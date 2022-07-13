Top Tickets — Brothers Osborne, Jazz in July, Quiet Riot, Marty Stuart, The Quebe Sisters, The Kruger Brothers, Ukrainian Refugee Benefit Concert

THURSDAY
Y.H.A.L.E.
Check out a jam-inclined band of Roanoke-area cats.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/YHALEMusic
FRIDAY
Brothers Osborne
With Ashland Craft
The Budweiser Summer Series kicks off with a recent Grammy Award-winning act. The pride of Deale, Maryland, features scorching hot guitar work from John Osborne and powerful vocals from brother T.J.
Details: 8 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Elmwood Park. $39 via brothersosborne.brownpapertickets.com. downtownroanoke.org, brothersosborne.com, ashlandcraft.com
The Kruger Brothers
Bluegrass and folk trio is European cats who love American roots music.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $42.50 general admission advance, $107.50 VIP via seetickets.us/07152022; $50.50 day of show. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, krugerbrothers.com
Dr. Bacon
Asheville, North Carolina-based sextet melds bluegrass with funk and jammy rock.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. drbaconband.com
Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Sisters & Brothers
Funk, jazz-rock and soul in the evening. Jerry Garcia Band-style jams at night.
Details: 5:30 p.m. (Hadden trio), 9 p.m. (Sisters & Brothers) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, sistersandbrothersband.com, facebook.com/isaachaddenorgantrio
Big Homie X
With Nito, King Khazz
Big Homie X and warmup act Nito are signed to Salem-based Aberration Music, which puts on Pizza Den’s concerts.
Details: 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/BigHomieX
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Michael Leatherman
Check out a Virginia-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, michaelleatherman.com
The Floorboards
High class Americana rock and country-soul.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse.| 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com
SATURDAY
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
With Ella Folk
One of the greatest country bands you will ever hear. It’s that simple. If this is your bag and you haven’t heard Stuart live before, go if you can.
Details: 5:30 p.m. The Coves at SML. $73.50, $53.50, $158.50 VIP upgrade via seetickets.us/07162022. martystuart.net, ellafolk.com
Jazz in July
With N’awlins Big Easy Band and Second Line Horns, Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag, Vosbein-Magee Big Band, McFadden & Friends
This year’s Jazz in July brings it Crescent City style. The fest features a horn parade — tuba included — with the audience invited to join.
Details: 3:45 p.m. (3:30 p.m. gates) Longwood Park, Salem. Free. 540-375-3057, salemva.gov, lennymarcusmusic.com, vosbeinmageebigband.com, facebook.com/StarCitySwag, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Quiet Riot
With Last Night’s Villain
Classic-era bassist Rudy Sarzo and band will help you check your “Metal Health.”
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, quietriot.band, facebook.com/LNVOfficial
The Quebe Sisters
Hear some of the greatest fiddling and singing that Texas has on offer.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $28 advance, $32 day of show. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, quebesisters.com
Bill and the Belles
With ShadowGrass
Harmony-laden, humor-injected country music is Bill and the Belles’ forte.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, billandthebelles.com, shadowgrass.band
Newport Jamboree: American Roots, The Jugbusters
Hear varieties of country and folk music.
Details: 7 p.m. Village of Newport Community Park, Newport. $5 suggested donation to musicians. facebook.com/NewportJamboree
Terry Brown Ascension Project
Brown, a stellar singer, has a great band of soul, jazz and R&B players.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject
SUNDAY
Ukrainian Refugee Benefit Concert: Stanislav Khristenko
A world-class pianist who was born in Ukraine takes to the 88s to play for his homeland, brutalized by war. Roanoke Valley Sister Cities and the Ukrainian Americans of Roanoke are sponsoring.
Details: 3 p.m. Roanoke College, Olin Hall, Salem. $100, students with ID $50 at door. rvsci.us, khristenko.com
MansGottaEat
Roanoke’s full of all star bands. Foster Burton is in several. Here, keyboardist Paul Tressel and drummer (and FloydFest honcho) Kris Hodges join.
Details: 4 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 540-767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com
Dog Bowl Market: Harvest Blaque
Food, wine, shopping and music.
Details: 11 a.m. (music at noon) The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, facebook.com/HarvestBlaque
WEDNESDAY
Bad Cameo
Not every #floridaman is a bad one. This #floridatrio classifies its style as funk-fusion.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/badcameomusic
Dinner & A Show: Star City Swag
Shawn Spencer and her swinging cats keep the vibes rolling from Jazz in July up the mountain to Floyd.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $42 dinner and show, $22 show only.