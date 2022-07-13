Top Tickets — Brothers Osborne, Jazz in July, Quiet Riot, Marty Stuart, The Quebe Sisters, The Kruger Brothers, Ukrainian Refugee Benefit Concert

THURSDAY

Y.H.A.L.E.

Check out a jam-inclined band of Roanoke-area cats.

FRIDAY

Brothers Osborne

With Ashland Craft

The Budweiser Summer Series kicks off with a recent Grammy Award-winning act. The pride of Deale, Maryland, features scorching hot guitar work from John Osborne and powerful vocals from brother T.J.

The Kruger Brothers

Bluegrass and folk trio is European cats who love American roots music.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $42.50 general admission advance, $107.50 VIP via seetickets.us/07152022; $50.50 day of show. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, krugerbrothers.com

Dr. Bacon

Asheville, North Carolina-based sextet melds bluegrass with funk and jammy rock.

Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Sisters & Brothers

Funk, jazz-rock and soul in the evening. Jerry Garcia Band-style jams at night.

Big Homie X

With Nito, King Khazz

Big Homie X and warmup act Nito are signed to Salem-based Aberration Music, which puts on Pizza Den’s concerts.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Michael Leatherman

Check out a Virginia-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, michaelleatherman.com

The Floorboards

High class Americana rock and country-soul.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse.| 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com

SATURDAY

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

With Ella Folk

One of the greatest country bands you will ever hear. It’s that simple. If this is your bag and you haven’t heard Stuart live before, go if you can.

Details: 5:30 p.m. The Coves at SML. $73.50, $53.50, $158.50 VIP upgrade via seetickets.us/07162022. martystuart.net, ellafolk.com

Jazz in July

With N’awlins Big Easy Band and Second Line Horns, Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag, Vosbein-Magee Big Band, McFadden & Friends

This year’s Jazz in July brings it Crescent City style. The fest features a horn parade — tuba included — with the audience invited to join.

Quiet Riot

With Last Night’s Villain

Classic-era bassist Rudy Sarzo and band will help you check your “Metal Health.”

The Quebe Sisters

Hear some of the greatest fiddling and singing that Texas has on offer.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $28 advance, $32 day of show. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, quebesisters.com

Bill and the Belles

With ShadowGrass

Harmony-laden, humor-injected country music is Bill and the Belles’ forte.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, billandthebelles.com, shadowgrass.band

Newport Jamboree: American Roots, The Jugbusters

Hear varieties of country and folk music.

Details: 7 p.m. Village of Newport Community Park, Newport. $5 suggested donation to musicians. facebook.com/NewportJamboree

Terry Brown Ascension Project

Brown, a stellar singer, has a great band of soul, jazz and R&B players.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject

SUNDAY

Ukrainian Refugee Benefit Concert: Stanislav Khristenko

A world-class pianist who was born in Ukraine takes to the 88s to play for his homeland, brutalized by war. Roanoke Valley Sister Cities and the Ukrainian Americans of Roanoke are sponsoring.

Details: 3 p.m. Roanoke College, Olin Hall, Salem. $100, students with ID $50 at door. rvsci.us, khristenko.com

MansGottaEat

Roanoke’s full of all star bands. Foster Burton is in several. Here, keyboardist Paul Tressel and drummer (and FloydFest honcho) Kris Hodges join.

Details: 4 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 540-767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com

Dog Bowl Market: Harvest Blaque

Food, wine, shopping and music.

Details: 11 a.m. (music at noon) The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, facebook.com/HarvestBlaque

WEDNESDAY

Bad Cameo

Not every #floridaman is a bad one. This #floridatrio classifies its style as funk-fusion.

Dinner & A Show: Star City Swag

Shawn Spencer and her swinging cats keep the vibes rolling from Jazz in July up the mountain to Floyd.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $42 dinner and show, $22 show only.