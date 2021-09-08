Top Tickets — Bristol Rhythm & Roots, Blackberry Smoke, Cody Johnson, Josh Turner, Lady Couch

THURSDAY
Blackberry Smoke
With The Vegabonds
A contemporary Southern rock juggernaut returns to Southwest Virginia, on its way to headline at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion this weekend.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $49 pit, $35 general admission (tax, fees not included). drpepperpark.com, blackberrysmoke.com, thevegabonds.com
Madison Cunningham and Hawktail
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about these two acts sharing a Lime Kiln bill.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $40 at show. limekilntheater.org, madisoncunningham.com, hawktailmusic.com
The BLNDRS
Central Virginia rock quartet hits Roanoke.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, theblndrs.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
With Rob Zombie, Bush, Halestorm, Cypress Hill, Mastodon, Anthrax, Ludacris, Body Count feat. Ice-T, The Hu and more
If you like metal and hip-hop and didn’t get tickets four days after they went on sale, you missed out.
Details: SOLD OUT. blueridgerockfest.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
With Blackberry Smoke, A Thousand Horses, Dr. Dog, Cory Wong and more
The 20th go-round for this festival doesn’t look quite the same as it did before Jason Isbell and others dropped out because the festival did not require vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test to enter. Quality remains on the bill, and organizers have added A Thousand Horses and Cory Wong to the lineup.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Downtown Bristol Virginia and Tennessee. $125 weekend, $50 each day; Thursday kickoff with Cruz Contreras & Friends $40; plus parking and camping prices listed at bit.ly/BristolRhythmTix. bristolrhythm.com, athousandhorses.com, drdogmusic.com
FRIDAY
Bud Light Vinyl Vault: Collective Soul, with Better Than Ezra, Tonic
Read more about this show in Friday’s Extra.
Details: 7 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $39, $608 VIP table for eight. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, collectivesoul.com, betterthanezra.com, toniconline.com
Orange Culture
Young alt-rock band has a lot of talent and energy.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial
5 Points Open House: Empty Bottles
A Roanoke venue reopens its doors for live music.
Details: 6 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. General admission free, seats $15, $10. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/emptybottlesva
Kray Van Kirk
With Betsy Biesenbach
The headliner, a singer/songwriter from Alaska, is writing new myths.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, krayvankirk.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Cooper Greer
Greer has a smooth, twangy baritone.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/coopergreermusic
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Freedom Fest 2021
With Keith & Melissa Webb, Blu3Print, Bill Price, Rick Sloan and more
It’s the first of three weekends celebrating veteran soldiers, first responders and horses. It’s solid family fun.
Details: Noon Saturday, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The New Freedom Farm, Buchanan. $7 each day. newfreedomfarm.org, facebook.com/blu3printOG,
SATURDAY
Cody Johnson
With Ian Munsick, Crawford & Power
Country upstart Johnson, a rodeo dude, returns to Salem Civic Center. The valley’s own Crawford & Power open the show.
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $49, $44, $39, $104 VIP, $5 preferred parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, codyjohnsonmusic.com, ianmunsick.com, crawfordandpower.com
Josh Turner
Some of the smoothest baritone and bass notes come from this country music hit maker.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $99, $49, $39, $5 parking. berglundcenter.live, joshturner.com
Lady Couch
Check out Saturday’s Extra to read more about this show from a band that includes Roanoke Valley native Allen Thompson.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. ladycouch.com
5 Points Open House: Lengthwise, a Tribute to Phish
A Roanoke quartet pays tribute to one of the biggest jambands on the planet.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. General admission free, seats $15, $10. bit.ly/LengthwiseFB
The Runaway Grooms
Colorado band finds inspiration from The Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, therunawaygrooms.com
The Wilson Springs Hotel
Richmond band has been bringing its country and bluegrass to this part of the state a lot recently.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle’s Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
Karlee Raye Trio, Jordan Harman
Raye jams outside Starr Hill, and Harman will lay it down indoors.
Details: 4:30 p.m. (Raye), 7 p.m. (Harman). Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, jordanharman.com, facebook.com/KarleeRayeMusic
SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY
Palmyra
This multi-faceted trio’s eclectic, folky goodness can roll from spooky to sublime, with strong harmonies and evocative songcraft.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke $12. thespotonkirk.org. 5 p.m. Wednesday. Parkway Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, palmyratheband.com
WEDNESDAY
John Colby Elswick
Hear a talented performer who both sings well and can rip on guitar.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com,