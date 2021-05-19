Top Tickets — Chase Rice, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Travers Brothership, Hackensaw Boys

A father and son with a history of auctioneering and appraising can pick and sing, too.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free.

TUESDAY

Katie & Co. Jam Session

Katie Walthall and a passel of her musical friends, including Brian Gray, Melissa Mesko, Charissa Morrison, Jeremiah Jenkins, JoJo Stockton and Henry Lazenby, pay tribute to Bob Dylan.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free.

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Egan Greene

Greene is a professor at Radford University and a member of the Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association. Check out his mini-set and consider helping out folks with food insecurities.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

WEDNESDAY

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

This soul and funk act from Alabama puts on a whale of a show. Read more in next Tuesday’s Extra.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Center parking lot, Roanoke. Two-person pods $129, $119, $109, with options to add up to four per pod. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, stpaulandthebrokenbones.com

