39.50. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, thealabamaband.com, scottymccreery.com
People are also reading…
Blind Boys of Alabama
This wonderful gospel harmony band hits Rocky Mount with some sadness going on. Longtime member Benjamin Moore Jr. died last month, at 80. The five-time Grammy Award-winning vocal group soldiers on.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $70, $47, $338 VIP table. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, blindboys.com
Parker McCollum
With Walker Montgomery
McCollum, a hot new property on the country music scene, headlines at Elmwood.
Details: 8 p.m. Elmwood Park. $35 advance, $40 day of show, $608 VIP table via berglundcenter.live. parkermccollum.com, walkermontgomery.com
The Company Stores
Charleston, West Virginia, rockers add fiddle and horns to their style.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. thecompanystoresband.com
Rutledge
Country music with rock edges from singer/guitarist Adam Rutledge and his band.
Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, adamrutledgemusic.com
Also on Friday …
The Dundies 5 p.m. First Fridays. $5.
Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free.
Isaac Hadden Project 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5.
BluEPrint 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.
Tough Old Bird, with Andy Baker 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (donations to performers are welcome).
Mourn The Illusion, with Shattered Earth, Reverend Carbine 8 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend: Palmyra, Ryan Greer Trio (Friday), JStop Latin Soul, Jeremy Davall (Saturday), Terry Brown Ascension Project (Sunday)
You never can tell about the weather this time of year. But the music, whether indoors or out, and the beer should be solid.
Details: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, palmyratheband.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Frank Viera
A Sidewinders regular returns to the Campbell Avenue honky tonk.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Contact venue for cover charge. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, frankvieira.com
SATURDAY
KC and The Sunshine Band
With The Village People
Let’s all go back to the 1970s and dance the disco. Original band members Harry Casey (KC) and Victor Willis (Village People) are expected on stage.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $38 advance, $43 day of show, $700 VIP table via berglundcenter.live. heykcsb.com, villagepeople.com
The Slocan Ramblers
Did you know they do bluegrass in Canada? This band even has an IBMA award. Good stuff.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $17 advance, $22 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, slocanramblers.com
Selah Springs Concert Series: Deeper Shade of Blue
Charlotte, North Carolina, trad-bluegrass mainstay hits a Riner venue.
Details: 5 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $20. selahspringsfarm.com, deepershadeofblue.com
Jive Exchange, Mars Hotel
Mars Hotel includes of Jake Dempsey, George Penn, John McBroom and Paul Tressel.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (Jive Exchange), 5:30 p.m. (Mars Hotel) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Summer Music Series: GOTE
Solid jams from a good-grooving band.
Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/gotebooking
Also on Saturday …
Lefty Luke & The Lefthand Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.
Eggs with Legs, with Graffiti Nightclub 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den. $7.
SUNDAY
Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius
Americana/folk/bluegrass hero O’Brien and his betrothed, also a fine musician, hit Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $32 advance, $37 day of show via floydcountrystore.com. timobrien.net
MansGottaEat
The valley’s bursting with supergroups. Hear Foster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel jam together.
Details: 6 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com