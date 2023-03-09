THURSDAY
Branford Marsalis
Saxophonist Marsalis, part of a great American music family, is a master of composition, interpretation and improvisation. He leads his jazz quartet at the Jeff.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. $65, $50, $40, $35. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org,
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band
Your occasional reminder that one of country music's greatest guitarists is a regular on the Floyd music scene.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
Jeremy Short
A Kentucky man with fiery guitar licks and soulful singing returns to Roanoke.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, jeremyshortmusic.com
The Wood Brothers
With Michaela Anne
Reliably awesome songsmiths and performers sold out the Harvester a while back.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. thewoodbros.com, michaelaanne.com
FRIDAY
Sam Robbins
With Dan and Adonna
Robbins, a Kerrville Folk Festival winner, is equally talented at songwriting and performing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, samrobbinsmusic.com
Hackensaw Boys
With Jared Stout Band
Raucous fun from the headliner, with a rock-solid opener.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $17 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com, $20 door. hackensawboys.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Kendall Street Company
Jammy goodness from Charlottesvile.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 day of show. kendallstreetcompany.com
Matt Powell
Powell is a talented singer, songwriter and guitarist.
Details: 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free. 540-482-0369, buddysbbqva.com, bit.ly/MattPowellFB
Chatham County Line
Road trip alert: High class, bluegrass-adjacent music
Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $25, $23, $22. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, chathamcountyline.com
Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Tom Floyd Trio with Justin Craig 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Jerry Wimmer Trio 9:30 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10
Leonard Blush and the Camelcals 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free
Kinnfolk 5:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Cameron Moore 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shelby Lee Lowe 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
FRIDAY and SUNDAY
Christian Q and The Groove 9 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Market. Free. 5 p.m. Sunady. Fork in the Alley. Free
SATURDAY
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival
With The Dundies, Empty Bottles, The Frequency, Juice
It's an early St. Patrick's Day weekend this year, but the festivities always land on a Saturday, so as to assure plentiful day drinking all around town. Plenty of family fun to be had, though, at this event.
Details: 10 a.m. festival begins, 11 a.m. parade. Parade from Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue to Campbell Avenue till Williamson Road. Festival at plaza behind City Market Building. Free. downtownroanoke.org, dundies.band
St. Pat's Street Party
With Hogslop String Band, Travers Brothership, Empty Bottles (outside); Sexbruise?, Dale & the ZDubs, Ripejive, Eric Wayne Band, GAK! Charissa Joy & the High Frequency, Eric Wayne Band (inside)
High quality music of national, regional and local stature is on tap, along with your green beers and increasingly poor judgment calls.
Details: 11 a.m. Martin's. $15. hogslopstringband.com, sexbruise.com
Corned Beef & Co. Celtic Celebration
With Pirates of the Piedmont, Star City Ceili Band, Albemarle Pipes and Drum, Kinnfolk, Irish Dance Academy of Southwest Virginia
Did you know the man who became St. Patrick was once kidnapped by pirates? The internet told us so.
Details: 10 a.m. (performers at 12:30 p.m.) outside Corned Beef & Co. Free. 540-342-3354, cornedbeefandco.com, facebook.com/piratesofthepiedmont
Sidewinders St. Patty's Street Party
With Jason Owens and Christian Beck
Music inside and out, with other entertainment upstairs and down at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk. Call the venue for the cover charge.
Details: 11 a.m. (music at 2 p.m.) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jasonowensmusic.com,
Kruger Brothers
Road trip alert: A phenomenal acoustic music act hits a newly refreshed Wytheville landmark.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Millwald Theater, Wytheville. $47, $42, $37, $27. themillwald.org, krugerbrothers.com
Special Consensus
IBMA-winning, Grammy-nominated bluegrass lands in Floyd.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30, $25. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, specialc.com
Eric Sommer & The Fabulous Piedmonts
Eclectic blues-rock act rolls to the Coffee Pot.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $10 via renascententertainment.ticketleap.com. 540-774-8256, https://facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, ericsommer.com/piedmonts
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Braincell, OmenKiller, Vallar Morghulis 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.com
The Reppertons, with Distortions, Rough Dreams, Downstrokes, Takedowns 9 p.m. Pizza Den. $5
Jeremy Davall 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free
Karlee Raye 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ. Free
K-92 Morning St. Pat's DJ Party noon, DJ Flex 8 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. $5
D.A.M. 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
The Parachute Brigade 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10
Jeff Miller 1:30 p.m. GOTE 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free
SUNDAY
The John Hartford Project Concert and workshop
A group of talented acoustic performers travel to Floyd to share the iconic Hartford's music and methods.
Details: 7 p.m. (4 p.m. workshop event) The Floyd Country Store. $25, $20 ($35 workshop) via floydcountrystore.com/events. hartfordprojecttour.com
TUESDAY
Jesse Smathers & Friends 5 p.m. Floyd Country Store. Free ($10 suggested donation)
WEDNESDAY
Live at The Grandin: The Wildwoods
A folky Americana group led by Noah and Chloe Gross, traveling from Lincoln, Nebraska, makes a stop at the Grandin. Hear and see a live performance, "West Virginia Rain," via youtu.be/QMReVBZPKP0.
Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $13 advance via grandintheatre.com, $15 day of show.
Along Those Lines
Pop and rock with multiple voices out front.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. alongthoselinesband.com
Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.