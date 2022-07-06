Top Tickets — Brian Regan, Scythian, Paul Thorn, 4848 Fest, Replenish Festival, Kidd G and Chase Matthews, Mike Mitchell Band, Her Majesty

THURSDAY

Brian Regan

A stand-up comic’s stand-up comic returns to a city and a venue that have laughed with him for years.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $57.50, $47.50, $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, brianregan.com

Floyd Small Town Summer: Scythian with Palmyra

The D.C.-based headliner is at home among Celtic, Americana, country and folk music fans. Rockers like ‘em, too.

Woody Woodworth & the Piners

Throwback country vibes from a Richmond band.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

4848 Fest

With Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (Thursday), Andy Frasco & The U.N., Greensky Bluegrass, Leftover Salmon (Friday), Dumpstaphunk, Greensky Bluegrass, The Wood Brothers and more

Road trip alert: A wild variety of music at the hippest of ski resorts.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Snowshow Mountain ResortSnowshoe, West Virginia. 4848festival.com

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Salem Fair

Cimmaron (Thursday), Mountain Highway (Friday), Adam Rutledge (Saturday), Phat Boys Band (Sunday)

Grab a corn dog, hit the beer garden, listen to the music play and brave the thrill rides.

Details: 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon Saturday and Sunday. Rear of Salem Civic Center, Salem. Free (ride credits $10-$50), parking free. salemfair.com, cimmaronband.com, adamrutledgemusic.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Replenish Festival

With The Afters, Jonny Diaz, featured speaker Ed Slaughter, Micah LeeAnn, Replenished Band, Chris McQuistion, Deep Water

A Dove Award-winning pop band is headlining this Christian-centric one-day music festival that starts early and ends later for campers. Lots of kids’ activities are available, too.

Details: Noon Friday (open to campers only) 11 a.m. Saturday (10 a.m. gates for non-campers) 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. Burnett Farm, Willis. $15, $5 7-13, free 6-younger; camping $15 per night. replenishfest.com, theafters.com, jonnydiaz.com

FRIDAY

Paul Thorn

With Corey Hunley

Rocking, bluesy singer and songwriter Thorn is beloved in Southwest Virginia. See him by SML, with Roanoke’s Corey Hunley, another relatable tunesmith who opens frequently for Thorn in these parts.

Details: 6:15 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. GA $50 advance, $115 VIP via seetickets.us/07082022, $58 day of show. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, paulthorn.com, coreyhunley.com

The Crooked Road’s Music & Dance Spectacular

With Junior Sisk Band, Whitetop Mountain Band, Dori Freeman with Scott Freeman and Willard Gayheart, Justin Golden, Becky Hill, Eugene Wolf

From Sisk’s driving traditional ‘grass to Barter Theatre mainstay Wolf, this show brings deep quality.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $30, $10 Virginia Tech students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, artscenter.vt.edu, juniorsisk.com, dorifreeman.com

Kidd G and Chase Matthew

Two country music up-and-comers share a bill at Dr Pepper Park.

Dance Candy

Super funky jams from a group of Richmond ringers.

Jesse Ray Carter Duo

Raw blues and honky-tonk.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic

Virginia Electric

Garage-Americana rock originals, played with heart.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, virginiaelectricmusic.com

Aberration Live! Hip Hop Night: DatBoiiCJ, TooSmoove Capo, PesoWithTheDraco, Toxic Deuce, Big BOLO

A night of beats and verses at the Den.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Alex Key

Baritone singer Key’s originals have a throwback style reminiscent of Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley.

Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, alexkeymusicgroup.com

SATURDAY

Mike Mitchell Bluegrass Band

With None of the Above

Top flight multi-instrumentalist Mitchell is a fiddle master.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, mikemitchellmusic.com, noneoftheabove.net

Her Majesty

With Sullivan Smith & Stray Lions, Films On Song, Pale Blue Dot

This one has the look of a showcase for Roanoke-area rockers.

Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, hermajestyband.com, sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com, instagram.com/filmsonsong, pbdband.com

Square Dance: Caller Becky Hill, Nobody’s Business

Swing your partner ‘round and ‘round …

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show, $10 Friends, $8 Fixtures. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, rebeccahill.org

Live at The Fillmore

Touring act fetes the original Allman Brothers Band.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $27, $240 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, liveatthefillmoreband.com

Dog Bowl Concert Series: The Kings

A classic Roanoke party band gets down in the Dog Bowl.

Details: 5 p.m. Black Dog Salvage, Dog Bowl. $5 at the gates, 12-younger free. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/BDSDogBowl, thekingsband.com

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concert Series: The Embers

These cats will shag you rotten.