Top Tickets — Bristol Rhythm & Roots, Blackberry Smoke, Cody Johnson, Josh Turner, Lady Couch

If you like metal and hip-hop and didn’t get tickets four days after they went on sale, you missed out.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

With Blackberry Smoke, A Thousand Horses, Dr. Dog, Cory Wong and more

The 20th go-round for this festival doesn’t look quite the same as it did before Jason Isbell and others dropped out because the festival did not require vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test to enter. Quality remains on the bill, and organizers have added A Thousand Horses and Cory Wong to the lineup.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Downtown Bristol Virginia and Tennessee. $125 weekend, $50 each day; Thursday kickoff with Cruz Contreras & Friends $40; plus parking and camping prices listed at bit.ly/BristolRhythmTix. bristolrhythm.com, athousandhorses.com, drdogmusic.com

FRIDAY

Bud Light Vinyl Vault: Collective Soul, with Better Than Ezra, Tonic

Read more about this show in Friday’s Extra.