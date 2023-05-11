THURSDAY
Consider The Source
With Root Lock
One of the wildest-sounding, most intense instrumental trios ever to pass through these parts is back at 5 Points. Consider the Source delivers what it calls "sci-fi fusion."
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $35, $30, $27, $18 advance via seetickets.us/05112023, $22 general admission at door. considerthesourcemusic.com, facebook.com/rootlock.ss
FRIDAY
Jazz Club at Jefferson Center: Camille Thurman with Darrell Green Quartet
Thurman is a wonderful singer and saxophonist who is part of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (she plays bass clarinet, flute, and piccolo, too!). She closes Jefferson Center's 2022-23 season with two sets fronting smashing drummer Green's combo. Watch the two together at youtu.be/OrF6eQWdId4. It's stupefying that tickets might remain for both sets, but they did by press time.
Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30 each set. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, camillethurmanmusic.com, darrellgreen.net
The Get Right Band
Electronic, psychedelic, indie-rock trio from Asheville, North Carolina, recently released what is likely it's best album yet, "iTopia." Sample it and check a video of the track "Hell Yes Refresh" at distrokid.com/hyperfollow/thegetrightband/itopia.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thegetrightband.com
Corey Smith
With Jeb Gipson
DIY Americana/country cat Smith has staked out the Harvester for his SWVA shows. IYKYK, as they say.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $32. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, coreysmith.com, facebook.com/jebgipsonmusic
Daleville Summer Concert Series: Taylor Austin Dye
Nashville-based performer Dye has made noise and picked up fans with her song, "Rest in Peace." Check out the video at youtu.be/PZ2ThvZC_fs.
Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free to 12-younger. 540-774-4415, facebook.com/dalevilletowncenter, tayloraustindye.com
Ari Hest
A Spot on Kirk favorite returns to the room with outstanding songs and performances.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance, $18 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, arihest.com
Presley Barker
Road trip alert: Young Barker can pick a guitar and is building a repertoire.
Details: 7 p.m. The Rex Theater, Galax. $15 via eventbrite.com. 276-236-0329, rex.theater, facebook.com/thepresleybarker
Root Down Jazz 6 p.m. Lush Lounge, Floyd. Free
Tuesday's Gone Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $45, $25, $75 VIP Skybox
Gasoline Alley 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $8
Seph Custer Band 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10
Mike Franke, with Christopher Hammock 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
McKenzie Roark 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Charissa Joy 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free
In The Pocket 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
Bo & Jody Show 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Billy Gunther
Gunther, from Flint, Michigan, brings beach music vibes with single "Finding My Way."
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, billygunther.com
The Worx
The Roanoke Valley's stalwart party-sparkers have a weekend of shows.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $15 (food trucks, beer and wine premises); 16-older. 540-382-4647, https://sinklandfarms.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free. rosiesgaming.com/vinton, theworxband.com
Eric Wayne Band 6 p.m. Friday Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 10 p.m. Saturday. Martin's $8
SATURDAY
Steep Canyon Rangers
With Seth Walker
The Grammy Award-winning, sometimes Steve Martin-backing, North Carolina-based Steep Canyon Rangers put on an outstanding live show. Get there in time to catch soulful Americana cat Seth Walker, who is on slouch onstage himself.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $70, $47, $338 VIP table via tixr.com. steepcanyon.com, sethwalker.com
Parmalee
Hear hits including "Carolina," "Just The Way," "Take My Name" and "Only You" when this pop- and rock-inspired country band takes the stage.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 VIP via etix.com. drpepperpark.com, parmaleemusic.com
5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: Sicard Hollow with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Will Farmer
The Nashville-based headliner, which claims the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival as influences, kick off 5 Points Music's new outdoor playground action.
Details: 5:45 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $13, $25 VIP advance via seetickets.us/05132023, $25, $15 day of show. sicardhollow.com, colbyhelms.com, facebook.com/willfarmermusic
Sky High Reggae Presents: Adwela & The Uprising
Popular roots-reggae band has members from Jamaica and Virginia.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $20 advance via skyhighreggae.com and at door. adwelaandtheuprising.com
Compton & Newberry
Check out a Nashville act with vintage bluegrass and country harmonies.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25, $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/comptonandnewberry
Annabel Lee
With Aura 804, Caduceus
A Charlotte, North Carolina, metal quartet headlines this show.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, Salem. $10 to 21-older via eventbrite.com or at door. 540-404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr, facebook.com/AppalachianAudio, facebook.com/annabelleeNC, facebook.com/AuraRVA, facebook.com/CaduceusBandVA
Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Curses, with Dying Oath, Braincell, Fractured Frames
It's a night of metal at The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 all ages via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/officialcurses, facebook.com/dyingoath
Music Lab at Jefferson Center Showcase 6 p.m. Martin's. Free
Low Low Chariot 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Ash Devine and Aaron Geller 1:30 p.m. and GOTE 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Paul, with Half Fortune, Pageant 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10
The Nobleman 6 p.m. Twisted Track. Free
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra
This new vocal and instrumental ensemble completes its first season with such works as G.F. Handel Concerto for Harp in Bb, and J.S. Bach “Coffee Cantata” BWV 211. Featured soloists include harpist Rachel O’Brien, violinist Lalia Mangione, plus singers Brooke Tolley (soprano), Charlie Blueweiss (baritone) and Paul Brockman (tenor). Michael Shasberge conducts.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. $20 suggested donation. 3 p.m. Sunday. St. John Lutheran Church. $20 suggested donation. roanoquebaroque.org
SUNDAY
Railroad Earth
New Jersey-born Americana band throws bluegrass, jazz, folk and rock into the mix.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $77, $57, $360 VIP table via tixr.com. railroad.earth
The Jerry Douglas Band
There are many great Dobro players. None can match Douglas for tone and feel.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. jerrydouglas.com/jdb
Will Farmer
Farmer, formerly of Blue Moonshine and Appalachian Soul, plays for Mother’s Day.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita
Ginger Wixx
Check out a folk singer and guitar strummer from West Virginia.
Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, http://biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/gingerwixx
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes: Raistlin Brabson & Friends
A fiddling young man who picks with many sets up for a Floyd show.
Details: 5 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers)
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.