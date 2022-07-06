Top Tickets — Brian Regan, Scythian, Paul Thorn, 4848 Fest, Replenish Festival, Kidd G and Chase Matthews, Mike Mitchell Band, Her Majesty

THURSDAY
Brian Regan
A stand-up comic’s stand-up comic returns to a city and a venue that have laughed with him for years.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $57.50, $47.50, $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, brianregan.com
Floyd Small Town Summer: Scythian with Palmyra
The D.C.-based headliner is at home among Celtic, Americana, country and folk music fans. Rockers like ‘em, too.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, scythianmusic.com, palmyratheband.com
Woody Woodworth & the Piners
Throwback country vibes from a Richmond band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, woodywoodworth.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
4848 Fest
With Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (Thursday), Andy Frasco & The U.N., Greensky Bluegrass, Leftover Salmon (Friday), Dumpstaphunk, Greensky Bluegrass, The Wood Brothers and more
Road trip alert: A wild variety of music at the hippest of ski resorts.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Snowshow Mountain ResortSnowshoe, West Virginia. 4848festival.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Salem Fair
Cimmaron (Thursday), Mountain Highway (Friday), Adam Rutledge (Saturday), Phat Boys Band (Sunday)
Grab a corn dog, hit the beer garden, listen to the music play and brave the thrill rides.
Details: 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon Saturday and Sunday. Rear of Salem Civic Center, Salem. Free (ride credits $10-$50), parking free. salemfair.com, cimmaronband.com, adamrutledgemusic.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Replenish Festival
With The Afters, Jonny Diaz, featured speaker Ed Slaughter, Micah LeeAnn, Replenished Band, Chris McQuistion, Deep Water
A Dove Award-winning pop band is headlining this Christian-centric one-day music festival that starts early and ends later for campers. Lots of kids’ activities are available, too.
Details: Noon Friday (open to campers only) 11 a.m. Saturday (10 a.m. gates for non-campers) 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. Burnett Farm, Willis. $15, $5 7-13, free 6-younger; camping $15 per night. replenishfest.com, theafters.com, jonnydiaz.com
FRIDAY
Paul Thorn
With Corey Hunley
Rocking, bluesy singer and songwriter Thorn is beloved in Southwest Virginia. See him by SML, with Roanoke’s Corey Hunley, another relatable tunesmith who opens frequently for Thorn in these parts.
Details: 6:15 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. GA $50 advance, $115 VIP via seetickets.us/07082022, $58 day of show. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, paulthorn.com, coreyhunley.com
The Crooked Road’s Music & Dance Spectacular
With Junior Sisk Band, Whitetop Mountain Band, Dori Freeman with Scott Freeman and Willard Gayheart, Justin Golden, Becky Hill, Eugene Wolf
From Sisk’s driving traditional ‘grass to Barter Theatre mainstay Wolf, this show brings deep quality.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $30, $10 Virginia Tech students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, artscenter.vt.edu, juniorsisk.com, dorifreeman.com
Kidd G and Chase Matthew
Two country music up-and-comers share a bill at Dr Pepper Park.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $39, $20, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, kiddgmusic.com, chasematthew.com
Dance Candy
Super funky jams from a group of Richmond ringers.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. facebook.com/TheDanceCandy
Jesse Ray Carter Duo
Raw blues and honky-tonk.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
Virginia Electric
Garage-Americana rock originals, played with heart.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, virginiaelectricmusic.com
Aberration Live! Hip Hop Night: DatBoiiCJ, TooSmoove Capo, PesoWithTheDraco, Toxic Deuce, Big BOLO
A night of beats and verses at the Den.
Details: 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $12 advance via aberration.rocks/aint-afraid-38cb8d. $15. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, soundcloud.com/imtripping66
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Alex Key
Baritone singer Key’s originals have a throwback style reminiscent of Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley.
Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, alexkeymusicgroup.com
SATURDAY
Mike Mitchell Bluegrass Band
With None of the Above
Top flight multi-instrumentalist Mitchell is a fiddle master.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, mikemitchellmusic.com, noneoftheabove.net
Her Majesty
With Sullivan Smith & Stray Lions, Films On Song, Pale Blue Dot
This one has the look of a showcase for Roanoke-area rockers.
Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, hermajestyband.com, sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com, instagram.com/filmsonsong, pbdband.com
Square Dance: Caller Becky Hill, Nobody’s Business
Swing your partner ‘round and ‘round …
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show, $10 Friends, $8 Fixtures. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, rebeccahill.org
Live at The Fillmore
Touring act fetes the original Allman Brothers Band.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $27, $240 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, liveatthefillmoreband.com
Dog Bowl Concert Series: The Kings
A classic Roanoke party band gets down in the Dog Bowl.
Details: 5 p.m. Black Dog Salvage, Dog Bowl. $5 at the gates, 12-younger free. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/BDSDogBowl, thekingsband.com
WEDNESDAY
Summer Concert Series: The Embers
These cats will shag you rotten.
Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $30 via eventbrite.com. 540-721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, theembersband.net