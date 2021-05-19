Top Tickets — Chase Rice, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Travers Brothership, Hackensaw Boys

THURSDAY
Party in Elmwood: Chairmen of the Board
The every-Thursday party resumes after a COVID-enforced year off. Hear “Give Me Just A Little More Time” and other beach music hits.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, free to 12-younger (crowd limit 1,000). downtownroanoke.org, thechairmenoftheboard.com
Ashleigh Chevalier Trio
Rock singer and guitarist Chevalier works with the rhythm section from Keller Williams’ More Than A Little band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, ashleighchevaliermusic.com
Blue Mule
Long-gigging Roanoke Valley newgrass and bluegrass band returns to Parkway.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com
FRIDAY
Chase Rice With Shelby Darrall
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about this country show and the COVID guidelines that Salem has instituted for it.
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem. $30 (plus fee, tax) via 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com. salemciviccenter.com, chaserice.com, shelbydarrall.com
Travers Brothership
With Abby Bryant & The Echoes, Pressing Strings
5 Points Music Sanctuary kicks off a weekend of live music at Wasena Park with these three FloydFest acts.
Details: 5 p.m. gates. Wasena Park, Roanoke. $25-$80 pods for one to four people; VIP and pod upgrades available via seetickets.us/05212021. 5pointsmusic.com, traversbrothership.com, abbybryantandtheechoes.com, pressingstrings.com
The Ambassador
Hear reggae originals from Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis and his band.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. theambassadormusic.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Crooked Road Ramblers
Cut a rug in the backyard of Floyd Country Store.
Details: 6 p.m. Live at Floyd Country Store, live-streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free; venue suggests $8 donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, crookedroadramblers.com
Mad Iguanas
Hear jamming originals and covers from the likes of Widespread Panic, the Grateful Dead and Ween.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. themadiguanas.com
Becki Morrison and Brian Holt
Two members of Becki and the Boom Booms break it down, duo-style.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
First Fridays: Trial By Fire
A Journey tribute band takes the “Party with a Purpose” stage.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.). Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, trialbyfirejourney.net
LiveStream Stage — Wayne Willingham, with The Entwined
Folkie Willingham will play music from his latest CD, “The Stonehill Sessions.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. waynewillingham.com
The Jive Exchange
Keyboardist and singer Jonathan Barker leads a soulful, jazzy trio.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Juicy After Dark
It’s the return of a rowdy and raunchy night of music, games and more.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
Metz, a popular performer at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, returns for the weekend.
Details: 8 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic
SATURDAY
Hackensaw Boys With Chupacabras, Jacob Doss Trio
5 Points caps its weekend of bands at Wasena Park with this triple bill.
Details: 5 p.m. gates. Wasena Park. $30-$100 general admission pods for one to four people; VIP and pod upgrades available at seetickets.us/04242021. facebook.com/hackensawboys, chupacabrasmusic.com
Virginia Electric
Garage Americana purveyors hit the stage at Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. $5. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com
Music Road Co Trio
Funky reggae combo pumps the grooves at Dogtown.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd, and live streaming at facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. Venue suggests $3 contribution. 745-6836, musicroadco.com
Soulacoustix
This funky band covers a wide range of material.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, bit.ly/solacoustix
Elegant Resurrection
It’s an evening of art, poetry and fashion modeling.
Details: 6 p.m. Century Plaza Park, Roanoke. $20 (tickets includes food and one free drink). facebook.com/FashionistaRoanoke
Chaos Mountain 7th Anniversary Party With Harwell Grice Band, Ryan Greer Band
Get ears full of bluegrass and Americana, and a liver full of hi-test brews, for the Franklin County beer house’s anniversary shindig. Food trucks and swag vendors will be on site.
Details: 1 p.m. (music at 2 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. $20 (includes two beer tickets and commemorative glass), $10 non-drinking. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/harwellgrice, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Pizazz
Hear soul, funk, country, beach and rock music from a party band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, thepizazzband.net
DeMoni Cade
Singer and guitarist Cade plays pop originals and covers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, demonicade.com
SUNDAY
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Tickets are sold out for the grand opening show at a new venue in Floyd, featuring a singer/songwriter’s singer/songwriter in Hubbard.
Details: 8 p.m. Epperly Mill Music and Arts, 532 Epperly Mill Road, Floyd. SOLD OUT. 745-3888, epperlymill.com/music-and-arts, raywylie.com
Will and Ken Farmer
A father and son with a history of auctioneering and appraising can pick and sing, too.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free.
TUESDAY
Katie & Co. Jam Session
Katie Walthall and a passel of her musical friends, including Brian Gray, Melissa Mesko, Charissa Morrison, Jeremiah Jenkins, JoJo Stockton and Henry Lazenby, pay tribute to Bob Dylan.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free.
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Egan Greene
Greene is a professor at Radford University and a member of the Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association. Check out his mini-set and consider helping out folks with food insecurities.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org
WEDNESDAY
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
This soul and funk act from Alabama puts on a whale of a show. Read more in next Tuesday’s Extra.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Center parking lot, Roanoke. Two-person pods $129, $119, $109, with options to add up to four per pod. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, stpaulandthebrokenbones.com