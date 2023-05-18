THURSDAY

Joey Feazell Tribute Show

Many in Roanoke's music community and beyond are in mourning. Feazell, a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist who fronted Riverbank Ramblers and J.E. Feazell & Th' Dive Bar Stars, died in his sleep on Saturday, according to his obituary. Martin's Downtown, where Feazell took the stage many times, will host his musical friends for a tribute where the venue will accept donations to help his family with the services.

Honky Tonk Thursdays: The Redd Volkaert Band

Telecaster master Volkaert and his trio are back onstage in Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue encourages $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Adam Markham

Hear blues, folks and rock covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Camp Reckoning

With The Dead Reckoning, The Floorboards, Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum, Josh Daniel & Jay Starling Duo, Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Grateful Dead celebrators The Dead Reckoning host this event, with lots of strong Roanoke-area acts plus the intriguing combo of Josh Daniel (The New Familiars) with Jay Starling (Leftover Salmon, Love Canon). Plenty of good food and outdoor activities are on the schedule, too.

Details: 12 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $105 weekend, $75 Saturday only, $25 6-12; camping $65 open field/RV, car camping. linktr.ee/wilderness_adventure, facebook.com/deadreckoningva, facebook.com/JoshClarksVisibleSpectrum, thefloorboardsmusic.com

FRIDAY

Julian Taylor

With Bill Hudson & Vladimir Espinosa

Toronto, Ontario, folk-rocker Taylor has a Canadian Folk Music Award (Best Solo Artist) and a couple of that country's Juno Award nominations. Check out his song, "Seeds," at youtu.be/xNbZteb_Ycw. Roanoke-area folkie Hudson and hand drummer Espinosa team to open the show.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance, $18 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, juliantaylormusic.ca

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Road trip alert: A roots music juggernaut is rolling through West Virginia.

Whitetop Mountain Band

Road trip alert No. 2: Hear a stalwart family band of mountain music makers.

SPANK

This East Tennessee act brings ’80s hits with flair to SML.

Five Dollar Shake

A wide variety of rock and pop covers, expertly played.

Details: 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. facebook.com/fdshake

The Jared Stout Band 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10

Christian Q. & The Groove 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

American Honey 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

Ron Fetner, with J Candeed 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Solacoustix 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free

84, with Excitable 6 p.m. gates Dr Pepper Park. $45, $25, $75 VIP skybox

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Ambassador & The Chosen Few

Hear pop-reggae with positive messages on two nights from this group.

Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Martin's Downtown. $10. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, theambassadormusic.com

Keegan Jacko 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

SATURDAY

Jo Dee Messina

With Eric Wayne Band

Wow, how about the shelf life on Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California." Thanks to Cole Swindell placing its hook line in his biggest hit, Messina is back on country music award shows and inspiring ticket sales. She always had a lot of good songs on the chart in her heyday, the 1990s — an era that has come back around in a big way for the genre.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $149 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, jodeemessina.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Local Colors

With Kinnfolk, Association of Ama People, Santiago Prada Duo, Mexican Gonzagas, Parade of Nations and more

Roanoke's annual festival of international culture, food, music and fun is on.

49 Winchester

with Matt Koziol

Russell County upstarts 49 Winchester sold this one out about as soon as tickets went on sale.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. 49winchester.com, mattkoziol.com

The Gibson Brothers

Trad-grass and brother harmonies in Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $32, $220 VIP table. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, gibsonbrothers.com

Half Moon & Special Guests

What's life in Roanoke without the occasional show from these soulful natives?

Urban Soil

Hear and see this eclectic band from Raleigh, North Carolina, via youtu.be/6fJaEDFz-Ms.

Elka Bong with Cilla Vee

With Ralph White, Mr. Thursday, Olchar E. Lindsann, goat tube

Soundscapes of plenty with the headliner. White is an original Bad Livers member.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, elkabong2.bandcamp.com, ralphewhite.com

Barry & The Mudflaps 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers)

Record Night at Pop's Ice Cream with DJ Grand Total Presented by The Spot on Kirk 7 p.m. Pop's Ice Cream & Soda Bar. Free

Phat Anchovies 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Worx 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center. $5, free to 12-younger

Joey’s Van 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Shattered Glass 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free

SUNDAY

Foreigner

With Cage Willis

Face it. You still wanna know what love is, and Foreigner can show you. When the band breaks out that hit, it will have the Hidden Valley High School Choir onstage for the big chorus.

Sierra Hull

Hull, a brilliant mandolinist and fine singer/songwriter with a progressive bent, returns to Southwest Virginia.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $32, $260 VIP via tixr.com. sierrahull.com

Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn

Jazz/funkster Mesko and onetime Agents of Good Roots frontman Winn join forces.

Sunday Spinz feat. Stimulator Jones & The Grand Total

High-quality disc jockeys make an energetic soiree.

Lenny Marcus & Friends 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Daniel McBroom 5 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

WEDNESDAY

Isaac Hadden and Foster Burton

A fine pairing of singing guitarists with creative styles that complement each other.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden

MAY 25-29

Rooster Walk

With Kitchen Dwellers, Erin & The Wildfire, The Stews, T.C. Carter Band, open jam (Thursday)

Day one of a Memorial Day weekend classic kicks off near Martinsville. Read more in Tuesday Extra.

Details: 2 p.m. music begins. Pop's Farm, Axton. $50 Thursday only, includes free primitive camping (must be off site by 9 a.m. Friday) and other ticket prices at eventbrite.com. roosterwalk.com, kitchendwellers.com, erinandthewildfire.com

