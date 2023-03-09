THURSDAY

Branford Marsalis

Saxophonist Marsalis, part of a great American music family, is a master of composition, interpretation and improvisation. He leads his jazz quartet at the Jeff.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. $65, $50, $40, $35. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org,

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band

Your occasional reminder that one of country music's greatest guitarists is a regular on the Floyd music scene.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Jeremy Short

A Kentucky man with fiery guitar licks and soulful singing returns to Roanoke.

The Wood Brothers

With Michaela Anne

Reliably awesome songsmiths and performers sold out the Harvester a while back.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. thewoodbros.com, michaelaanne.com

FRIDAY

Sam Robbins

With Dan and Adonna

Robbins, a Kerrville Folk Festival winner, is equally talented at songwriting and performing.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, samrobbinsmusic.com

Hackensaw Boys

With Jared Stout Band

Raucous fun from the headliner, with a rock-solid opener.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $17 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com, $20 door. hackensawboys.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Kendall Street Company

Jammy goodness from Charlottesvile.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 day of show. kendallstreetcompany.com

Matt Powell

Powell is a talented singer, songwriter and guitarist.

Chatham County Line

Road trip alert: High class, bluegrass-adjacent music

Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Tom Floyd Trio with Justin Craig 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Jerry Wimmer Trio 9:30 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10

Leonard Blush and the Camelcals 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free

Kinnfolk 5:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Cameron Moore 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Shelby Lee Lowe 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

FRIDAY and SUNDAY

Christian Q and The Groove 9 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Market. Free. 5 p.m. Sunady. Fork in the Alley. Free

SATURDAY

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

With The Dundies, Empty Bottles, The Frequency, Juice

It's an early St. Patrick's Day weekend this year, but the festivities always land on a Saturday, so as to assure plentiful day drinking all around town. Plenty of family fun to be had, though, at this event.

Details: 10 a.m. festival begins, 11 a.m. parade. Parade from Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue to Campbell Avenue till Williamson Road. Festival at plaza behind City Market Building. Free. downtownroanoke.org, dundies.band

St. Pat's Street Party

With Hogslop String Band, Travers Brothership, Empty Bottles (outside); Sexbruise?, Dale & the ZDubs, Ripejive, Eric Wayne Band, GAK! Charissa Joy & the High Frequency, Eric Wayne Band (inside)

High quality music of national, regional and local stature is on tap, along with your green beers and increasingly poor judgment calls.

Corned Beef & Co. Celtic Celebration

With Pirates of the Piedmont, Star City Ceili Band, Albemarle Pipes and Drum, Kinnfolk, Irish Dance Academy of Southwest Virginia

Did you know the man who became St. Patrick was once kidnapped by pirates? The internet told us so.

Details: 10 a.m. (performers at 12:30 p.m.) outside Corned Beef & Co. Free. 540-342-3354, cornedbeefandco.com, facebook.com/piratesofthepiedmont

Sidewinders St. Patty's Street Party

With Jason Owens and Christian Beck

Music inside and out, with other entertainment upstairs and down at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk. Call the venue for the cover charge.

Details: 11 a.m. (music at 2 p.m.) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jasonowensmusic.com,

Kruger Brothers

Road trip alert: A phenomenal acoustic music act hits a newly refreshed Wytheville landmark.

Special Consensus

IBMA-winning, Grammy-nominated bluegrass lands in Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30, $25. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, specialc.com

Eric Sommer & The Fabulous Piedmonts

Eclectic blues-rock act rolls to the Coffee Pot.

Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $10 via renascententertainment.ticketleap.com. 540-774-8256, https://facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, ericsommer.com/piedmonts

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Braincell, OmenKiller, Vallar Morghulis 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.com

The Reppertons, with Distortions, Rough Dreams, Downstrokes, Takedowns 9 p.m. Pizza Den. $5

Jeremy Davall 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free

Karlee Raye 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ. Free

K-92 Morning St. Pat's DJ Party noon, DJ Flex 8 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. $5

D.A.M. 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

The Parachute Brigade 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10

Jeff Miller 1:30 p.m. GOTE 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free

SUNDAY

The John Hartford Project Concert and workshop

A group of talented acoustic performers travel to Floyd to share the iconic Hartford's music and methods.

Details: 7 p.m. (4 p.m. workshop event) The Floyd Country Store. $25, $20 ($35 workshop) via floydcountrystore.com/events. hartfordprojecttour.com

TUESDAY

Jesse Smathers & Friends 5 p.m. Floyd Country Store. Free ($10 suggested donation)

WEDNESDAY

Live at The Grandin: The Wildwoods

A folky Americana group led by Noah and Chloe Gross, traveling from Lincoln, Nebraska, makes a stop at the Grandin. Hear and see a live performance, "West Virginia Rain," via youtu.be/QMReVBZPKP0.

Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $13 advance via grandintheatre.com, $15 day of show.

Along Those Lines

Pop and rock with multiple voices out front.

