THURSDAY
Joey Feazell Tribute Show
Many in Roanoke's music community and beyond are in mourning. Feazell, a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist who fronted Riverbank Ramblers and J.E. Feazell & Th' Dive Bar Stars, died in his sleep on Saturday, according to his obituary. Martin's Downtown, where Feazell took the stage many times, will host his musical friends for a tribute where the venue will accept donations to help his family with the services.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com
Honky Tonk Thursdays: The Redd Volkaert Band
Telecaster master Volkaert and his trio are back onstage in Floyd.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue encourages $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
Adam Markham
Hear blues, folks and rock covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Camp Reckoning
With The Dead Reckoning, The Floorboards, Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum, Josh Daniel & Jay Starling Duo, Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers
Grateful Dead celebrators The Dead Reckoning host this event, with lots of strong Roanoke-area acts plus the intriguing combo of Josh Daniel (The New Familiars) with Jay Starling (Leftover Salmon, Love Canon). Plenty of good food and outdoor activities are on the schedule, too.
Details: 12 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $105 weekend, $75 Saturday only, $25 6-12; camping $65 open field/RV, car camping. linktr.ee/wilderness_adventure, facebook.com/deadreckoningva, facebook.com/JoshClarksVisibleSpectrum, thefloorboardsmusic.com
FRIDAY
Julian Taylor
With Bill Hudson & Vladimir Espinosa
Toronto, Ontario, folk-rocker Taylor has a Canadian Folk Music Award (Best Solo Artist) and a couple of that country's Juno Award nominations. Check out his song, "Seeds," at youtu.be/xNbZteb_Ycw. Roanoke-area folkie Hudson and hand drummer Espinosa team to open the show.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance, $18 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, juliantaylormusic.ca
Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Road trip alert: A roots music juggernaut is rolling through West Virginia.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $30, $28, $27. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, facebook.com/LegendaryIlsSontPartisBand
Whitetop Mountain Band
Road trip alert No. 2: Hear a stalwart family band of mountain music makers.
Details: 7 p.m. Rex Theater, Galax. $15. 276-236-0329, rex.theater, whitetopmountainband.com
SPANK
This East Tennessee act brings ’80s hits with flair to SML.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar and Grill, Moneta. $10. 540-721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, spankthe80s.com
Five Dollar Shake
A wide variety of rock and pop covers, expertly played.
Details: 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. facebook.com/fdshake
The Jared Stout Band 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10
Christian Q. & The Groove 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
American Honey 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
Ron Fetner, with J Candeed 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Solacoustix 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free
84, with Excitable 6 p.m. gates Dr Pepper Park. $45, $25, $75 VIP skybox
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Ambassador & The Chosen Few
Hear pop-reggae with positive messages on two nights from this group.
Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Martin's Downtown. $10. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, theambassadormusic.com
Keegan Jacko 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
SATURDAY
Jo Dee Messina
With Eric Wayne Band
Wow, how about the shelf life on Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California." Thanks to Cole Swindell placing its hook line in his biggest hit, Messina is back on country music award shows and inspiring ticket sales. She always had a lot of good songs on the chart in her heyday, the 1990s — an era that has come back around in a big way for the genre.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $149 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, jodeemessina.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Local Colors
With Kinnfolk, Association of Ama People, Santiago Prada Duo, Mexican Gonzagas, Parade of Nations and more
Roanoke's annual festival of international culture, food, music and fun is on.
Details: 11 a.m. Elmwood Park. Free. localcolors.org, kinnfolkmusic.com
49 Winchester
with Matt Koziol
Russell County upstarts 49 Winchester sold this one out about as soon as tickets went on sale.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. 49winchester.com, mattkoziol.com
The Gibson Brothers
Trad-grass and brother harmonies in Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $32, $220 VIP table. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, gibsonbrothers.com
Half Moon & Special Guests
What's life in Roanoke without the occasional show from these soulful natives?
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $12. halfmoonva.com
Urban Soil
Hear and see this eclectic band from Raleigh, North Carolina, via youtu.be/6fJaEDFz-Ms.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, urbansoilmusic.com
Elka Bong with Cilla Vee
With Ralph White, Mr. Thursday, Olchar E. Lindsann, goat tube
Soundscapes of plenty with the headliner. White is an original Bad Livers member.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, elkabong2.bandcamp.com, ralphewhite.com
Barry & The Mudflaps 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers)
Record Night at Pop's Ice Cream with DJ Grand Total Presented by The Spot on Kirk 7 p.m. Pop's Ice Cream & Soda Bar. Free
Phat Anchovies 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Worx 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center. $5, free to 12-younger
Joey’s Van 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Shattered Glass 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free
SUNDAY
Foreigner
With Cage Willis
Face it. You still wanna know what love is, and Foreigner can show you. When the band breaks out that hit, it will have the Hidden Valley High School Choir onstage for the big chorus.
Details: 8 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $125, $85, $69.50, $57, $39.50. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, foreigneronline.com, facebook.com/cagewillis
Sierra Hull
Hull, a brilliant mandolinist and fine singer/songwriter with a progressive bent, returns to Southwest Virginia.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $32, $260 VIP via tixr.com. sierrahull.com
Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn
Jazz/funkster Mesko and onetime Agents of Good Roots frontman Winn join forces.
Details: 5 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 540-767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, brianmesko.com
Sunday Spinz feat. Stimulator Jones & The Grand Total
High-quality disc jockeys make an energetic soiree.
Details: 3 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com, https://www.facebook.com/thegrandtotal
Lenny Marcus & Friends 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Daniel McBroom 5 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
WEDNESDAY
Isaac Hadden and Foster Burton
A fine pairing of singing guitarists with creative styles that complement each other.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden
MAY 25-29
Rooster Walk
With Kitchen Dwellers, Erin & The Wildfire, The Stews, T.C. Carter Band, open jam (Thursday)
Day one of a Memorial Day weekend classic kicks off near Martinsville. Read more in Tuesday Extra.
Details: 2 p.m. music begins. Pop's Farm, Axton. $50 Thursday only, includes free primitive camping (must be off site by 9 a.m. Friday) and other ticket prices at eventbrite.com. roosterwalk.com, kitchendwellers.com, erinandthewildfire.com
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.