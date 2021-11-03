Top Tickets — Bob James, Crowder, The Steel Wheels, Lespecial, 'Yarnmuffin,' SexBruise?, Floyd Radio Show, Palmyra, Bill Gaither

What a resume. Smooth jazz keyboardist James, discovered by Quincy Jones, wrote “Angela,” the “Taxi” TV show theme, and is an unlikely hip-hop hero, with tracks sampled by Eric B. & Rakim, De La Soul and N.W.A., among many others. Guaranteed you know the breakbeat from “Take Me To The Mardi Gras“ and the spooky, oft-sampled “Nautilus.”