Top Tickets — Brett Eldredge, Backwoods Blues Festival, Suzy Bogguss, Mipso, The Marshall Tucker Band, Gangstagrass

THURSDAY

Mipso With Kate Rhudy

A North Carolina folk/Americana act, beloved in Rocky Mount, returns to the town’s premiere venue. Mipso’s recent recordings are part of a pandemic project of cover songs that the band once swore it would never take to a studio. Promises are made to be broken, as they say, and we’re OK with this one.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27, $200 VIP table. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, mipsomusic.com, katerhudy.com

Also on Thursday …

Florencia and the Feeling 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free

Murder Wagon 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Party in Elmwood: Part-Time Party Band 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $5, free to 12-younger

FRIDAY

Brett Eldredge

With Lauren Alaina

A charismatic pop-country dude with a strong voice and top country hits including “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music” and “Drunk on Your Love” headlines the Elmwood amphitheater stage. Opening act Alaina has been a favorite at downtown honky tonk Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon.

Details: 8 p.m. Elmwood Park. $39, free to 6-younger. downtownsummerseries.com, bretteldredge.com, laurenalainaofficial.com

Suzy Bogguss

Fans of ‘90s-era country, take note: Bogguss was a queen in those years, with such numbers as cowboy song “Someday Soon,” the John Hiatt-penned “Drive South” and the chart crossover “Letting Go.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $27, $208 VIP table. suzybogguss.com

Also on Friday …

Cinematheque 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8

First Fridays: Mended Fences 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road. $5

The Ambassador 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10

Kinnfolk 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free

The Thrillbillyz 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

Daisychain 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Jeremy Davall 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Limbers, with Junior Airline Pilot 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Doug & Robin 7 p.m. – 10 pm—The Hangout

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Derek Andrews 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

SATURDAY

Backroads Blues Festival: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Shepherd, whose team put together this touring fest, got his start with comparisons to Stevie Ray Vaughan, and has become a blues-rock mainstay with hot chops and tone. Buddy Guy, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, has decades of touring on his resume and can work a crowd as well as anyone out there. Blues aficionados, note that you should arrive in plenty of time to see Ingram, the genre’s future standard-bearer.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $45, $700 VIP table advance, $50 day of show. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, kennywayneshepherd.net, buddyguy.net, christonekingfishingram.com

The Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour

“Can’t You See” this band has been a regular in Southwest Virginia in recent years, and perseveres.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $54.50 (tax, fee not included) via 520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, marshalltucker.com

Gangstagrass

New York band fuses bluegrass and hip hop, with successful results including a song on the TV series “Justified.”

Also on Saturday …

Bluegrass Pickin’ in the Park: Junior Sisk, with Wound Tight, Bluegrass Brothers 5:30 p.m. Longwood Park, Salem. Free

Twin Creeks Stringband feat. Eddie Bond 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10, $8 Friends card holders, $5 Fixture card holders

Newport Jamboree: Eight Point Star, with County Connection 7 p.m. 650 Blue Grass Trail, Newport. $5 suggested donation to performers

City of Radford Summer Concert Series: Stars Go Dim, with Dustin Chapman & Ryleigh Madison 7 p.m. Glencoe Lower Field, 600 Unruh Drive, Radford. $5, free to 12-younger

Ripejive 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5

The Slocan Ramblers, with Nobody’s Business 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, free to 12-younger

Bionic Donkey, with Desolations Edge, Of the Oceans, Dé Merè 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $7, 21-older

Pathway, with Orphan Riot, Death By Pencil 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den. $10

Tim Martin 5 p.m. The Hangout. Free

TJ Ellis 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free

The Grass Puppies 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Pan 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

5PTS Pentathlon Lawn Games with Jared Stout Band 6 p.m. Saturday, Baked Shrimp with Empty Bottles 6 p.m. Sunday. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $50, $10, $5 via seetickets.us/08212022

SUNDAY

Keep Flying

This band describes itself as nudist punk rock. It had better keeps its clothes on, or the Fork won’t be able to sell PBRs anymore. Keep Flying released a new album, “Revival,” last week and is touring hard to promote it.

Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, keepflying.band

Also on Sunday …

MANSGOTTAEAT feat. Foster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel 4 p.m. Village Grill. Free

Gary Randal 1 p.m. Wendy Godley Trio 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free

Vinton Palooza SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Jared Stout Band, The Kings 1 p.m. Vinton War Memorial. $10, free to 12-younger

The Dog Bowl Market: Will Farmer 11 a.m. (music at noon) The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Free

Holly Bos 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free

WEDNESDAY

Threesound 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free