Top Tickets — Bob James, Crowder, The Steel Wheels, Lespecial, 'Yarnmuffin,' SexBruise?, Floyd Radio Show, Palmyra, Bill Gaither

THURSDAY
The Steel Wheels
This Harrisonburg-born Americana band, founders of the Red Wing Roots festival, returns to Rocky Mount post-pandemic, with a lot of new music written during quarantine.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $35, $25. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, thesteelwheels.com
Lespecial
With The Sweet Life, Orange Culture
Traveling trio’s music runs a gamut that includes hip-hop, metal, prog, indie rock and dub.
Details: 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $45, $25, $30, $18. 5pointsmusic.com, lespecial.net
Waynard & Rainbow Full of Sound
Waynard Scheller and his band fete the Grateful Dead, particularly the live album “Europe ’72.”
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, waynardmusic.com
Bill Gaither & Gaither Vocal Band
Legacy gospel band of singers hits First Baptist.
Details: 7 p.m. First Baptist Church, Roanoke. $25, $22, $20 via platformtickets.com/tour/gaither-tour/roanoke-va-1. 224-3300, firstroanoke.com, gaither.com/artists/gaither-vocal-band
THURSDAY, SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Palmyra
If you haven’t seen Palmyra, which pulls from influences including Nickel Creek and Avett Brothers, you have four chances this weekend. Pick one.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg (with Cherry Moon). $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Parkway Brewing Company. Free. 8 p.m. Saturday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com. 6 p.m. Sunday. Fork in the Alley. Free. palmyratheband.com
FRIDAY
Crowder
With Sean Curran feat. Chidima
Contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter Crowder returns to Berglund with music from “Milk & Honey.”
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $100, $34.50, $29.50; $5 parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, crowdermusic.com
Circles Around The Sun
Popular instrumental rockers lost guitarist Neal Casal, but have regrouped with John Lee Shannon slinging the six strings.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $45, $35, $25. circlesaroundthesun.com
Audacity Brass Band
Formed at Longwood University, then moved to Richmond, this funky act is a blast.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. audacitybrassband.com
Soulvember: Macklyn & Friends
Neo-soul, hip-hop and R&B man Macklyn Mosely welcomes such high-class friends as Rhiana Roper.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, macklyn.bandcamp.com
JStop Latin Soul
Horn blasts and good grooves will get you moving.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul
Five Dollar Shake
Hear hi-test rock and pop covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Front in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Corey Dakota
Check out Dakota’s “Tequla Silver Lining” at youtu.be/e6J9-yYY3gE.
Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/CoreyDakotaMusic
SATURDAY
Christiana, Bugel & Sivilli
In a weekend of strong music, this could be the best thing going, with members of Yarn and Dangermuffin joining forces.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $16 advance, $20 door. facebook.com/blakechristianamusic
SexBruise?
With Natalie Brooke
FloydFest buzz-band SexBruise? “Rick-rolled” a crowd there with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” Expect goofy musical fun.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $12. sexbruise.com
The Floyd Radio Show: The Tray Wellington Band, The Red Herrings, hosts Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small
It’s a new season of the old-fashioned, skits-and-music, radio-style webcast.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, traywellington.com
Jesse Ray Carter Duo
Guitarist Jesse and drummer Katie Carter bring energetic, gritty blues.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
Live Music on the Village Green: Stella Trudel
Floyd-via-Texas singer/songwriter picks and sings some morning jams.
Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, reverbnation.com/musician/stellatrudel
TUESDAY
Bob James Quartet
What a resume. Smooth jazz keyboardist James, discovered by Quincy Jones, wrote “Angela,” the “Taxi” TV show theme, and is an unlikely hip-hop hero, with tracks sampled by Eric B. & Rakim, De La Soul and N.W.A., among many others. Guaranteed you know the breakbeat from “Take Me To The Mardi Gras“ and the spooky, oft-sampled “Nautilus.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $62, $42, $302 VIP table. bobjames.com
WEDNESDAY
Dirty Grass Players
Midweek rock-grass show from a Baltimore band that stops in from time to time.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thedirtygrassplayers.com