Top Tickets — Brett Young, Dan Tyminski, Rhiannon Giddens, Immanuel Wilkins, Crawford & Power

THURSDAY

Will Overman

Charlottesville singer/songwriter returns to town with music including recent album “The Winemaker’s Daughter.”

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert & Friends Get a good “Telewhacking” in Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Venue encourages donations to performers. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

FRIDAY

Brett Young

With Jordan Fletcher

The 2022 Budweiser Summer Series finale features Young, who has had country hits with “Like I Loved You,” “Lady” and “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Fun fact: His college baseball career didn’t survive so-called Tommy John surgery to replace an elbow ligament.

Details: 8 p.m. Elmwood Park. $39 (tax, fee not included) via brettyoung.brownpapertickets.com. downtownroanoke.org, brettyoungmusic.com, jordanfletcherofficial.com

Dan Tyminski Band

Tyminski, a bona fide bluegrass star, first came to attention singing and playing rhythm guitar with Southwest Virginia’s own Lonesome River Band.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $27, $220 VIP table. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, dantyminski.com

Rooster Walk Presents: Crawford & Power, with The Jared Stout Band

Up-and-coming Roanoke-area country band Crawford & Power headlines the first of two days full of music at the Rooster Walk site.

Details: 8 p.m. Pop’s Farm, Axton. $20 plus camping options including on-site cabin via eventbrite.com. roosterwalk.com, crawfordandpower.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Grandin Chillage: Music Road Co The Chillage season finale is also the last time the party will happen at the former gas station on Grandin.

Details: 5:30 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, musicroadco.com

FRIDAY-OCT. 31

Blue Ridge Nightmares

Are you ready for a month’s worth of thrill and chills? This event has a rep for big frights.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Thursdays too, starting next week). 1910 9th St. S.E. $20 Thursdays and Sundays, $30 Fridays and Saturdays; 16-younger with adult accompaniment only. blueridgenightmares.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Alex Key

Wilkesboro, North Carolina, singer trucks in 1990s-era country.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for into. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, alexkeymusicgroup.com

SATURDAY

Jazz Club: Immanuel Wilkins

Saxman Wilkins’ debut album, “Omega,” was the New York Times’ jazz album of the year in 2020. Hear music from that record and his 2022 offering, “The 7th Hand,” at the Jeff.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall. $30 each set. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, immanuelwilkins.com

Rooster Walk Presents Rives on the Road: Dangermuffin, with The Wilson Springs Hotel

Two bands with lots of Southwest Virginia fans finish a weekend of music at Rooster Walk.

Details: 8 p.m. Pop’s Farm. $15 and camping options via eventbrite.com. dangermuffinmusic.com, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel

Western Centuries

Seattle-based country- and rock-roots band returns to Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $18.50. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, westerncenturies.com

Twisted Track Two-Year Anniversary Party: Palmyra, The Jared Stout Band

The top finishers in FloydFest’s On the Rise contest play this party.

Details: 3 p.m. (Palmyra) and 7 p.m. (Stout Band) Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. $5. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, palmyratheband.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Reggae in the Park: Liontracks Reggae Band, Nyo Allen Music, ArkLight Sound System, DJ Rubystar

An irie soiree will donate some proceeds to the nonprofit Apple Ridge Farm.

Details: 4 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park (or Dogtown Roadhouse if it rains), Floyd. Free; donations accepted at event and via gofund.me/4f986efe. appleridge.org, dogtownroadhouse.com, skyhighreggae.com

The Kind

A stalwart jamband cover act hits the Fork in the Alley stage.

Details: 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, thekind.rocks

SUNDAY

Lenny Marcus & Friends

Piano master Marcus has some high-class jazzer pals.

Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, lennymarcusmusic.com

WEDNESDAY Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Look to Tuesday’s Extra for more on this show from the Grammy Award-winning Giddens.

Blues Traveler

With The Jared Stout Band

Read more about John Popper and band’s return to Roanoke in Tuesday’s Extra.

Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, bluestraveler.com

Darsombra With L.A. Dies, Dover & The Elevators

The Baltimore-based headliner’s videos show a duo having a fun time playing some spooky music. Evidence at youtu.be/jrMmOR5p1Cc. A good way to start Halloween season.

Craver, Chrisholm and Shay

Young, jazz-slinging trio plays. The venue’s “Pints for a Purpose” is about suicide prevention.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

NEXT WEEK: OCT. 6: Jamey Johnson at Dr Pepper Park; Hayley Jane at 5 Points Music Sanctuary