THURSDAY

Consider The Source

With Root Lock

One of the wildest-sounding, most intense instrumental trios ever to pass through these parts is back at 5 Points. Consider the Source delivers what it calls "sci-fi fusion."

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $35, $30, $27, $18 advance via seetickets.us/05112023, $22 general admission at door. considerthesourcemusic.com, facebook.com/rootlock.ss

FRIDAY

Jazz Club at Jefferson Center: Camille Thurman with Darrell Green Quartet

Thurman is a wonderful singer and saxophonist who is part of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (she plays bass clarinet, flute, and piccolo, too!). She closes Jefferson Center's 2022-23 season with two sets fronting smashing drummer Green's combo. Watch the two together at youtu.be/OrF6eQWdId4. It's stupefying that tickets might remain for both sets, but they did by press time.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30 each set. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, camillethurmanmusic.com, darrellgreen.net

The Get Right Band

Electronic, psychedelic, indie-rock trio from Asheville, North Carolina, recently released what is likely it's best album yet, "iTopia." Sample it and check a video of the track "Hell Yes Refresh" at distrokid.com/hyperfollow/thegetrightband/itopia.

Corey Smith

With Jeb Gipson

DIY Americana/country cat Smith has staked out the Harvester for his SWVA shows. IYKYK, as they say.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $32. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, coreysmith.com, facebook.com/jebgipsonmusic

Daleville Summer Concert Series: Taylor Austin Dye

Nashville-based performer Dye has made noise and picked up fans with her song, "Rest in Peace." Check out the video at youtu.be/PZ2ThvZC_fs.

Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free to 12-younger. 540-774-4415, facebook.com/dalevilletowncenter, tayloraustindye.com

Ari Hest

A Spot on Kirk favorite returns to the room with outstanding songs and performances.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance, $18 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, arihest.com

Presley Barker

Road trip alert: Young Barker can pick a guitar and is building a repertoire.

Details: 7 p.m. The Rex Theater, Galax. $15 via eventbrite.com. 276-236-0329, rex.theater, facebook.com/thepresleybarker

Root Down Jazz 6 p.m. Lush Lounge, Floyd. Free

Tuesday's Gone Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $45, $25, $75 VIP Skybox

Gasoline Alley 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $8

Seph Custer Band 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10

Mike Franke, with Christopher Hammock 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

McKenzie Roark 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Charissa Joy 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free

In The Pocket 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

Bo & Jody Show 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Billy Gunther

Gunther, from Flint, Michigan, brings beach music vibes with single "Finding My Way."

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, billygunther.com

The Worx

The Roanoke Valley's stalwart party-sparkers have a weekend of shows.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $15 (food trucks, beer and wine premises); 16-older. 540-382-4647, https://sinklandfarms.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free. rosiesgaming.com/vinton, theworxband.com

Eric Wayne Band 6 p.m. Friday Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 10 p.m. Saturday. Martin's $8

SATURDAY

Steep Canyon Rangers

With Seth Walker

The Grammy Award-winning, sometimes Steve Martin-backing, North Carolina-based Steep Canyon Rangers put on an outstanding live show. Get there in time to catch soulful Americana cat Seth Walker, who is on slouch onstage himself.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $70, $47, $338 VIP table via tixr.com. steepcanyon.com, sethwalker.com

Parmalee

Hear hits including "Carolina," "Just The Way," "Take My Name" and "Only You" when this pop- and rock-inspired country band takes the stage.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 VIP via etix.com. drpepperpark.com, parmaleemusic.com

5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: Sicard Hollow with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Will Farmer

The Nashville-based headliner, which claims the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival as influences, kick off 5 Points Music's new outdoor playground action.

Details: 5:45 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $13, $25 VIP advance via seetickets.us/05132023, $25, $15 day of show. sicardhollow.com, colbyhelms.com, facebook.com/willfarmermusic

Sky High Reggae Presents: Adwela & The Uprising

Popular roots-reggae band has members from Jamaica and Virginia.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $20 advance via skyhighreggae.com and at door. adwelaandtheuprising.com

Compton & Newberry

Check out a Nashville act with vintage bluegrass and country harmonies.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25, $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/comptonandnewberry

Annabel Lee

With Aura 804, Caduceus

A Charlotte, North Carolina, metal quartet headlines this show.

Details: 8:30 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, Salem. $10 to 21-older via eventbrite.com or at door. 540-404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr, facebook.com/AppalachianAudio, facebook.com/annabelleeNC, facebook.com/AuraRVA, facebook.com/CaduceusBandVA

Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Curses, with Dying Oath, Braincell, Fractured Frames

It's a night of metal at The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 all ages via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/officialcurses, facebook.com/dyingoath

Music Lab at Jefferson Center Showcase 6 p.m. Martin's. Free

Low Low Chariot 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Ash Devine and Aaron Geller 1:30 p.m. and GOTE 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Paul, with Half Fortune, Pageant 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

The Nobleman 6 p.m. Twisted Track. Free

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra

This new vocal and instrumental ensemble completes its first season with such works as G.F. Handel Concerto for Harp in Bb, and J.S. Bach “Coffee Cantata” BWV 211. Featured soloists include harpist Rachel O’Brien, violinist Lalia Mangione, plus singers Brooke Tolley (soprano), Charlie Blueweiss (baritone) and Paul Brockman (tenor). Michael Shasberge conducts.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. $20 suggested donation. 3 p.m. Sunday. St. John Lutheran Church. $20 suggested donation. roanoquebaroque.org

SUNDAY

Railroad Earth

New Jersey-born Americana band throws bluegrass, jazz, folk and rock into the mix.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $77, $57, $360 VIP table via tixr.com. railroad.earth

The Jerry Douglas Band

There are many great Dobro players. None can match Douglas for tone and feel.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. jerrydouglas.com/jdb

Will Farmer

Farmer, formerly of Blue Moonshine and Appalachian Soul, plays for Mother’s Day.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita

Ginger Wixx

Check out a folk singer and guitar strummer from West Virginia.

Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, http://biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/gingerwixx

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes: Raistlin Brabson & Friends

A fiddling young man who picks with many sets up for a Floyd show.

Details: 5 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers)

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.